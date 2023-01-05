ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
FanSided

Just days after waking up, Damar Hamlin is already raising money for a new cause

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is raising money for an awesome cause as he continues to recover after suffering cardiac arrest back on Monday. The NFL world was waiting for updates regarding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrested during the team’s Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. As those in the NFL awaited for updates, there was a huge show of support for Hamlin’s charity toy drive that he started back in college in late 2020. The GoFundMe page has raised over $8.5 million as of this writing, where it had a goal of just $2,500.
Taste of Country

Luke Bryan Boosts Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Fundraiser

Luke Bryan is among the top donors to Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe. The fundraiser surpassed $8 million as good news came about his recovery. Bryan gave $5,000 to Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive. The GoFundMe was set up in 2020 with a modest goal of $2,500. After Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football broadcast, donations started to pour in.
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
CBS Sports

Damar Hamlin updates: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pens open letter to fans regarding Bills safety

Roger Goodell, in an open letter to NFL fans, addressed Damar Hamlin, his ongoing recovery and the overwhelming support Hamlin has received over the past week. In the letter, the NFL's commissioner wrote that Hamlin's "inspiring progress" has "lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country." Hamlin, the Bills' second-year safety, has made significant recovery in the days following his cardiac arrest during Monday's game between the Bills and Bengals.
dayton247now.com

Cincinnati Bengals, other NFL teams show support for Bills' Hamlin

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An outpouring of support continued across the NFL almost a week after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had to be resuscitated in a game against Cincinnati. Players and teams showed their support by wearing No. 3 in honor of Hamlin. Bengals players wore "Love for...
FanSided

Bills give another promising update on Damar Hamlin from hospital

The Buffalo Bills provided another update on safety Damar Hamlin Saturday, stating that he continues to recover from his traumatic injury. We’ve come a long way since Monday Night Football, which is a good thing for safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a traumatic injury after some incidental contact from Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
wearebuffalo.net

Bills Stadium Chanting ‘Hamlin’ Will Give You The Chills

Yesterday was incredible. You could not have written the story of the Buffalo Bills game any better. Especially in the beginning. It was the first game the Buffalo Bills have played since Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin was critically injured on Monday Night Football. It has been absolutely humbling, not to...

