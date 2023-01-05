Read full article on original website
Related
Home improvement scammer busted in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Centre County man is behind bars after police say he scammed someone out of $3,000. Police arrested Edward Gardner Jr, 38, of Ginter, Pa, for a home improvement scam that took place in October 2022. On Nov. 15 about a reported theft. Police learned that Gardner Jr. was hired […]
WJAC TV
Fire departments, community honor life of Philipsburg firefighter with spaghetti dinner
PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WJAC) — Peter Baughman, a longtime firefighter in Philipsburg, passed away recently. And so, Hope Fire Company held a spaghetti dinner Sunday to honor their friend and colleague. In two months, two Philipsburg firefighters have passed away. Baughman was one of them, dying of natural causes. He...
Crash closes Ridge Road in Point Township, Northumberland County
11:45 a.m. update: Route 1024 (Ridge Road) is open in Point Township, Northumberland County. -- Northumberland County, Pa. — A vehicle crash has closed Route 1024 (Ridge Road) between Route 1035 (Strawbridge Road) and Neitz Road in Point Township, Northumberland County, according to PennDOT and reported on Ho Bott News. A detour using Strawbridge Road and Neitz Road is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should expect delays in travel.
9-hour police standoff closes roadway in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State and local law enforcement were sent to a home in Clearfield after a reported domestic disturbance turned into a nine-hour standoff with man holding a gun. Police activity was initially reported by 511PA on Route 322 westbound at Flegal Road on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 7. Flegal Road […]
Roadway reopens after crash in Northumberland County
POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PennDOT a roadway has reopened after a collision in Northumberland County. PennDOT says State Route 1024 (Ridge Road) between Route 1035 (Strawbridge Road) and Neitz Road in Point Township, is back open after a crash closed down the road, Monday morning. Officials say, the crash initially closed […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Details Released on Mayport Man Who Died After Being Pinned Under Tractor
RINGGOLD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney released the details regarding a Mayport man who died after being pinned under a tractor. According to a release on Friday, January 6, 2023, issued by PSP Punxsutawney, police were notified by Jefferson County 9-1-1 on December 27, 2022, around 5:08 p.m., of a 75-year-old man who was pinned under a farm tractor at a property on Route 536/Sandy Hill Road, Ringgold Township, Jefferson County.
Woman killed by her own vehicle in Somerset County beer store parking lot, coroner says
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman was killed after her own vehicle ran her over in a Somerset County beer distributor parking lot. According to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees, first responders were dispatched to Jet Beer Distributor in Conemaugh Township Wednesday at 4:57 p.m. 52-year-old Lisa McKee was in the lot of the beer […]
abc27.com
Cumberland County police advise residents of dogs on the loose
NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Newville, Cumberland County are advising residents of two dogs who are running around causing injuries to people in the community. According to police, over the last few weeks, officials have received complaints regarding two dogs in the area of Springfield Avenue and Fairfield Street in Newville. One of the dogs is described as a cream-colored pitbull, and the other is described as a chocolate lab.
abc23.com
Body Found At Woodland Park
Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder confirmed that a body was found at a local park Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the body of a 41-year-old man was discovered at Woodland Park around 2:45 p.m. Shaffer-Snyder says an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. According to Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers, the...
Crash claims life of 17-year-old
Correction: The identity of the victim, communicated via the Lycoming County Coroner, was removed pending family notification. Please do not comment on the victim on NorthcentralPa.com social media accounts. Williamsport, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Northway Road in Eldred Township, according to Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling, Jr. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:55 a.m., Kiessling said. Northway Road was closed shortly after the crash occurred from Harvey Road to Pleasant Hills Road. It reopened as of 12:30 p.m. State police were at the scene. This is a developing story and updates will be added as they become available.
Northway Road in Loyalsock, Eldred Townships closed due to crash
12:30 p.m. Update: Northway Road is now open in Lycoming County. -- Montoursville, Pa. — A vehicle crash has closed Route 2029 (Northway Road) between Harvey Road in Loyalsock Township and Pleasant Hill Road in Eldred Township, Lycoming County, according to PennDOT. A detour using Harvey Road and Pleasant Hill Road is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should expect delays in travel.
One dead after crash in Lycoming County
ELDRED TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 17-year-old is dead after a crash that occurred Friday morning. According to a release from the Lycoming County coroner, Hailey Bilbay was pronounced dead just before 9:00 a.m. The crash occurred on Northway Road in Eldred Township. The road was shut down for several hours while crews worked […]
Families displaced after an apartment building fire in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — At least 10 people are without a home after an Altoona apartment building was destroyed by an early morning fire. According to crews on scene, they were called to the apartment building at 3rd Street and 5th Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Everyone was able to get out of the […]
State College police looking for man involved in overnight assault
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is asking the public to help them identify a man they said was involved in a fight at The Lion’s Den. The fight happened around 1:40 a.m. on Dec. 11 at the bar located at 118 S. Garner Street, according to the police report released […]
WJAC TV
Covid 'not on the top of my list': Clinic remains cautious ahead of PSU students' return
CENTRE CO., Pa. (WJAC) — Covid may be in the rear-view mirror for lots of people, but public health officials have warned people to remain vigilant about the virus and its variants. And with Penn State University students set to return Monday, 6 News spoke with an area clinic...
Woman breaks into home on New Year's Day
Hartleton, Pa. — A woman was arrested for breaking into a Union County home early on New Year's Day. State police at Milton say between 2 and 3 a.m. Jan. 1, Elizabeth Brittain, 53, of Middleburg, broke into the home on the 600 block of Main Street in Hartleton. Brittain took several items, including a television, Christmas decorations, work boots, flip flops, and a broom with a dustpan. Brittain was identified a short time later and charged with burglary and theft.
Overdoses in Clearfield County causing alarm
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials say since the start of the year they’ve had three deadly overdoses in Clearfield County. This includes the overdose that happened on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Woodland Park. That’s in addition to two others last Saturday. According to Ryan Sayers, the Clearfield County District Attorney, most victims are overdosing […]
Philly man sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling illegal drugs in Centre County
A Philadelphia man was sentenced Thursday to at least a decade in state prison for selling large amounts of illegal drugs in Centre County.
explore venango
Local Man Involved in Three-Vehicle Crash, Two Injured
SYKESVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police have released information regarding a three-vehicle crash in Sykesville Borough involving a local man that left two drivers injured. According to a release issued by State Police in DuBois on January 4, this crash occurred at 2:01 p.m. on Friday, December 23,...
fox8tv.com
Centre County Drug Arrest
A man charged for operating a “drug pipeline” from Philadelphia to our region was sentenced Thursday in Centre County court. Authorities say David Blanchett Jr., now age 31, will spend 10 to 30 years behind bars on various drug-related charges. Blanchett was arrested in the spring of 2021...
Comments / 0