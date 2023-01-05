Read full article on original website
Hockeyboy
3d ago
So God created mankind in his own image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them.ENOUGH SAID!
7
okthen
4d ago
wtf is it talking about. Is it saying dudes that pretend to be female are left out when it comes to abortion?
7
Bigdaddy
3d ago
If you take the badges off of a corvette it doesn't make dodge dart.
12
Mayor Lightfoot Received the Best News From This Democratic State Concerning MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Major League Baseball Star Diagnosed With CancerOnlyHomersChicago, IL
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensIllinois State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NapervilleTed RiversNaperville, IL
Highly-rated restaurant to host grand opening event in Illinois next weekKristen WaltersBolingbrook, IL
What age is it legal for a child to babysit in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When parents want to have a night out, they may be wondering at what age can one child be left alone to babysit a younger sibling? Illinois has some of the strictest laws in the nation when it comes to legally leaving a child home alone, but a new bill in […]
Financial Website Calls Illinois One Of The Most Sinful States In America
WalletHub ranked states by how sinful residents are, based on seven different vices including anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, and greed. Illinois scored particularly high in the categories of anger and hatred and excesses and vices. So if you're looking for a place to let your hair down and indulge in a little sin, Illinois might be the perfect destination for you.
Pritzker promises free college tuition for working class as he takes second oath of office
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday offered up bold promises in his second inaugural address, vowing free college tuition for working-class families and more affordable and widespread health care and child care.
Mayor Lightfoot Received the Best News From This Democratic State Concerning Migrants
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has one thing to be happy about lately concerning migrants. The state of Colorado will not bus their migrants to the city. After Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Mayor Lightfoot talked, the governor decided not to bus migrants to the city. Lightfoot is already having issues supporting the current migrants who were bused from Texas last year.
Illinois Lake Dubbed ‘Most Polluted’ In America, 1 Lake In Top 10
Looky there, Illinois is home to one of the most polluted lakes in America. Surprised?. Illinois has made far too many lists over the years and majority of them have not been so pretty. From being one of the worst states in America for winter, to being one of the happiest states in America, to having one of the worst cities to call home, there's one more to add to the growing list.
POLITICO
It’s inauguration day, and there’s drama
SPRINGFIELD — While Gov. JB Pritzker and the statewide elected office holders celebrate taking their oaths today, a fierce battle is brewing among Democrats over the proposed assault weapons ban. What’s the beef: A few Democratic senators aren’t sold on the House version of the bill that passed in...
Will the Black vote be powerless in the Chicago mayoral election?
Chicago finds itself at an impasse once again. The mayoral election is right around the corner and the field is flooded with candidates, specifically Black candidates. The incumbent, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has weathered the storm for the past four years. As the first Black and openly gay mayor, Lightfoot has...
Pritzker: Hike cabinet pay to 'bring, retain great people'
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — (AP) — The idea for raising salaries of top Illinois state government officials, which culminated this weekend with the House voting lawmakers an 18% pay hike, began with Gov. J.B. Pritzker. But the Democratic governor said he originally requested that the General Assembly increase pay...
fox32chicago.com
Dunkin joins in fight against childhood hunger in Illinois
The fight against childhood hunger in Illinois is now running on Dunkin. The coffee and donut chain presented the Salvation Army with a check for $10,000 Monday.
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Illinois were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
fox32chicago.com
The Wieners Circle delivers hot dogs, burgers to refugees after Gov. Abbot tweet
CHICAGO - A Chicago Hot Dog Stand famous for its rough treatment of customers shows a softer side. When The Wieners Circle saw the Governor of Texas, Greg Abbot, touting how many migrants he's bused to sanctuary cities like Chicago, the restaurant decided to step up. "Our country's built on...
Understanding the Legality of Sleeping in Your Car in Illinois
Sleeping in your car is a common practice for travelers, shift workers, and homeless individuals alike. However, it's important to be aware of the laws surrounding this practice, especially if you plan on doing it in the state of Illinois. According to Illinois state law, it is generally legal to...
Illinois House passes abortion, gender care bill
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois House passed a bill Thursday night that would strengthen reproductive rights and gender affirming care. The bill targets several areas, including availability of contraceptives as well as abortion and gender-related medications. It allows the state to grant temporary licenses to out-of-state doctors and nurses who provide reproductive services. A similar […]
fox32chicago.com
Illinois lawmakers vote to give themselves pay raise, hiking salaries to $85,000
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois lawmakers voted on Sunday night to give themselves a 17% pay raise to $85,000 per year. The 30-21 vote came despite criticism from some Republicans. Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey said it's simply not deserved. "How many people in your district got a 20 percent...
fox32chicago.com
Sterigenics agrees to pay $408M to end over 870 lawsuits tied to Willowbrook plant
WILLOWBROOK, Ill. - Sterigenics, a medical tool sterilization company, has agreed to pay $408 million to end more than 870 lawsuits. The parent company, Sotera Health, confirmed the news Monday night. The suits are tied to ethylene oxide emissions from their now-closed plant in Willowbrook. Sotera Health Company issued the...
Illinois General Assembly approves regulation impacting lawn sprinkler system installation
(The Center Square) – A measure requiring anyone installing a sprinkler system for a lawn in Illinois to have a licensed plumber hired for inspection has passed both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly. Opponents say it's unnecessary. House Bill 4245 was filed by state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Belleville, and requires irrigation contractors to have their work looked over by a state-licensed plumber or face a $10,000 fine. The legislation...
fox32chicago.com
CPS urges students to test for COVID before returning to school
CHICAGO - Chicago Public Schools officials are recommending students test for COVID-19 before returning to classrooms Monday in their first day back since winter break. The school district sent out a reminder Sunday for students to take a rapid coronavirus test prior to returning to school. Mask wearing is also "strongly encouraged."
illinois.edu
217 Today: Self-proclaimed guardians of English language release annual list of banished words
A statewide ban on the sale and manufacture of assault weapons in Illinois is closer to passage. Illinois state representatives advanced on Thursday night a proposal meant to protect patients who get abortions and their providers who are targeted by states that have banned abortions. It’s been two years since...
SAFE-T Act poll up until 1/14
Over the past week, I have been posting updates about the Illinois SAFE-T Act. The act brings much-needed upgrades to the police departments throughout the state. However, the legislators decided to cram the elimination of cash bail into the bill. Fortunately, the Illinois Supreme Court suspended that part of the bill from going into law one week ago.
This Illinois County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
