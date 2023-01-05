Read full article on original website
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Community gathers to honor fallen nurse, killed while providing at-home careEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Spokane shooting reignites debate over need for stricter gun control lawsEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Spokane’s Lunar New Year celebration is coming back this year
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s Lunar New Year Celebration will be held at the Spokane Convention Center this January. Spokane United We Stand is presenting The Year of the Rabbit with Asian, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander cultural organizations, artists, food samples, live performances and more. The celebration will kick off with the Dragon Dance and end with the Lion Dance,...
69th annual Spokane Boat Show starts Jan. 26
SPOKANE, Wash. — Beginning Jan. 26, the Spokane Boat Show will kick off at the Spokane County Interstate Fair and Expo center. With Spokane having access to more than 160 lakes and rivers within an hour's drive, the 69th annual show is worth checking out for anyone looking to get on the water.
generalaviationnews.com
Picture of the Day: Back in the day
Marc Sas submitted this photo and note: “Felts Field Spokane. A bit of nostalgia at Spokane, Washington’s first airline passenger terminal at Felts Field (KSFF). Random visiting aircraft, probably for lunch at the Skyway Cafe. I was working for Western Aviation at the time doing line service.”. Would...
Ice Cube and special guests come to Spokane March 5
SPOKANE, Wash. — Today is a Good Day for old-school rap fans- Ice Cube and other iconic west coast rappers will be performing at the Spokane Arena in March. The "Legends of the West" tour is coming to the Spokane on Mar. 5. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Jan 12. at 10 a.m.
Residents in Coeur d'Alene share thoughts as Coeur Terre project moves forward
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Ron Orcutt bought his home on Broken Arrow Road 44 years ago. It’s part of the idyllic Indian Meadows neighborhood where residents know each other, wave to each other and exchange greetings, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press. On a cold, cloudy...
luxury-houses.net
One of Kind Estate! This Elegant Home Features Classic Architectural and Complete Seclusion in Spokane, WA Listings for $3.19M
The Home in Spokane offers grand foyer with mirror staircases & domed glass ceilings, now available for sale. This home located at 13310 S Covey Run Ln, Spokane, Washington; offering 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 12,808 square feet of living spaces. Call Mike Bass – CENTURY 21 Beutler & Associates – (Phone: 509-990-4980) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Spokane.
Coeur d'Alene's Children's Village seeks special use permit
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Children’s Village is seeking a special use permit to build a multi-agency resource center and other future buildings on its campus, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The request will go before the Coeur d'Alene Planning Commission at its 5:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday. "We...
huckleberrypress.com
New Arts building to boost Spokane economy
Area residents will soon be watching their neighbors perform on stage, thanks to a new performing arts center, the Idaho Central Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center. The multi-million-dollar project, a vision long awaited by Yvonne A K Johnson, Executive Artistic Director of the Spokane Valley Summer Theatre, is coming to life in Spokane Valley.
KXLY
Another round of rain on Monday – Matt
It was a rainy Sunday afternoon, and more rain is on the way for Monday. Snow levels will lower below 3000 feet on Monday evening, which will lead to some snow or wintry mix around the region. Some light slushy accumulations are possible in places like Newport, Spirit Lake, Metaline, Sandpoint, Wilbur, Omak and Republic during this time period. The next storm arrives on Thursday.
$1,000,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Airway Heights Still Unclaimed Over Two Months Later
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA - A winning Powerball ticket from the drawing held on November 7, 2022 that is worth $1,000,000 remains unclaimed over two months later. The seven-figure ticket was sold in Airway Heights, WA, according to the Washington Lottery. The lucky winner matched each of the five regular numbers,...
City Council approves $70,000 settlement with Thor-Freya project contractor
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council members approved a $70,000 settlement with the contractor who completed the Thor-Freya project. The vote on the settlement passed unanimously. This development comes after Cameron-Reilly Concrete reported that people living at Camp Hope created an unsafe environment from day one. In a letter...
KHQ Right Now
New Spokane boutique, Simple Wildflower, offers permanent jewelry
A new local boutique, Simple Wildflower, recently opened its doors in downtown Spokane. While customers can find stylish clothes and accessories, the main draw is their permanent jewelry. To find out more, visit their website: Simple Wildflower.
huckleberrypress.com
Brothers Flooring Plus Design: Making Spokane Homeowners Dreams Come to Life
Normally people don’t want people to walk all over their work, but that is not the case with Brothers Flooring plus Design. Considered as area flooring experts, Brothers Flooring, a local flooring, and design service, has been in business since 2007. Although the business began in 2007, the storefronts...
KHQ Right Now
No injuries in apartment fire on Spokane's Lower South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. - Nobody was injured in an apartment fire on Spokane's Lower South Hill Saturday evening, according to the Spokane Fire Department (SFD). Shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday, SFD was dispatched to a commercial fire on West 8th Avenue. Firefighters arrived within four minutes to find smoke and fire coming from the first floor of the apartment.
KHQ Right Now
Blake Jensen may be leaving KHQ, but he's staying in Spokane
After 12 years at KHQ, Blake Jensen's last day is today! He's leaving the news business, but staying right here in Spokane.
KHQ Right Now
Page 42 Bookstore to hold annual free book fair Jan. 12-14
Page 42's second annual free book fair will take place Jan. 12-14. More than 10,000 books from every genre, in hardback and paper, even kids, will all be free! The event will take place at the old Hillyard Library.
'She adds this feeling of safety': Special skilled dog helping kids at Coeur d'Alene Children's Advocacy Center
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A new team member at Safe Passage's Children's Advocacy Center is providing her special skills to make uncomfortable situations a little easier to bear, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. She knows how to make kids feel comfortable, she...
spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane Police will double their downtown presence, patrols, to address lagging 911 response times
Spokane city leaders have reorganized the police department – putting 30 more officers on patrol in hopes of decreasing 911 response times. That reorganization however did come with a few sacrifices. Those officers now on patrol were previously in the city’s traffic unit. There will also be no more neighborhood resource officers, said Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl.
Person killed by a train near Downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – One person was hit by a train on Thursday, Jan. 5. That person is now dead. It happened on 4th Ave. and Sunset Blvd. This is an ongoing story, check back for developments. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Idaho group opposes Greene as Lincoln Day speaker
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A coalition that says it is committed to defending Idaho values is calling on the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee to rescind its invitation to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, to be the keynote speaker for its Lincoln Day Dinner next month, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
