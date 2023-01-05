Read full article on original website
Related
webcenterfairbanks.com
GCI outage shuts down Alaska calls
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A GCI network outage temporarily shut down service in numerous communities across Alaska on Sunday, including 911 calls, according to the network. In a Facebook post shortly before 12:30 p.m. Sunday, GCI wrote that the service failure began around 10 a.m. and applied to “wireless voice, data, text, and internet service in multiple communities across the state.”
webcenterfairbanks.com
The Alaska Railroad celebrates a century of service
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Since the days of the Klondike Gold Rush, Alaska has worked to improve and increase transportation infrastructure in the last frontier. The Alaska Railroad has played a huge role in that pursuit and it now celebrates a century of service. Completed on July 15, 1923, the...
Comments / 0