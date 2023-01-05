Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Illinois lawmakers vote to give themselves pay raise, hiking salaries to $85,000
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois lawmakers voted on Sunday night to give themselves a 17% pay raise to $85,000 per year. The 30-21 vote came despite criticism from some Republicans. Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey said it's simply not deserved. "How many people in your district got a 20 percent...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois Senate passes bill to give Chicago principals bargaining rights
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Legislation granting Chicago principals the right to unionize was passed in the state Senate on Friday. House Bill 5107 would allow principals and assistant principals in the city of Chicago to collectively bargain. It now heads to the governor's desk. "Workers in all roles can suffer under...
fox32chicago.com
Pritzker, Welch publicly scoff at proposed Senate changes to assault weapons bill
CHICAGO - Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch aren’t happy with proposed changes by the Illinois Senate on a measure that would ban assault weapons, voicing their strong opposition in separate public statements on Sunday. Senators returned to Springfield in the waning days of the...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois Senate passes assault weapons ban, bill heads back to the House
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Illinois Senate passed House Bill 5471 Monday, which bans assault weapons and high-capacity magazines from being manufactured or sold in the state. The House is now expected to put final approval on it and send it to the governor’s desk. Gov. J.B. Pritzker, House Speaker...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois sees record-setting year for adult use cannabis sales
CHICAGO - Adult use cannabis dispensaries in Illinois sold more than $1.5 billion worth of product in 2022. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation tracks three categories: items sold, sales totals to Illinois and out-of-state residents, and sales total by month. Cannabis sales in 2022 saw an increase...
fox32chicago.com
fox32chicago.com
fox32chicago.com
Dunkin donates $10K to Salvation Army to help fight childhood hunger
CHICAGO - The fight against childhood hunger in Illinois is now running on Dunkin. The coffee and donut chain presented the Salvation Army with a check for $10,000 Monday. "We work every single day with pantry programs, with emergency food programs, being able to give people warm, hot meals, and mobile outreach, taking food to people that cannot get to our facilities. We are going to feed people each and every day in Chicagoland because of these funds," a representative with the Salvation Army said.
fox32chicago.com
The Wieners Circle delivers hot dogs, burgers to refugees after Gov. Abbot tweet
CHICAGO - A Chicago Hot Dog Stand famous for its rough treatment of customers shows a softer side. When The Wieners Circle saw the Governor of Texas, Greg Abbot, touting how many migrants he's bused to sanctuary cities like Chicago, the restaurant decided to step up. "Our country's built on...
fox32chicago.com
SWAT responds to armed person barricaded inside West Side residence: police
CHICAGO - SWAT responded to the West Side Monday afternoon after an armed person barricaded themselves inside a residence. SWAT responded to the 1600 block of South Springfield at about 1:23 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story, check back for updates.
fox32chicago.com
Missing mother Ana Walshe's husband appears in court on new charges over her disappearance
QUINCY, Mass. - The husband of Ana Walshe, the missing D.C. real estate executive from Massachusetts who disappeared on New Year's Day, arrived for a court appearance Monday morning at Quincy District Court. Brian Walshe was handcuffed and was wearing a gray sweatshirt and what appeared to be plastic bags...
fox32chicago.com
Alyssa Itchue's family speaks after body found in shallow grave in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Last week, a DTE worker made a chilling discovery on Detroit's east side: a woman's hand sticking out of the ground after she was buried in a shallow grave. On Monday, authorities have identified who that woman is but not yet how she got there. Alyssa...
