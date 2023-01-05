ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

iheartoswego.com

Janet N. Salmonsen – January 4, 2023 Featured

Janet N. Salmonsen, 80; of Fulton passed at Oswego Hospital, Oswego. Janet had been a courageous survivor of cancer and succumbed to a long illness Wednesday, January 4th, 2023. She was born to the late Edward and Mary (Leotta) Greco. Janet remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Janet retired from...
FULTON, NY
iheartoswego.com

John P. Endres – January 6, 2023 Featured

John P. Endres, 90 of Oswego died Friday morning at Morningstar Nursing Home. He was born in Watertown and was the son of the late John M. and Pauline Mahan Endres. Mr. Endres served in the US Army from 1952- 1954. He was a well know salesman in Central New...
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Vernon P. Detweiler – January 4, 2023 Featured

Vernon P. Detweiler, 86, of Sterling, passed on January 4, 2023. Born in Danboro Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Samuel and Ruth (Bergey) Detweiler. Vernon was a proud Veteran, having served in the US ARMY from 1956-1959. He owned and operated Bucks County Rug Cleaning in Danboro for many years. He was an outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. Vernon enjoyed life and loved spending time with his sons and brothers.
STERLING, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Firefighters save victim that fell into rocky creek

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Firefighters saved a person who fell into the Onondaga Creek off the Dickerson Street bridge near South Clinton Street on Monday, January 9. The Syracuse Fire Department (SFD) was alerted by the 911 center around 10:08 a.m. of a person that may have landed in the water, and when firefighters […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Village continues to plan for post-Cazenovia College future

CAZENOVIA — During the Jan. 3 Village of Cazenovia Board of Trustees meeting, Mayor Kurt Wheeler updated the board on the ongoing discussions regarding the future of the community without its historic college. On Dec. 7, Cazenovia College announced its decision to permanently close following the spring 2023 semester...
CAZENOVIA, NY
informnny.com

Samaritan Medical Center updates emergency department visitor guidelines

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new visitor’s policy has been put into place at Samaritan Medical Center. Beginning January 9, patients will be permitted to designate two support persons for their emergency care visit within Samaritan’s Emergency Department, according to a press release from the Medical Center.
WATERTOWN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap

With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Officers stationed outside Rochester high schools after Franklin student was nearly shot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police Department officers were outside of some Rochester city schools on Monday morning while students were arriving. This added security comes after a 16-year-old student was chased and nearly hit by a gunman on the steps of his school on Thursday as students were arriving. Multiple shots were fired outside Franklin Upper School Campus on Norton Street but no one was hit.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheartoswego.com

Oswego County Legislature Holds Annual Elections Featured

The Oswego County Legislature re-elected James Weatherup as its chairman during its organizational meeting on Jan. 5. Weatherup was first elected as chairman in 2019 and has been a member of the legislature since 2014. Chairman Weatherup represents District 9, which encompasses the village of Central Square as well as...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
pv-magazine-usa.com

New York approves siting for upstate solar projects with 309 MW output

The New York State Office of Renewable Energy approved the site permitting of three upstate utility-scale solar projects with 309 MW of total power capacity. The projects are developed by EDF Renewables North America and AES Corporation. Three projects are set for construction in Cortland and Jefferson County, N.Y. and...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

NYSP investigator involved in 3-vehicle Jefferson County crash

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police has released details regarding a three-vehicle crash on Thursday in Jefferson County involving a State Police investigator. Police said State Police Investigator Felix P. Castro, 44, was in his State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation vehicle waiting in the northbound lane to turn into the parking lot of the police station located on State Route 37 when his vehicle was hit in the rear.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in New York

Winter is here with us, a season synonymous with snowfall. Many states experience extremely snowy months, with massive snow covering the surface. Unfortunately, New York is among the states where snowing can get overboard due to low temperatures. So, which is the snowiest place in New York, otherwise known as...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
waer.org

A 230-year-old map gives insight into the former reach of the Onondaga Nation

Many people in Central New York know the location of the Onondaga Nation. They may not know how much area was once part of the reservation or the extent of lands inhabited by other members of the Iroquois Confederacy. A map from 1792 in the Syracuse University Libraries Special Collections shows that the nation once encompassed lands that are now Manlius, Marcellus, Cicero, and other towns, as well as the City of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY

