The Northern Kentucky University women’s basketball team (9-6, 3-3) found itself down 36-27 at halftime to Horizon League power Green Bay Phoenix (12-3, 5-1). But unlike Thursday when the Norse came back for the win, they lost the third quarter on their way to a 70-53 loss. NKU has struggled for the most part against the Phoenix dropping 15 of 18 contests since entering the Horizon League in 2016. Veteran Head Coach Kevin Borseth has led Green Bay to 12 Horizon League Tournament titles.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO