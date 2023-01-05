Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Related
linknky.com
Northern Kentucky’s NAACP branch to hold annual outreach luncheon
The NAACP Northern Kentucky Branch is holding its Annual Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Community Outreach Luncheon at the Newport Syndicate. The Annual Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Education Partner Award, Dr. King Corporate Award, Keeper of the Dream Award, Vision and Unity Award, Community Impact Award and Presidents Award will be presented to winners.
linknky.com
Northern Kentucky real estate developments to keep an eye on in 2023
Northern Kentucky saw several real estate trends throughout 2022 from the revitalization of Newport and Covington’s urban cores to the suburban expansion in rural Boone, Kenton and Campbell Counties, to large logistics companies nailing down prime office space along the Ohio River. Northern Kentucky has been a prime spot...
linknky.com
Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Covington
In honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, volunteers rolled up their sleeves and donned aprons to say “thanks” to the Covington Police Department Jan. 9. Cheeseburgers, French fries, hotdogs were served, along with cupcakes for dessert; volunteers handed out lunch and treats to the first responders as a token of appreciation for their daily commitment to the safety of the city.
linknky.com
Local-based hydroponics company to open its biggest facility in Boone County
A brand new hydroponics farm is coming to Boone County. 80 Acres is a farm that doesn’t need sun, soil, or favorable weather to do its thing and where pesticides have no place because everything’s indoors, monitored and controlled, twenty-four seven. They are opening their largest facility in Boone County.
linknky.com
Mazak expanding Florence footprint with 27,000 square foot assembly plant
Japanese machine manufacturer Mazak has added another large building to its Florence campus. Their new 27,000 square foot SYNCREX Assembly Plant provides engineering, production and applications support for the company’s recently launched SYNCREX Series, which are machine tools designed for the precision production of small parts. “While the building’s...
linknky.com
One wall, two bars and a landlord: How a noise complaint introduced NKY to a Mainstrasse feud
The feud, at least in the public’s eye, began in early 2022 when Chris Estano hired someone to play live music on the front patio of his Mainstrasse bar, Paddy’s on Main. It announced itself in the form of a noise complaint about the events of that night, then landed on a Covington City Commission meeting agenda in March.
linknky.com
Interim NKU president will not be able to serve in permanent position
The Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents decided Monday during a special meeting that the university’s interim president will not be able to serve as permanent president. The vote comes after the abrupt departure of former NKU President Ashish Vaidya, which was announced in November. The board has yet...
linknky.com
Goat yoga is coming to a local lavender farm this summer
Get your mind, body and soul aligned this summer with yoga, baby goats and fresh picked lavender at Bayer Farms. Goat yoga will take place on Thursday, June 15 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Bayer Farms in Verona offers a multitude of exciting events that support the community and bring...
linknky.com
Green Bay pulls away from NKU in second half
The Northern Kentucky University women’s basketball team (9-6, 3-3) found itself down 36-27 at halftime to Horizon League power Green Bay Phoenix (12-3, 5-1). But unlike Thursday when the Norse came back for the win, they lost the third quarter on their way to a 70-53 loss. NKU has struggled for the most part against the Phoenix dropping 15 of 18 contests since entering the Horizon League in 2016. Veteran Head Coach Kevin Borseth has led Green Bay to 12 Horizon League Tournament titles.
linknky.com
No. 1’s vs No. 2’s highlight LINK nky area prep basketball rankings this week
With school back in session, action in district and region play really picked up this past week. Holy Cross’ girls picked up another 9th Region All “A” region title while Walton-Verona suffered tough losses to Owen County in the 8th Region All “A”, the girls dropping a three-point contest in the semifinals while the boys struggled to find a rhythm offensively in a 68-50 defeat.
linknky.com
One victim in Friday evening double shooting has passed away, announce Covington Police
23-year old Selvin Orlando Alvarado of Covington, one of the victims of Friday’s double shooting in Covington, passed away at 10:04 a.m. after succumbing to his wounds, according to a press release from the Covington Police Department. Alvarado was previously in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical...
linknky.com
The LINK nky Team of the Week for Dec. 26 – Jan. 1: Scott High School girls basketball team
Wow, what a week for LINK nky Team of the Week presented by OrthoCincy!. Throughout the week, Scott and Newport Central Catholic’s girls basketball team were neck-and-neck until a late push from Scott got them over the edge. We had over 1,300 votes this week, so we want to thank you all for voting!
linknky.com
Friday NKY Girls Basketball HS roundup: Ryle records another fourth quarter comeback win
Similar to Tuesday, the Ryle Raiders (13-3) found themselves trailing a 9th Region opponent entering the fourth quarter. In this case, the deficit was five points against the Dixie Heights Colonels (9-5). But the experienced Raiders outscored the Colonels, 18-8 in that final quarter on their way to a 61-51 win to stay undefeated in 9th Region play at 4-0 in a battle of two teams that played hard-nosed man-to-man defense. Dixie Heights is 4-2 against region opponents.
linknky.com
Thomas More picks up pair of wins at Lindsey Wilson
The Thomas More men’s and women’s basketball teams notched Mid-South conference victories in Columbia on Saturday. The women remained undefeated with a 70-56 victory while the men improved to 14-2 with a 78-72 triumph. Thomas More 70, Lindsey Wilson 56 (Women) The Saints (17-0, 11-0) methodically pulled away...
linknky.com
Norse let one slip away late against Oakland
The Northern Kentucky men’s basketball team was 95 seconds away from doing something they hadn’t achieved in Division I before with a 5-0 start in Horizon League play. But Oakland’s Jalen Moore had other plans. The Norse (9-7, 4-1) let a 62-55 lead slip away with 1:35...
Comments / 0