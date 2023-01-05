ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane's Lunar New Year celebration is coming back this year

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s Lunar New Year Celebration will be held at the Spokane Convention Center this January. Spokane United We Stand is presenting The Year of the Rabbit with Asian, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander cultural organizations, artists, food samples, live performances and more. The celebration will kick off with the Dragon Dance and end with the Lion Dance,...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

69th annual Spokane Boat Show starts Jan. 26

SPOKANE, Wash. — Beginning Jan. 26, the Spokane Boat Show will kick off at the Spokane County Interstate Fair and Expo center. With Spokane having access to more than 160 lakes and rivers within an hour's drive, the 69th annual show is worth checking out for anyone looking to get on the water.
SPOKANE, WA
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: Back in the day

Marc Sas submitted this photo and note: “Felts Field Spokane. A bit of nostalgia at Spokane, Washington’s first airline passenger terminal at Felts Field (KSFF). Random visiting aircraft, probably for lunch at the Skyway Cafe. I was working for Western Aviation at the time doing line service.”. Would...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Ice Cube and special guests come to Spokane March 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — Today is a Good Day for old-school rap fans- Ice Cube and other iconic west coast rappers will be performing at the Spokane Arena in March. The "Legends of the West" tour is coming to the Spokane on Mar. 5. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Jan 12. at 10 a.m.
SPOKANE, WA
luxury-houses.net

One of Kind Estate! This Elegant Home Features Classic Architectural and Complete Seclusion in Spokane, WA Listings for $3.19M

The Home in Spokane offers grand foyer with mirror staircases & domed glass ceilings, now available for sale. This home located at 13310 S Covey Run Ln, Spokane, Washington; offering 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 12,808 square feet of living spaces. Call Mike Bass – CENTURY 21 Beutler & Associates – (Phone: 509-990-4980) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Spokane.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene's Children's Village seeks special use permit

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Children’s Village is seeking a special use permit to build a multi-agency resource center and other future buildings on its campus, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The request will go before the Coeur d'Alene Planning Commission at its 5:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday. "We...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
huckleberrypress.com

New Arts building to boost Spokane economy

Area residents will soon be watching their neighbors perform on stage, thanks to a new performing arts center, the Idaho Central Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center. The multi-million-dollar project, a vision long awaited by Yvonne A K Johnson, Executive Artistic Director of the Spokane Valley Summer Theatre, is coming to life in Spokane Valley.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Another round of rain on Monday – Matt

It was a rainy Sunday afternoon, and more rain is on the way for Monday. Snow levels will lower below 3000 feet on Monday evening, which will lead to some snow or wintry mix around the region. Some light slushy accumulations are possible in places like Newport, Spirit Lake, Metaline, Sandpoint, Wilbur, Omak and Republic during this time period. The next storm arrives on Thursday.
SPOKANE, WA
huckleberrypress.com

Brothers Flooring Plus Design: Making Spokane Homeowners Dreams Come to Life

Normally people don’t want people to walk all over their work, but that is not the case with Brothers Flooring plus Design. Considered as area flooring experts, Brothers Flooring, a local flooring, and design service, has been in business since 2007. Although the business began in 2007, the storefronts...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

No injuries in apartment fire on Spokane's Lower South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. - Nobody was injured in an apartment fire on Spokane's Lower South Hill Saturday evening, according to the Spokane Fire Department (SFD). Shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday, SFD was dispatched to a commercial fire on West 8th Avenue. Firefighters arrived within four minutes to find smoke and fire coming from the first floor of the apartment.
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Spokane Police will double their downtown presence, patrols, to address lagging 911 response times

Spokane city leaders have reorganized the police department – putting 30 more officers on patrol in hopes of decreasing 911 response times. That reorganization however did come with a few sacrifices. Those officers now on patrol were previously in the city’s traffic unit. There will also be no more neighborhood resource officers, said Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Person killed by a train near Downtown Spokane

  SPOKANE, Wash. – One person was hit by a train on Thursday, Jan. 5. That person is now dead. It happened on 4th Ave. and Sunset Blvd. This is an ongoing story, check back for developments.  COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Idaho group opposes Greene as Lincoln Day speaker

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A coalition that says it is committed to defending Idaho values is calling on the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee to rescind its invitation to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, to be the keynote speaker for its Lincoln Day Dinner next month, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
IDAHO STATE
KREM2

KREM2

