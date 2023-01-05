Read full article on original website
Funeral services announced for murdered Enoch family
ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — The city of Enoch has announced the date of funeral services for a family that was killed in their home last week. Officials said the services for for Gail Earl, Tausha Haight, and her five children will be held for friends and family on Friday, Jan. 13 in La Verkin.
Candles, stuffed animals, heartfelt notes make up growing memorial in Enoch
ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — Candles, stuffed animals, and heartfelt notes make up a growing memorial near the Haight family home in Enoch. Police reported finding eight bodies inside following a welfare check at the house on Albert Drive on Wednesday. Authorities later released the identities as the Haight family,...
Rescuers say injured skier with broken leg was waist-deep in snow, surrounded by trees
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several weekend search and rescue operations have authorities across Utah urging preparedness. Teams helped victims in Cache and Washington County, as well as a man who crashed and broke his leg while backcountry skiing in Big Cottonwood Canyon. A Unified Fire spokesman said the...
Family of slain Utah family says husband took guns from home
A Utah man who fatally shot his five children, mother-in-law and wife and then killed himself removed guns owned by himself and his wife days before the murder-suicide, leaving the family “vulnerable,” a relative said Friday.
Mother killed in Enoch remembered for her light: ‘she was everybody’s friend’
ENOCH, Utah — For all the times Tina Brown has spoken to her friend, she wishes she could do it one more time. “If I could shed any light at all about Tausha, it’s that she was everybody’s friend and she made everybody feel like they were her only friend,” Brown said.
Who were the Haights? Police previously visited family at Enoch home
As a community remains in shock following the discovery of eight bodies found inside an Enoch home on Wednesday, officials released the identities of the victims who were members of one family.
8 people are found fatally shot in a Utah home, including 5 children
The eight victims were found when police did a welfare check at the residence, according to a statement by city officials in Enoch, a small town located 245 miles south of Salt Lake City.
Details expected today on Enoch family of 8, 5 of them children, apparently shot to death
ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — Eight people were found dead inside an Iron County home Wednesday. Police were called to the area near 4900 North and Albert Drive in Enoch in reference to a welfare check. When officers arrived, they checked inside the residence and found three adults and five...
Domestic violence expert says victims are in most danger when they try to leave
ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — As people process the Enoch murders, a domestic violence expert said this is a key time for all of us to regroup and listen. Enoch police said Tausha Haight filed for divorce from her husband Michael in the weeks leading up to the murder-suicide of the family.
Utah pro MMA fighter allegedly punched woman in back of her head, giving her a seizure
A professional MMA fighter has been charged after allegedly assaulting a woman on two separate occasions, one of which involved the fighter punching the woman in the back of her head, which caused her to have a seizure when talking to police.
At least one dead in St. George crash; traffic seriously impacted
ST. GEORGE, Utah — At least one person has died Thursday in a crash at a St. George intersection. The incident took place at 850 N. 3050 East. Officer Tiffany Mitchell with the St. George Police Department said in a video posted to Facebook that “a lot of things (are) being impacted in this area” due to the crash.
Fatal crash reported in St. George Thursday
ST. GEORGE — At least one person was killed in a car crash at a busy intersection near I-15 on Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred at the intersection of 3050 East and 850 North, according to a video posted to Facebook by the St. George Police Department. Police said...
White House, Utah officials respond to tragedy in Enoch
Following the tragedy that claimed the lives of eight individuals in an Enoch City home, Utah leaders as well as The White House responded with their support for the grieving community.
