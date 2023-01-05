ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockeyboy
3d ago

So God created mankind in his own image,    in the image of God he created them;    male and female he created them.ENOUGH SAID!

okthen
4d ago

wtf is it talking about. Is it saying dudes that pretend to be female are left out when it comes to abortion?

Bigdaddy
3d ago

If you take the badges off of a corvette it doesn't make dodge dart.

Q985

Financial Website Calls Illinois One Of The Most Sinful States In America

WalletHub ranked states by how sinful residents are, based on seven different vices including anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, and greed. Illinois scored particularly high in the categories of anger and hatred and excesses and vices. So if you're looking for a place to let your hair down and indulge in a little sin, Illinois might be the perfect destination for you.
ILLINOIS STATE
Tom Handy

Mayor Lightfoot Received the Best News From This Democratic State Concerning Migrants

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has one thing to be happy about lately concerning migrants. The state of Colorado will not bus their migrants to the city. After Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Mayor Lightfoot talked, the governor decided not to bus migrants to the city. Lightfoot is already having issues supporting the current migrants who were bused from Texas last year.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Lake Dubbed ‘Most Polluted’ In America, 1 Lake In Top 10

Looky there, Illinois is home to one of the most polluted lakes in America. Surprised?. Illinois has made far too many lists over the years and majority of them have not been so pretty. From being one of the worst states in America for winter, to being one of the happiest states in America, to having one of the worst cities to call home, there's one more to add to the growing list.
ILLINOIS STATE
POLITICO

It’s inauguration day, and there’s drama

SPRINGFIELD — While Gov. JB Pritzker and the statewide elected office holders celebrate taking their oaths today, a fierce battle is brewing among Democrats over the proposed assault weapons ban. What’s the beef: A few Democratic senators aren’t sold on the House version of the bill that passed in...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Understanding the Legality of Sleeping in Your Car in Illinois

Sleeping in your car is a common practice for travelers, shift workers, and homeless individuals alike. However, it's important to be aware of the laws surrounding this practice, especially if you plan on doing it in the state of Illinois. According to Illinois state law, it is generally legal to...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Illinois House passes abortion, gender care bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois House passed a bill Thursday night that would strengthen reproductive rights and gender affirming care. The bill targets several areas, including availability of contraceptives as well as abortion and gender-related medications. It allows the state to grant temporary licenses to out-of-state doctors and nurses who provide reproductive services. A similar […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois General Assembly approves regulation impacting lawn sprinkler system installation

(The Center Square) – A measure requiring anyone installing a sprinkler system for a lawn in Illinois to have a licensed plumber hired for inspection has passed both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly. Opponents say it's unnecessary. House Bill 4245 was filed by state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Belleville, and requires irrigation contractors to have their work looked over by a state-licensed plumber or face a $10,000 fine. The legislation...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

CPS urges students to test for COVID before returning to school

CHICAGO - Chicago Public Schools officials are recommending students test for COVID-19 before returning to classrooms Monday in their first day back since winter break. The school district sent out a reminder Sunday for students to take a rapid coronavirus test prior to returning to school. Mask wearing is also "strongly encouraged."
CHICAGO, IL
Adrian Holman

SAFE-T Act poll up until 1/14

Over the past week, I have been posting updates about the Illinois SAFE-T Act. The act brings much-needed upgrades to the police departments throughout the state. However, the legislators decided to cram the elimination of cash bail into the bill. Fortunately, the Illinois Supreme Court suspended that part of the bill from going into law one week ago.
ILLINOIS STATE

