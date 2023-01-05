ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall in Love With These Austin Faves

Happy New Year, Austinites! After those holiday festivities, it’s always best to prioritize personal goals, start new routines, and kick off the new year feelin’ fresh. As we jump into 2023, here are some of our favorite shops, studios, and spots you’re sure to fall in love with — just in time for your Valentine!
LoLo Wine Bar Hosting Dry Creek Saloon Pop-Up

At this point, if you’re looking for traces of Old Austin, good luck. Last year marked another devastating milestone for long-standing businesses forced into closure, notably Lucy in Disguise and Tesoros Trading Co. on South Congress. But some unlikely newcomers are rising to the challenge of preserving the spirit of those lost icons.
