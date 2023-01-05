Read full article on original website
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Just days after waking up, Damar Hamlin is already raising money for a new cause
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is raising money for an awesome cause as he continues to recover after suffering cardiac arrest back on Monday. The NFL world was waiting for updates regarding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrested during the team’s Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. As those in the NFL awaited for updates, there was a huge show of support for Hamlin’s charity toy drive that he started back in college in late 2020. The GoFundMe page has raised over $8.5 million as of this writing, where it had a goal of just $2,500.
Luke Bryan Boosts Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Fundraiser
Luke Bryan is among the top donors to Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe. The fundraiser surpassed $8 million as good news came about his recovery. Bryan gave $5,000 to Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive. The GoFundMe was set up in 2020 with a modest goal of $2,500. After Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football broadcast, donations started to pour in.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Look: Bengals Painting Field To Honor Damar Hamlin; Bills Announce Safety Making 'Excellent' Improvements
Cincinnati takes on the Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
TMZ.com
Custom Damar Hamlin Shirts Net Cincy Store $50K, Proceeds Going To Foundation
A Cincinnati store that made custom Damar Hamlin shirts in the wake of the Bills safety's medical crisis tells TMZ Sports it's made $50K off the tees ... and is now planning on donating all of that cash to DH's Chasing M's Foundation. Cincy Shirts put together three designs after...
Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to continue recovery
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin said he returned to Buffalo on Monday "with a lot of love on my heart" to continue his recovery in a hospital there, a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
Damar Hamlin released from Cincinnati hospital one week after Buffalo Bills safety suffered on-field cardiac arrest
Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who collapsed on the field after taking a hit against the Bengals, has been released from a Cincinnati hospital and is in Buffalo, the team announced Monday. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest, had been in critical condition in the days following the incident. The...
John Brown gifts touchdown to Bills athletic trainer who administered CPR to Damar Hamlin
After scoring a touchdown, Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown gifted the football to assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington, who performed life-saving CPR to Damar Hamlin. The Buffalo Bills and the entire NFL celebrated safety Damar Hamlin, who is on the mend after suffering cardiac arrest in the team’s game...
‘We’re deeply honored;’ UC Medical staff recognized for on-field support of Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI — Healthcare providers from University of Cincinnati Medical Center who were part of the on-field response in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin were recognized in a pre-game ceremony prior to the Bengals home game against the Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. >>‘We all won;’ Damar...
Damar Hamlin set ‘every alarm off in the ICU’ celebrating Buffalo Bills kickoff return
"That was for you 3!" Nyheim Hines tweeted to Damar Hamlin after the Bills game.
tvinsider.com
NFL Star Damar Hamlin Speaks Out After Mid-Game Cardiac Arrest: ‘Keep Praying’
After collapsing and suffering a cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game on January 2, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is on the mend — and thanking fans for the outpouring of support. “When you put real love out into the world, it comes back to you 3x’s...
‘Get better soon;’ Wife of Bengals coach Zac Taylor delivers kids’ cards to Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI — Sarah Taylor, the wife of Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, delivered hundreds of cards from local students for Bills safety Damar Hamlin to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>Damar Hamlin making ‘continued progress’, breathing on his own, team...
Damar Hamlin released from UC Medical Center, returns to Buffalo
UC update on Damar HamlinUniversity of Cincinnati physicians will be giving an update on Damar Hamlin.Posted by FOX19 on Monday, January 9, 2023 Damar Hamlin has been released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and transferred to a hospital in Buffalo where he will continue his recovery, members of his care team announced Monday. ...
CBS Sports
Damar Hamlin updates: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pens open letter to fans regarding Bills safety
Roger Goodell, in an open letter to NFL fans, addressed Damar Hamlin, his ongoing recovery and the overwhelming support Hamlin has received over the past week. In the letter, the NFL's commissioner wrote that Hamlin's "inspiring progress" has "lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country." Hamlin, the Bills' second-year safety, has made significant recovery in the days following his cardiac arrest during Monday's game between the Bills and Bengals.
dayton247now.com
Cincinnati Bengals, other NFL teams show support for Bills' Hamlin
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An outpouring of support continued across the NFL almost a week after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had to be resuscitated in a game against Cincinnati. Players and teams showed their support by wearing No. 3 in honor of Hamlin. Bengals players wore "Love for...
Damar Hamlin Apologizes(?) to Bills; Dolphins in Wild Card Next - Live Game Log
The Buffalo Bills took on the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. ... with Damar Hamlin on the minds of all.
Bills give another promising update on Damar Hamlin from hospital
The Buffalo Bills provided another update on safety Damar Hamlin Saturday, stating that he continues to recover from his traumatic injury. We’ve come a long way since Monday Night Football, which is a good thing for safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a traumatic injury after some incidental contact from Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
wearebuffalo.net
Bills Stadium Chanting ‘Hamlin’ Will Give You The Chills
Yesterday was incredible. You could not have written the story of the Buffalo Bills game any better. Especially in the beginning. It was the first game the Buffalo Bills have played since Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin was critically injured on Monday Night Football. It has been absolutely humbling, not to...
