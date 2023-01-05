ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MS

Man pleads guilty to carjacking 80-year-old in Clinton

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MPr1M_0k4y0v3800

CLINTON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A Jackson man pled guilty to a 2021 armed carjacking against an 80-year-old in Clinton.

Prosecutors said David Demazzio Tyler, 32, was identified as the suspect in the armed carjacking of an 80-year-old on December 2, 2021. Jackson police later found the car and Tyler with a gun in his possession.

16-year-old Pearl shooting suspect charged as an adult

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi announced that Tyler pled guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm. He faces a minimum sentence of seven years and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

According to Clinton Police Chief Ford Hayman, Tyler was previously convicted on a burglary charge in 2015. He served seven years of a 20-year sentence.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 18, 2023.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Mudbug Festival shooting suspects plead not guilty

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The two teenagers accused of injuring five people during a shooting at the Mississippi Mugbug Festival in April 2022 pled not guilty in court. A shooting at the festival injured five people at the festival on April 30 last year. Carmelo Broomfield, one of the accused shooters, was shot and killed […]
BOLTON, MS
WJTV 12

Teen, 2-year-old injured in shooting on University Boulevard

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday, January 8. A family member said the victims were a 15-year-old and a two-year-old. According to the family member, the two-year-old was in critical condition. Mississippi Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Bailey Martin said the shooting happened on University Boulevard. Investigators […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot during armed carjacking on University Boulevard

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is in critical condition after being shot during an armed carjacking in Jackson on Saturday, January 7. Jackson Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the carjacking happened Saturday night at University Boulevard and Winter Street. He said the victim was approached by two men with guns. A fight broke […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mother, 3-year-old found dead in Bolton identified

BOLTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A mother and her three-year-old child who were found dead in a Bolton apartment have been identified. The woman and her child were found dead at Walter Vinson Memorial Apartments on L.C. Turner Circle on Saturday, January 7. Though authorities shared few details about the incident, they said the Mississippi Bureau […]
BOLTON, MS
WLBT

Man who fled into woods after Target hit-and-run turns himself in

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who, after a hit-and-run, led Ridgeland Police officers on a car chase followed by a foot chase has now turned himself in to police. Barrett Eugene Reed Jr. surrendered himself to authorities Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. On January 6, the 34-year-old reportedly struck...
RIDGELAND, MS
Bossip

Demand Answers: Jaylen Lewis’ Family Pushes For Transparency After Being Killed By Mississippi Capitol Police

We hope and pray that we see a real decrease in Black people being gunned down by police but we’d be lying to tell you that we are optimistic about that ask. According to Yahoo! Sports, Jaylen Lewis’ family is demanding transparency from law enforcement officials about the 25-year-old’s shooting death back in September of last year. Lewis was sitting a red light with another woman when a member of the Mississippi’s Capitol Police shot him in the head. Numerous officers were placed on administrative leave following the incident but the family has not gotten any information about what progress has been made.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Pearl police chase ends with crash in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. — The Pearl police department has arrested a suspect they said led them on a chase into Clinton before crashing. According to Pearl's Public Information Director, Greg Flynn, pearl police officers initiated the chase following a failed traffic stop on I-20 West in Pearl. Flynn said the...
CLINTON, MS
WLBT

2-year-old, 15-year-old shot near University Boulevard in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capitol Police Department is investigating after a two-year-old and a fifteen-year-old were shot on University Blvd. in Jackson on Sunday. Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety says the incident may be connected to a South Jackson shooting that occurred last week. If...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Domino’s Pizza robbed at gunpoint in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton police are investigating after a Domino’s Pizza store was robbed at gunpoint on Friday, January 6. Police Chief Otha Brown said the incident happened around 7:15 p.m. at the store location on East Peace Street. He said the suspect entered the store with a gun and left with the money […]
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

MBI investigating death of woman, 3-year-old in Bolton

BOLTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating an apparent double homicide in Bolton on Saturday, January 7. The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, the Bolton Police Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are on the scene at Walter Vincent Memorial Apartments on L.C. Turner Circle. MBI officials said a 38-year-old woman and her three-year-old […]
BOLTON, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged with capital murder after shooting in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is facing a capital murder charge after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Yazoo County on Monday, January 2. The Yazoo Herald reported Austin Holeman was pronounced dead early Monday morning in the Scotland community. His family called 911 when they discovered his body. Holeman had […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Drive-by shooting leads to teenager shot in the foot, JPD investigating

Jackson police are looking for the suspect(s) who shot a teenager early Saturday morning. According to JPD, a 16-year-old female was shot in the foot while walking in the hallway of her house on Queen Mary Lane. Officials said the incident happened around midnight Saturday morning. The teenager was transported...
WJTV 12

Silver Alert canceled for 48-year-old Jackson man

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled the Silver Alert for John Areghan. MBI officials said he has been located and is safe. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 48-year-old John Areghan of Jackson. MBI officials said he’s six feet […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Fire breaks out at abandoned building in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at an abandoned building in Jackson Sunday evening. Jackson Fire Assistant Chief Patrick Armon says the fire occurred at the corner of Amite and Farish Street. He says the fire started on the second floor of the abandoned building. No injuries have...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

16-year-old Pearl shooting suspect charged as an adult

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A 16-year-old shooting suspect has been charged as an adult for attempted murder and a drive-by shooting in Pearl. Pearl police said Markinan Demon Walker, 16, of Clinton, was officially charged as an adult during his Pearl Municipal Court appearance on Tuesday, January 3. He was charged with two counts of attempted murder […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

MDOC shuttles women inmates from metro facility to Delta prison

Incarcerated women are being moved from the state’s designated women’s prison in central Mississippi to a formerly decommissioned prison in the Delta more than a hundred miles away.  Nearly 300 women at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl have been relocated to the Delta Correctional Facility in Greenwood. The Mississippi Department of Corrections plans to […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Person found shot, killed on Earle Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after a person was found shot and killed in Jackson on Tuesday, January 3. Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) spokesperson Bailey Martin said Jackson police received a call about a person who had been shot and killed on Earle Street. The identity of the victim was not […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Capitol police investigate triple shooting on Monument Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police responded to a triple shooting in Jackson on Wednesday, January 4. The shooting happened on Monument Street. Investigators said three people were rushed to nearby hospitals with injuries sustained from the incident. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said this is an ongoing investigation. They did not provide any […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

49K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy