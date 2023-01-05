ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron County, UT

Related
KUTV

Funeral services announced for murdered Enoch family

ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — The city of Enoch has announced the date of funeral services for a family that was killed in their home last week. Officials said the services for for Gail Earl, Tausha Haight, and her five children will be held for friends and family on Friday, Jan. 13 in La Verkin.
ENOCH, UT
KUTV

Candles, stuffed animals, heartfelt notes make up growing memorial in Enoch

ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — Candles, stuffed animals, and heartfelt notes make up a growing memorial near the Haight family home in Enoch. Police reported finding eight bodies inside following a welfare check at the house on Albert Drive on Wednesday. Authorities later released the identities as the Haight family,...
ENOCH, UT
KSLTV

At least one dead in St. George crash; traffic seriously impacted

ST. GEORGE, Utah — At least one person has died Thursday in a crash at a St. George intersection. The incident took place at 850 N. 3050 East. Officer Tiffany Mitchell with the St. George Police Department said in a video posted to Facebook that “a lot of things (are) being impacted in this area” due to the crash.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ksl.com

Fatal crash reported in St. George Thursday

ST. GEORGE — At least one person was killed in a car crash at a busy intersection near I-15 on Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred at the intersection of 3050 East and 850 North, according to a video posted to Facebook by the St. George Police Department. Police said...
SAINT GEORGE, UT

