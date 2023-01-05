ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

GoFundMe created for country music station owner Ray Rice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Loved ones of country music station owner Ray Rice has started a GoFundMe following the news of his death. Rice is the owner of the country music station WMPI. WMPI described Rice as a loving son, father, grandfather and amazing friend. He got sick around the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville woman illustrating Dolly Parton’s next children’s book

That’s what Maya Bagels Express wants it’s customers to know when they stop by. Laundromat workers avoid disaster after SUV crashes into their building. Despite an SUV destroying it's entrance, Laundry Connection opened their doors for business Sunday. Iceland Sports Complex hosts Skate Fest for children with autism.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New York style bagels are in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New York style bagels made daily from scratch. That’s what Maya Bagels Express wants it’s customers to know when they stop by. The bagel shop at 3029 Poplar Level Road is now open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. to serve breakfast and brunch.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky Derby Festival crowns 2023 Royal Court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival introduced the members of the 2023 Royal Court on Monday morning. The members were selected from nearly 100 applicants and will attend nearly every festival event, starting with Festival Unveiled Presented by Four Roses Bourbon on March 16, KDF said. (Story continues...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Iceland Sports Complex hosts Skate Fest for children with autism

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The warm afternoon weather didn’t stop people from hitting the rink on Saturday. Louisville Skating Academy and the Families for Effective Autism Treatment partnered for Frozen FEAT Skate Fest at Iceland Sports Complex. The event was designed to get children who are on the autism spectrum...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Andrea Knabel’s family host vigil to celebrate her 41st birthday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been missing for years, but her family is still searching for answers. They are using days like her birthday to keep that hope alive. Andrea Knabel disappeared in August of 2019. She was last seen walking between her family’s houses in Audobon...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kshb.com

Planned tent encampment serves as hope for people who are homeless

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nestled on the property of a former church in carefully arranged rows is a tent encampment that personifies its name. It's called Hope Village. “There was a guy that said to us, ‘This is the most human I ever felt in my life,” said Rev. Stachelle Bussey, who is the driving force behind Hope Village.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky is monitoring a new strain of omicron taking over in the United States. However, questions remain on when omicron sub-variant: XBB.1.5. will reach Kentucky and how dangerous it is compared to previous variants. ”We don’t know a lot about it, other than it is even...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Family honors Louisville mother missing for 4 years on her birthday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday, January 7 would be Andrea Knabel’s birthday. The mother from Louisville has been missing since August 2019. Knabel was also a volunteer for Missing in America. She was last seen walking between family members’ houses in Audubon Park. Phone records show she arrived at her mother’s house around 2 a.m., but then left the area a short time later.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Family continues search for missing Louisville mother

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For more than three years, Louisville mother Andrea Knabel has been missing. On her 41st birthday family and friends gathered to celebrate her life and draw awareness to her disappearance. “I feel like in some ways it has definitely made me stronger but in other ways,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
GEORGETOWN, KY
Wave 3

Ky. 19th Senatorial District special election to be held

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Board of Elections and Jefferson County Clerk’s Office will be conducting a special election. This is being done to fill the Kentucky Senate, District 19, vacancy now that former State Sen. Morgan McGarvey has been sworn-in to serve Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Vicitm in Sale Avenue homicide identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a woman shot and killed early Sunday. The death of Paulette M. Ray, 63, of Louisville, has been ruled a homicide. Ray was found by Louisville Metro police officers who were called to the 1400...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visited Jeffersonville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday afternoon, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile parked at the Kroger in Jeffersonville Commons to give people a look at the famous car. Corndog Clara and her co-pilot Sizzlin’ Shelby have been driving the Wienermobile around the country for months. One common question they get...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy