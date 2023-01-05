Read full article on original website
Wave 3
GoFundMe created for country music station owner Ray Rice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Loved ones of country music station owner Ray Rice has started a GoFundMe following the news of his death. Rice is the owner of the country music station WMPI. WMPI described Rice as a loving son, father, grandfather and amazing friend. He got sick around the...
Wave 3
Louisville woman illustrating Dolly Parton’s next children’s book
That’s what Maya Bagels Express wants it’s customers to know when they stop by. Laundromat workers avoid disaster after SUV crashes into their building. Despite an SUV destroying it's entrance, Laundry Connection opened their doors for business Sunday. Iceland Sports Complex hosts Skate Fest for children with autism.
Wave 3
New York style bagels are in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New York style bagels made daily from scratch. That’s what Maya Bagels Express wants it’s customers to know when they stop by. The bagel shop at 3029 Poplar Level Road is now open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. to serve breakfast and brunch.
Wave 3
Kentucky Derby Festival crowns 2023 Royal Court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival introduced the members of the 2023 Royal Court on Monday morning. The members were selected from nearly 100 applicants and will attend nearly every festival event, starting with Festival Unveiled Presented by Four Roses Bourbon on March 16, KDF said. (Story continues...
Wave 3
Iceland Sports Complex hosts Skate Fest for children with autism
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The warm afternoon weather didn’t stop people from hitting the rink on Saturday. Louisville Skating Academy and the Families for Effective Autism Treatment partnered for Frozen FEAT Skate Fest at Iceland Sports Complex. The event was designed to get children who are on the autism spectrum...
kentuckytoday.com
Several newspapers with Kentucky Baptist ties cease printing, suspend publication, move online
These appear to be perilous times for many community newspapers in Kentucky. In the last month, several publications have announced they are ending print publication, and three of them have Kentucky Baptist ties. The Radcliff Sentinel in Hardin County is among those ceasing publication. The paper was launched in 1948...
Wave 3
Andrea Knabel’s family host vigil to celebrate her 41st birthday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been missing for years, but her family is still searching for answers. They are using days like her birthday to keep that hope alive. Andrea Knabel disappeared in August of 2019. She was last seen walking between her family’s houses in Audobon...
kshb.com
Planned tent encampment serves as hope for people who are homeless
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nestled on the property of a former church in carefully arranged rows is a tent encampment that personifies its name. It's called Hope Village. “There was a guy that said to us, ‘This is the most human I ever felt in my life,” said Rev. Stachelle Bussey, who is the driving force behind Hope Village.
Wave 3
Waterfront Park nominated in national Best Riverwalk competition; voting now open
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Waterfront Park has been nationally recognized for the third straight year as one of the best riverwalks in the United States. USA Today released the top 20 riverwalk candidates as part of the news organization’s 2023 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards on Monday.
Wave 3
The 5th annual “Night of Remembrance” honors those who lost their lives from guns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been a deadly start to the new year as seven people have been shot and killed in six days. Last year, 160 people lost their lives to gun violence in Louisville. Many gathered to make sure they wouldn’t be forgotten. The 5th annual...
WKYT 27
Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky is monitoring a new strain of omicron taking over in the United States. However, questions remain on when omicron sub-variant: XBB.1.5. will reach Kentucky and how dangerous it is compared to previous variants. ”We don’t know a lot about it, other than it is even...
Wave 3
Family honors Louisville mother missing for 4 years on her birthday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday, January 7 would be Andrea Knabel’s birthday. The mother from Louisville has been missing since August 2019. Knabel was also a volunteer for Missing in America. She was last seen walking between family members’ houses in Audubon Park. Phone records show she arrived at her mother’s house around 2 a.m., but then left the area a short time later.
WLKY.com
Family continues search for missing Louisville mother
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For more than three years, Louisville mother Andrea Knabel has been missing. On her 41st birthday family and friends gathered to celebrate her life and draw awareness to her disappearance. “I feel like in some ways it has definitely made me stronger but in other ways,...
Wave 3
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
Wave 3
Local non-profit Shirley’s Way hosts 30th annual Cabo Wabo Coat Party
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local non-profit, Shirley’s Way, held their 30th annual Cabo Wabo Coat Party Saturday evening to help the less fortunate stay warm this winter. This year, they broke a record and gave away around 700 coats to people who need them. Mike Mulrooney started the...
Wave 3
Ky. 19th Senatorial District special election to be held
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Board of Elections and Jefferson County Clerk’s Office will be conducting a special election. This is being done to fill the Kentucky Senate, District 19, vacancy now that former State Sen. Morgan McGarvey has been sworn-in to serve Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Wave 3
Vicitm in Sale Avenue homicide identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a woman shot and killed early Sunday. The death of Paulette M. Ray, 63, of Louisville, has been ruled a homicide. Ray was found by Louisville Metro police officers who were called to the 1400...
Former GOP governor punks reporters, walks out of state Capitol after speech teasing re-election run
Former Republican Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin teased another run for governor in a speech at the state Capitol, but then walked out and drove away without filing to run.
Louisville animal shelter loses no-kill status
More than 7,000 animals entered the shelter in 2021, and officials took in nearly 6,300 cats and dogs in the first 10 months of 2022, according to a city report.
Wave 3
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visited Jeffersonville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday afternoon, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile parked at the Kroger in Jeffersonville Commons to give people a look at the famous car. Corndog Clara and her co-pilot Sizzlin’ Shelby have been driving the Wienermobile around the country for months. One common question they get...
