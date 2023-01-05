Man pleads guilty to carjacking 80-year-old in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A Jackson man pled guilty to a 2021 armed carjacking against an 80-year-old in Clinton.

Prosecutors said David Demazzio Tyler, 32, was identified as the suspect in the armed carjacking of an 80-year-old on December 2, 2021. Jackson police later found the car and Tyler with a gun in his possession.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi announced that Tyler pled guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm. He faces a minimum sentence of seven years and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

According to Clinton Police Chief Ford Hayman, Tyler was previously convicted on a burglary charge in 2015. He served seven years of a 20-year sentence.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 18, 2023.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.