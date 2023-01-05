Read full article on original website
He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin HelmsNikPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Holds Auction in Pennsylvania After Store ClosedBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Bicycle HeavenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?IBWAAPittsburgh, PA
10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyPittsburgh, PA
Trevor Bauer linked to team he admittedly hates with a passion
No MLB team should sign free-agent pitcher Trevor Bauer, especially just days after his release. But that hasn’t stopped the speculation, headlined by the Houston Astros. Trevor Bauer was accused of violent sexual assault and eventually suspended nearly 200 games by MLB as a result. Bauer has since been reinstated, but parted ways with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the organization noted his lack of remorse in a recent meeting between the two sides.
MLB Insider: Tigers to sign intriguing veteran left-handed reliever
MLB Insider: Tigers to sign intriguing veteran left-handed reliever. Free-agent reliever Chasen Shreve and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a minor-league contract, according to a source familiar with the deal. Shreve can make up to $2 million if he’s in the majors. On Jan. 7, Tigers’ president...
Too little too late for San Francisco Giants star Jeff Kent
Former San Francisco Giants star Jeff Kent is finally starting to get some traction for the Hall of Fame. The problem is that it is coming far too late to matter. On Monday, C. Trent Rosencrans from The Athletic revealed his Hall of Fame ballot. He voted for ten players, with Bobby Abreu, Carlos Beltran, Jeff Kent, and Billy Wagner joining the six players he voted for on his previous ballot. With this ballot, Kent has now gained 25 votes from the BBWAA and has crossed the 50% mark.
Every NFL firing that happened on Sunday and ‘Black Monday’ [UPDATED]
Black Monday is here, and teams are making decisions on their future. Here are all the coaches that have been let go so far. This season wasn’t the smoothest in the NFL. Look no further than the fact that the defending Super Bowl champions fell to 5-12 this year and missed the postseason.
Braves news: Alex Anthopoulos not done yet with Atlanta contract extensions
Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos revealed his motivation for giving out so many huge contract extensions — the Montreal Expos. Ronald Acuña, Ozzie Albies, Spencer Strider, Michael Harris, Sean Murphy, Matt Olson and Austin Riley. Those are just a few young stars Alex Anthopoulos has locked up through 2028, at the earliest. It’s a unique business model — and dare I say a refreshing one — that prioritizes signing young talent before they hit arbitration.
3 2023 free agents Raiders should sign to return to the playoffs
The Raiders will want to put their 2022 season behind them quickly. Now that it’s officially over, the focus can turn to free agent reinforcements. The 2022 season in Las Vegas was one to forget. The team set records for second-half meltdowns as Josh McDaniels struggled in his first campaign in charge. Derek Carr’s relationship with the franchise deteriorated to the point he was benched. And all the while opposing fans made Allegiant Stadium feel like home.
