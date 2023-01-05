Read full article on original website
PSP: Everett man accused of providing alcohol to minor, molesting her
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Bedford County say an Everett man is facing charges, accused of providing a girl with alcohol and then molesting her. According to the affidavit, troopers began investigating 43-year-old Steven Ramsey in July after receiving a report of a sexual assault at a residence in Snake Spring Township.
Police looking for missing Pennsylvania mother
The Montgomery County District Attorney and the Limerick Township Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing mother.
Pennsylvania man wanted for killing wife arrested in West Virginia
Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force apprehended a man who is the suspect in the stabbing death of his estranged wife.
Police respond to multiple overdoses at Bedford County Sheetz
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Police were on scene at the Sheetz at the Bedford Interchange Sunday morning after receiving a call reporting multiple overdoses. A Sheetz employee said they made the 911 call at around 11:20 this morning to report that four people had overdosed on the property. According...
Possible wolf-hybrid in need of a new home where legal
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — The Potter League for Animals, an animal shelter in Rhode Island, is hoping to find a new home for a special canine. "Zeus" is a 4-year-old German Shepherd Husky and potentially Wolf mix. The nonprofit said it has "received many applications and will be reviewing...
4 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
Johnstown Galleria: the 2023 outlook and recovery
Cambria County, PA — Weeks after the lower level of the Johnstown Galleria flooded, vendors are recovering. Some new ones are in negotiations to start operating at the mall too. “We got a lot of stores that have come over here. So pretty much, I say I got like...
Police: Man charged following 9 hour standoff in Clearfield Co.
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Lawrence Township Police Department say a Clearfield man is behind bars following a near 9-hour standoff with police over the weekend. Police say the standoff began after officers were dispatched Saturday afternoon to a residence along Flegal Road to conduct a...
Fire departments, community honor life of Philipsburg firefighter with spaghetti dinner
PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WJAC) — Peter Baughman, a longtime firefighter in Philipsburg, passed away recently. And so, Hope Fire Company held a spaghetti dinner Sunday to honor their friend and colleague. In two months, two Philipsburg firefighters have passed away. Baughman was one of them, dying of natural causes. He...
What we learned about Pennsylvania man arraigned for four Idaho murders
The murders of four University of Idaho students in November was a mystery that transfixed the nation. The question many asked was who would stab to death four young people in their rental apartment located in a quiet college town?. Investigators believe the mystery may have been solved when 28-year-old...
$20K Craps Cheating Scheme Lands Mohegan PA Casino Dealer And Patron In Jail
Casinos everywhere have big money on the line at all times. With many hands involved in dealing, playing and moving money around in casinos, it pays to be vigilant. Of course, casinos in Pennsylvania have high levels of surveillance to keep an eye out for cheating and theft. And good...
Majority of jurors selected for trial of suspended Somerset Co. DA Jeff Thomas
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Jury selection began Monday for the trial of suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas who is accused of sexually assaulting a Windber woman in her home in September of 2021. The court must select 12 jurors plus 4 additional alternates ahead of the...
PSP SERT team, multiple departments called to WB Twp. incident
WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Pennsylvania State Police’s Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) were called to the scene of a developing police incident in Wilkes-Barre Township early today, our newsgathering partners at Eyewitness News WBRE/WYOU report. Township police issued a shelter in place advisory late Friday for residents in the...
Gregory to Rozzi: Resign as Pa. House Speaker for 'broken promises' of turning Independent
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WJAC) — Less than a week after nominating Rep. Mark Rozzi, D-Berks, to be the Pennsylvania House Speaker in what he called "the absolute professional highlight" of his time in Harrisburg, Rep. Jim Gregory, R-Blair, wrote a letter to Rozzi Monday calling for his resignation as speaker.
Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway
Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete …. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. FULL: UC doctors announce Damar Hamlin’s return to …. FULL: UC doctors announce...
Window contractor facing cases in Valley and Pa.
A man with trouble running his window installation business is facing charges in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Orefield reported watching a massive, black-colored, cigar-shaped object heading east overhead at 6:25 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Woman in custody after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose
Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want...
Cause of death released of suspect in Geisinger shooting
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect in the shooting death of 49-year-old […]
PA State police arrest former PennDOT worker for driver’s license frauds
Philadelphia (WPHL) – Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a former PennDOT employee for using his government position to commit driver’s license frauds. Former driver’s license assistant, Angelo Carrion, was accused of abusing his position to facilitate a fraudulent scheme to allow ineligible drivers to operate motor vehicle. According to a criminal complaint by the Vehicle […]
