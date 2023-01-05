Read full article on original website
How I Survived
My life as I knew it disappeared into thin air when I tried to get out of bed on Dec. 26 of 2021. My kids and I had just come back from Florida. Our family had partied at a hotel for my niece’s wedding. I’m glad I had a great time with the kids because that will be the last of fun like that for me, maybe forever!
Check It Out at the Library
As the year comes to an end and the winter approaches, everyone has just one thing on their mind: good food. No? Just me?. For anyone who shares the same love of food, the Patagonia Library has great book options for you. A warm, rich soup from “Soup for Syria:...
Patagonia Pool Off to a Good Start
This has been a great year for the Patagonia Pool and PRAC (Patagonia Regional Aquatic Center). We have secured 501(C)3 nonprofit status, received five grants, held, or participated in, at least 11 local events which brought in over $12,000, received donations from about 70 donors, purchased a basketball hoop and volleyball net for the pool, and have had many, many hours of time donated. The relationships with Patagonia Schools and the town are strong and we foresee that continuing into the future.
Fire Chiefs Discuss 2022, Anticipate Challenges Ahead
The Patagonia and Sonoita-Elgin fire services both had a busy 2022, and anticipate more of the same in 2023. “It used to be that the wildfire season began in May, but recent history shows that the fire season is now year round,” said Patagonia Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company Chief Ike Isakson in a recent interview.
Locals Pay Tribute to Joni Mitchell
It was a chilly mid-December night at the Patagonia Lumber Company when the air was warmed by a large crowd who had gathered to witness ten of Patagonia’s bravest show their stuff. No, not the volunteer firefighters or the Sheriff’s posse, but rather amateur singers stepping to the microphone (many for the first time) to play tribute to Joni Mitchell, one of the greatest singer/songwriters of all time. The evening was organized by the Sashas, a local band who wanted to honor Mitchell and give local folks a chance to perform on stage.
Town Doctor Retires
“For the almost two dozen years we worked together, Dr. Anderson kept saying she was going to retire. It’s hard for me to believe she really meant it this time,” said Sharon Cordova, Office Supervisor at the Family Health Center in Patagonia, part of the Mariposa Clinic group headquartered in Nogales.
Doing Beauty Better With Holistic Hair Care
Hairstylist Tami Blakely has opened a new salon in Sonoita to serve local customers looking for organic, holistic hair care. Purely Sonoita Organic is the first “clean salon” in the area, said Blakely in a recent interview. With over 33 years’ experience in the salon profession, she has recently taken a new approach to haircare, foregoing plastic containers and using only sustainable, organic products made with natural, healthy ingredients.
Update on Hermosa Project Water Permits
In December 2022, the Patagonia Area Resource Alliance (PARA) filed legal objections to two permits issued by Arizona state agencies for the Hermosa Project in the Patagonia Mountains: an Aquifer Protection Permit (groundwater impacts) and an Arizona Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Permit (surface water impacts). Aquifer protection permit. In 2018,...
Covid, Flu, RSV Spiking in SCC
If it seems like there is a lot of Covid around, that’s because there is. And there are also more flu and RSV infections. Santa Cruz County (SCC) is one of six counties in Arizona that had high levels of Covid community spread on Dec. 1. In a recent interview with the PRT, SCC Health Department Director Jeff Terrell said the increases in respiratory infections are to be expected this time of year as people celebrate the holidays with more travel and large indoor gatherings. Also, unlike the past two years, fewer people are wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, two mitigating precautions against the viruses that cause Covid, flu, and RSV. The spike in Covid cases in the two weeks after Thanksgiving has leveled off but Terrell expected another spike after Christmas.
PUHS Senior Gets Full Ride to Ivy League School
For the second time in three years, a Patagonia Union High School student has been admitted to an Ivy League university with a full scholarship. PUHS senior Nicholas Dekhtyar will enter Columbia University in New York as a freshman in Fall, 2023. “I’ve always dreamed of going to an Ivy...
SCC Supes Select Anita Moreno as New County Recorder
Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors Selects Ana “Anita” Moreno as the Santa Cruz County Recorder, Effective January 1, 2023. On December 20, 2022, at the regular Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board voted to appoint Ana “Anita” Moreno as the new Santa Cruz County Recorder, effective January 1, 2023. Ms. Moreno was appointed to replace Santa Cruz County Suzanne “Suzie” Sainz who is retiring on December 31, 2022.
