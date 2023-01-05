ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southgate, KY

Northern Kentucky’s NAACP branch to hold annual outreach luncheon

The NAACP Northern Kentucky Branch is holding its Annual Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Community Outreach Luncheon at the Newport Syndicate. The Annual Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Education Partner Award, Dr. King Corporate Award, Keeper of the Dream Award, Vision and Unity Award, Community Impact Award and Presidents Award will be presented to winners.
NEWPORT, KY
Northern Kentucky real estate developments to keep an eye on in 2023

Northern Kentucky saw several real estate trends throughout 2022 from the revitalization of Newport and Covington’s urban cores to the suburban expansion in rural Boone, Kenton and Campbell Counties, to large logistics companies nailing down prime office space along the Ohio River. Northern Kentucky has been a prime spot...
COVINGTON, KY
Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Covington

In honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, volunteers rolled up their sleeves and donned aprons to say “thanks” to the Covington Police Department Jan. 9. Cheeseburgers, French fries, hotdogs were served, along with cupcakes for dessert; volunteers handed out lunch and treats to the first responders as a token of appreciation for their daily commitment to the safety of the city.
COVINGTON, KY
Mazak expanding Florence footprint with 27,000 square foot assembly plant

Japanese machine manufacturer Mazak has added another large building to its Florence campus. Their new 27,000 square foot SYNCREX Assembly Plant provides engineering, production and applications support for the company’s recently launched SYNCREX Series, which are machine tools designed for the precision production of small parts. “While the building’s...
FLORENCE, KY
Interim NKU president will not be able to serve in permanent position

The Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents decided Monday during a special meeting that the university’s interim president will not be able to serve as permanent president. The vote comes after the abrupt departure of former NKU President Ashish Vaidya, which was announced in November. The board has yet...
Goat yoga is coming to a local lavender farm this summer

Get your mind, body and soul aligned this summer with yoga, baby goats and fresh picked lavender at Bayer Farms. Goat yoga will take place on Thursday, June 15 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Bayer Farms in Verona offers a multitude of exciting events that support the community and bring...
VERONA, KY
Green Bay pulls away from NKU in second half

The Northern Kentucky University women’s basketball team (9-6, 3-3) found itself down 36-27 at halftime to Horizon League power Green Bay Phoenix (12-3, 5-1). But unlike Thursday when the Norse came back for the win, they lost the third quarter on their way to a 70-53 loss. NKU has struggled for the most part against the Phoenix dropping 15 of 18 contests since entering the Horizon League in 2016. Veteran Head Coach Kevin Borseth has led Green Bay to 12 Horizon League Tournament titles.
GREEN BAY, WI
No. 1’s vs No. 2’s highlight LINK nky area prep basketball rankings this week

With school back in session, action in district and region play really picked up this past week. Holy Cross’ girls picked up another 9th Region All “A” region title while Walton-Verona suffered tough losses to Owen County in the 8th Region All “A”, the girls dropping a three-point contest in the semifinals while the boys struggled to find a rhythm offensively in a 68-50 defeat.
NEWPORT, KY
Friday NKY Girls Basketball HS roundup: Ryle records another fourth quarter comeback win

Similar to Tuesday, the Ryle Raiders (13-3) found themselves trailing a 9th Region opponent entering the fourth quarter. In this case, the deficit was five points against the Dixie Heights Colonels (9-5). But the experienced Raiders outscored the Colonels, 18-8 in that final quarter on their way to a 61-51 win to stay undefeated in 9th Region play at 4-0 in a battle of two teams that played hard-nosed man-to-man defense. Dixie Heights is 4-2 against region opponents.
EDGEWOOD, KY
Thomas More picks up pair of wins at Lindsey Wilson

The Thomas More men’s and women’s basketball teams notched Mid-South conference victories in Columbia on Saturday. The women remained undefeated with a 70-56 victory while the men improved to 14-2 with a 78-72 triumph. Thomas More 70, Lindsey Wilson 56 (Women) The Saints (17-0, 11-0) methodically pulled away...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
Norse let one slip away late against Oakland

The Northern Kentucky men’s basketball team was 95 seconds away from doing something they hadn’t achieved in Division I before with a 5-0 start in Horizon League play. But Oakland’s Jalen Moore had other plans. The Norse (9-7, 4-1) let a 62-55 lead slip away with 1:35...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY

