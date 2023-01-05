Neville Hormuz is the owner of Loud and Clear, a commercial audio and visual installation store that also features music equipment sales. Prior to opening his store, Hormuz was an employee of Zone Music, a popular business that operated in Cotati from 1996 to 2010. He said of his former employer, Frank Hayhurst, “He had a big heart.” Besides being the owner of Zone Music, Hayhurst’s other claim to fame is that he was a member of the legendary music group Bronze Hog. They were the opening night band in 1968 at the Inn of the Beginning and for a while he became co-operator of the business. Hormuz keeps in contact with Hayhurst and said he currently is a shaman. He wrote a book that is available on Amazon named “A Shaman’s Guide to Deep Beauty.” His nom de plume is Francis Rico because his given name is Francis and his family nickname was Rico.

