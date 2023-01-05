ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

24-year-old woman killed in Ogden shooting

OGDEN — A 24-year-old woman died from a gunshot wound early Sunday, Ogden police said. About 6 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue. When police arrived, they discovered a 24-year-old woman dead from a gunshot wound. Police arrested 21-year-old Garrett...
2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Ogden crash

OGDEN — Two people are dead and another is seriously injured after their vehicle struck a building near the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard early Sunday. About 5:30 a.m., a vehicle with three occupants was northbound in the 3500 block of Riverdale Road. The vehicle was speeding and failed to stop at the Washington Boulevard and Riverdale Road intersection, according to police.
1 killed in ski accident at private Utah resort

PETERSON, Morgan County — A 38-year-old man hit a snowbank and died while skiing Sunday at a private ski club in Morgan County. Deputies and ski patrol members responded to an incident at the new Wasatch Peaks Ranch on Sunday afternoon. Morgan County Sheriff's Sgt. Todd Christensen said a...
Man dies after being hit by a train near City Creek TRAX station

SALT LAKE CITY — One man is dead following an accident at the City Creek TRAX stop Saturday evening, UTA has confirmed. Law enforcement are investigating the incident. A man, described as being in his 60s, was traveling alone on the northbound Blue line when the fatal incident occured, UTA spokesperson John Morrow said.
13 juveniles accused of using skateboards to assault man at The Gateway in November

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police have arrested 13 juveniles accused of assaulting a man at The Gateway shopping center in November. Salt Lake City Police Department's robbery and violent crime squad identified and arrested 13 minors for investigation of riot and aggravated assault charges; five of the 13 minors are accused of felony levels of riot and aggravated assault.
Outdoor Retailer's on-mountain demo day returns to Utah

BRIGHTON — The return of the Outdoor Retailer Show to Utah also means a return of the on-mountain demo day. On Monday, outdoor product vendors had a chance to show off their latest goods on the snow at Brighton Resort, which was perfect, as it was snowing at Brighton all day long.
