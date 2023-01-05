Read full article on original website
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Ohio State Football: Ryan Day is on the hot seat
The Ohio State football team has done a lot of good with Ryan Day as their head coach. He has made the College Football Playoff in three of the four seasons he’s led the program. He led the team to the National Championship Game in 2020 as well. 2022...
Every NFL firing that happened on Sunday and ‘Black Monday’ [UPDATED]
Black Monday is here, and teams are making decisions on their future. Here are all the coaches that have been let go so far. This season wasn’t the smoothest in the NFL. Look no further than the fact that the defending Super Bowl champions fell to 5-12 this year and missed the postseason.
Broncos add another huge coaching target to its wish list
Keep an eye on the Denver Broncos potentially prying Jim Harbaugh away from Michigan. Heading into the final day of the regular season, the Denver Broncos are one of three NFL teams with a head-coaching vacancy. After the disaster that was the Nathaniel Hackett era in Denver, the Broncos are...
Did Alabama’s next offensive coordinator just become available?
With rumors swirling that Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien could leave for the NFL, did the Crimson Tide’s best replacement just become available?. Much to the delight of Alabama football fans, there has been speculation over the past month or so that offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien might not be in that position for the 2023 season. Reports have indicated that the former Texans head coach could make a return to the NFL as the Patriots OC.
Cardinals seem to have already made a decision on Kliff Kingsbury’s future
The Arizona Cardinals are doing their homework before potentially moving on from head coach Kliff Kingsbury. While Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill is keeping this very close to the vest, it seems to be a very strong possibility that he may move on from head coach Kliff Kingsbury after the season.
Patriots player files grievance over team suspension
The New England Patriots abruptly suspended two players this week under vague circumstances, and one of those players has stated his intention to fight back against the discipline. Patriots punter Jake Bailey issued a statement through his agent disputing the Patriots’ reasons for handing down a suspension. Bailey, who was placed on injured reserve with... The post Patriots player files grievance over team suspension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Falcons defensive coordinator Pees, 73, announces retirement
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees announced his retirement on Monday, one day after completing his second season with the team. The 73-year-old Pees is ending a 50-year career in football. He previously coached 16 years in the NFL, including a combined 12 seasons as the defensive coordinator at Tennessee (2018-19), Baltimore […]
David Pollack names Georgia new kings of CFB right in front of Nick Saban (Video)
ESPN analyst and former Georgia linebacker David Pollack declared the Bulldogs the next kings of college football right in front of Alabama head coach Nick Saban. The Georgia Bulldogs were the heavy favorites entering the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the TCU Horned Frogs. Well, Georgia certainly lived up to expectations, as they demolished TCU to take a dominant 38-7 lead entering halftime after putting up 354 yards of total offense in just two quarters. It was a great night to be a Georgia fan or alum.
Watch Lee Corso make shocking headgear pick for Georgia-TCU National Championship
Lee Corso was on-site at SoFi Stadium for the CFP National Championship Game with College GameDay and made his vaunted headgear pick for Georgia-TCU. With College GameDay in Inglewood, CA and at SoFi Stadium, we knew we were going to get a dose of college football goodness before the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs. And even better, the legendary Lee Corso was in attendance and on the set.
Lincoln Riley finally made it to a CFP National Championship Game
USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley finally made it to the CFP National Championship Game, albeit as a spectator. The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game takes place on Monday, Jan. 9. One of the teams will have a member on the coaching staff with the last name Riley, but it’s not the one everyone’s thinking of.
Bills give another promising update on Damar Hamlin from hospital
The Buffalo Bills provided another update on safety Damar Hamlin Saturday, stating that he continues to recover from his traumatic injury. We’ve come a long way since Monday Night Football, which is a good thing for safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a traumatic injury after some incidental contact from Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Watch Stetson Bennett IV get emotional curtain call in national championship blowout
In his final game with the Georgia Bulldogs, quarterback Stetson Bennett IV received a curtain call in the fourth quarter of the CFP National Championship Game. Quarterback Stetson Bennett had the chance to leave college football on top. As a senior, Bennett could officially end his tenure with the Georgia Bulldogs by winning the College Football Playoff National Championship for the second consecutive year.
Georgia football is building a scary dynasty and it’s just getting started
Not often do teams win back-to-back national titles in college football. Georgia football is built just slightly different, however. The Bulldogs beat Alabama for a national title last season and all they did was turn around to reel off 14 straight games to start the 2022 season and then beat TCU in the national championship, 65-7. Sure, most of us probably expected that Georgia was going to handle TCU, but we didn’t think that the Bulldogs would beat a 13-1 Big 12 runner-up by 58 points to win it all.
Has a college football coach ever won a national championship in his first season?
Sonny Dykes has the chance to win the CFP National Championship in his first year as head coach of the TCU Horned Frogs. Here are the other coaches to win a national title in their first season with their team. Midway through the 2021 season, Gary Patterson resigned as head...
TCU’s defense getting cooked by Georgia and CFB fans after disastrous start
The TCU Horned Frogs defense had a terrible time against the Georgia Bulldogs offense early on in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The TCU Horned Frogs shocked the college football world when they defeated the Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl 51-45. With that win, the Horned Frogs advanced to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. To win their first national championship, TCU would need to defeat the Georgia Bulldogs, the defending champions.
Mattress Mack’s wallet takes a major hit with insane TCU bet
Notable big-money bettor Mattress Mack took a huge hit betting on the TCU Horned Frogs in the National Championship Game over Georgia. Mattress Mack, also known as Jim McIngvale, won a ridiculous amount of money betting on the Astros to win the World Series. So he has money to blow.
