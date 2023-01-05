Read full article on original website
Opinion: Can Sonoma County withstand deliberate indifference to climate change?
Deliberate indifference to a substantial risk of harm. How many folks in your entire, personal acquaintanceship of fellow Americans can you confidently state are really concerned about our environment-at-risk?. I think we all probably assume that those closest to us generally feel as we do - more or less! So,...
Want to fight climate change? The answer lies in local food.
If Sonoma County focused agricultural production more for local markets, growing more of what we eat, we’d decrease dependence on imports. The climate change concerned sense our food system affects the environment. Recognized are the advantages of a more localized food system, particularly since it emits far less greenhouse gases. Sonoma County residents seem particularly keen. We have amazing natural assets and local operations.
Time to en-lighten up, Sonoma County?
‘Tis the season for getting lit! With festivities offering delights for all our senses, how not to be lit up—figuratively and literally? Store window displays, main streets, community centers and houses of worship are decorated with lights. At home, mantles show off commemorative Chanukah menorahs or Kwanzaa’s traditional, African ancestral kinaras, while next door, evergreens and hearths are strung with colorful twinklers. A star of Bethlehem beckons, lighting the way for the faithful for whom there’s hope that love and good can prevail on earth for everyone.
'We're not done': Russian River forecast to flood amid California storms
Guerneville is no stranger to such disasters.
Overnight blast from atmospheric river pushes swollen rivers to the brink
GUERNEVILLE -- The latest atmospheric river roared into the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, triggering flooding, water rescues in Felton and evacuations in Soquel and Vacaville.Of particular concern, the National Weather Service said, was flooding at the Russian River at Johnson's Beach near Guerneville, Alameda Creek near Niles Canyon, Coyote Creek above Hwy 237 at Milpitas, the Big Sur River, Carmel River at Robles Del Rio, the San Lorenzo River at Big Trees and the Guadalupe River above Almaden Expressway.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaAt around 7 a.m., the San Lorenzo River went over...
Our forecast for Bodega Bay in 2023? Windy with a chance of chowder
A new year, yes, 2023! What a year 2022 was for Bodega Bay. We crept slowly out of COVID even though it kept trying to ruin the festivities of life. We consolidated our beloved Bodega Bay Fire with Sonoma County Fire, gaining a larger, more financially stable one with additional staff and life-saving equipment.
Time to prune roses in Sonoma County
Welcome to our gardening adventure, let’s grow it together!. “A rose does not answer its enemies with words, but with beauty.” – Matshona Dhliwayo. This is the month to start pruning and shaping your roses. You want to create air flow and shape to your rose bushes, which help their health and beauty. With up to 230 species of roses to choose from, they are a fun plant to care for and the rewards are so great in beauty, health and scent.
A festive open house bodes well for the future in Camp Meeker
Hauoli makahiki hou! That’s happy new year for those keeping score at home. Just bringing a little taste of Hawaii to the damp sneaker. It is no doubt gray and gloomy and wonderful. January is one of my favorite times of the year. After all the fuss and hubbub and holiday stress, January is Me Time. Thats not to say that I don’t enjoy the holidays. I do! In particular, the can’t-miss event of the Holiday season was undoubtedly the open house at St. Dorothy’s. It was the place to see and be seen, and all of Camp Meeker’s glitterati were there, including several members of the all-powerful Park and Rec Board!
Shock flooding from huge California storm surge rocks Stinson Beach
"Definitely the worst we've ever seen."
Welcoming the new year, Cazadero style
As the latke oil sizzles in the pan, the return of the solstice surrounds us with light. I am currently ensconced in front of the wood stove, seeking its warmth on a chilly evening. The giant redwoods outside my cozy cyber hut are outlined against the winter sky. I remember...
Russian River forecast level revised to 34.5 feet
According to the latest data from the National Weather Service, revised 9 a.m. Jan. 8, we can expect the Russian River at Guerneville to peak at 34.5 feet on Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. That’s down from the highest recent predictions. 32 feet is the offical “flood level” at Johnson’s beach.
North Bay fire chief's prediction for flooding along Russian River: 'Disaster proportions'
New aerial video from Saturday shows a waterlogged Russian River Valley, shot from "Sonoma One," the County Fire District's new chopper.
Sonoma County, Dry Creek tribe poised to extend agreement banning casinos near Petaluma for another decade
A longstanding agreement between Sonoma County and the Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians is poised to be extended another decade, preventing the tribe from building a casino near Petaluma’s southern border until at least 2035. “We have come a long way in our intergovernmental relationships and this...
Rockin’ Rohnert Park in 2023
Calling all tweens and teens ages 11 to 18. Spreckels Education Program presents the iconic musical Grease, a School Edition. Class is three days a week for two months, then eight shows in the second half of March. It begins January 14, and you can register for $500 at spreckelsonline.com or call (707) 588 - 3400.
Several Sonoma Co. schools will remain closed due to severe weather
Some Sonoma County schools will remain closed on Monday due to severe weather.
Family of Sonoma County Toddler Killed By Fallen Redwood Tree Speaks Out
We now have a statement from the grandmother of two-year-old Aeon Tocchini, who was crushed by a fallen redwood tree in Wednesday’s storms. The family has not only lost a son, but their home is also physically destroyed. We know there are at least two fatalities from this week’s...
New year, new park for Petaluma
The Petaluma River Park Foundation (PRPF) is building a 24-acre waterfront park in the heart of Petaluma—a park that meets our vital need for shared space that connects people, art and nature. The group just received a $1.4 million planning grant from State Coastal Conservancy to support the community...
Cutest pet in Sonoma County: photo contest
Is your fur-ever friend paws-itively purrfect? Do they have that fur-ociously cute face and pet-tential to take furst place in the Sonoma County Gazette’s cutest pet contest?. Send your impawsibly cute photo of your furry, fluffy, scaly or feathered friend and email it to editor@sonomacountygazette.com by Sunday, Jan. 22.
Somehow a Hatchback Found Itself Atop a Lake County Roundabout
The risks of the road are ever-present for North Coast residents. But, sometimes the results of a traffic accident are not scary or tragic, but just plain wacky. Today, just before 1:00 p.m., a Nissan Sentra hatchback approached the roundabout in the Lake County town of Nice where State Route 20 intersects with the Nice-Lucerne Cutoff.
Cotati’s Loud and Clear is an audio enthusiast’s dream come true
Neville Hormuz is the owner of Loud and Clear, a commercial audio and visual installation store that also features music equipment sales. Prior to opening his store, Hormuz was an employee of Zone Music, a popular business that operated in Cotati from 1996 to 2010. He said of his former employer, Frank Hayhurst, “He had a big heart.” Besides being the owner of Zone Music, Hayhurst’s other claim to fame is that he was a member of the legendary music group Bronze Hog. They were the opening night band in 1968 at the Inn of the Beginning and for a while he became co-operator of the business. Hormuz keeps in contact with Hayhurst and said he currently is a shaman. He wrote a book that is available on Amazon named “A Shaman’s Guide to Deep Beauty.” His nom de plume is Francis Rico because his given name is Francis and his family nickname was Rico.
