Panthers notes: More Josh Norman, a Harbaugh update, and why Preston Williams might play

Panthers practice squad receiver Preston Williams has been waiting all season for an opportunity.

On Sunday, he’s hopeful to get it.

“They have been featuring me in a couple of packages. Just getting me acclimated to the plays. I’ve been doing some stuff on special teams with (Chris) Tabor, too. They have been kind of mixing me in. So I think I’ll be up this week,” Williams said. “I’ve been waiting, waiting a long time.”

Williams joined the Panthers in Week 1 after spending two seasons with the Miami Dolphins. As an undrafted free agent in 2019, Williams was leading the Dolphins in receiving before tearing his ACL. Miami waived him in August before Carolina picked him up.

It’s been tough for Williams to crack the lineup playing on a run-first team behind fellow receivers DJ Moore, Terrace Marshall, Shi Smith and Laviska Shenault. But Carolina interim head coach Steve Wilks is hopeful Williams can showcase his talents on Sunday against the Saints.

Miami Dolphins receiver Preston Williams (18) celebrates after catching a touchdown in the first quarter against the New York Jets on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Charles Trainor Jr./Miami Herald/TNS) CHARLES TRAINOR JR/TNS

“Preston Williams, (we are) very intrigued with him,” Wilks said. “Just a big-body receiver who has always done great things. I don’t know if it’s going to happen this week. But you know, that’s definitely a name (to watch).”

Williams is a 6-foot-5, ball-winning receiver who offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo described as “always open” thanks to his large frame.

“He’s like throwing to an aircraft carrier,” McAdoo said. “He’s a big man. He’s got a big catch radius. He’s quarterback friendly that way. So anytime you get a guy like that, he’s always open. That certainly helps us.”

Williams took some first-team reps at practice this week. Working with special teams is a good sign the team plans on activating the 25-year-old receiver for the first time this season.

It’s been a turbulent couple of years for Williams following his ACL tear. There were times this season when he hoped another team would sign him off the Panthers practice squad, possibly giving him an opportunity to play sooner. Williams said he’s enjoyed his time in Carolina, learning the Panthers way.

“It was challenging coming from Miami (where I) was playing to having to sit down and just watch. But I just wanted to play and help the team win,” Williams said. “Whatever (the team) asks me to do, I’m going to do it for them.”

Williams has not caught a regular-season pass since Week 12 of last season. If active, he’s entering the Panthers lineup at the right time. Quarterback Sam Darnold has posted season-high passing yard totals in three consecutive games. His 341 yards last week against the Buccaneers tied his career high.

Josh Norman’s future

The Panthers signed veteran defensive back Josh Norman last week after starting cornerback Jaycee Horn broke his hand against the Lions. Norman only had three days of practice before playing 10 of the defense’s 78 snaps in Tampa.

After the Panthers lost 30-24, Norman said he was ready to play more, but he was not asked to, despite Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans posting a season-high 207 yards and three touchdowns against starting cornerbacks CJ Henderson and Keith Taylor.

The team hopes to play him more Sunday in New Orleans.

“He has another week of preparation, conditioning, all those things in our system,” defensive coordinator Al Holcomb said. “He’s more equipped this week to help us and play more reps for us.”

Norman, 35, likely will not be back with the Panthers next season. But it is worth seeing what the veteran has left. If he plays well, perhaps Carolina or a different team will bring him in next year.

“I love Josh. I love his demeanor. I love the way he plays the game,” Holcomb said. “I love his approach and his study habits. I love what he brings to the defensive back room in terms of leadership, and all of those things.”

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches his players prior to the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Rick Scuteri/AP

Harbaugh a Michigan man ... for now

On Thursday, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh responded to speculation surrounding his NFL future.

“I am aware of the rumors and speculation over the past few days,” Harbaugh said in a statement via Twitter . “College and NFL teams have great interest in all our personnel from players to coaches to staff.”

On Tuesday, The Observer confirmed Harbaugh spoke with Panthers owner David Tepper about the team’s upcoming coaching vacancy .

Harbaugh’s statement is just vague enough to keep the possibility of him returning to the NFL open.

“As I stated in December, while no one knows what the future holds, Harbaugh said, “I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023.”