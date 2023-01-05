CHICAGO - The fight against childhood hunger in Illinois is now running on Dunkin. The coffee and donut chain presented the Salvation Army with a check for $10,000 Monday. "We work every single day with pantry programs, with emergency food programs, being able to give people warm, hot meals, and mobile outreach, taking food to people that cannot get to our facilities. We are going to feed people each and every day in Chicagoland because of these funds," a representative with the Salvation Army said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO