Illinois State

Illinois Senate passes bill to give Chicago principals bargaining rights

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Legislation granting Chicago principals the right to unionize was passed in the state Senate on Friday. House Bill 5107 would allow principals and assistant principals in the city of Chicago to collectively bargain. It now heads to the governor's desk. "Workers in all roles can suffer under...
CHICAGO, IL
Illinois sees record-setting year for adult use cannabis sales

CHICAGO - Adult use cannabis dispensaries in Illinois sold more than $1.5 billion worth of product in 2022. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation tracks three categories: items sold, sales totals to Illinois and out-of-state residents, and sales total by month. Cannabis sales in 2022 saw an increase...
ILLINOIS STATE
Dunkin donates $10K to Salvation Army to help fight childhood hunger

CHICAGO - The fight against childhood hunger in Illinois is now running on Dunkin. The coffee and donut chain presented the Salvation Army with a check for $10,000 Monday. "We work every single day with pantry programs, with emergency food programs, being able to give people warm, hot meals, and mobile outreach, taking food to people that cannot get to our facilities. We are going to feed people each and every day in Chicagoland because of these funds," a representative with the Salvation Army said.
CHICAGO, IL

