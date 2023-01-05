Read full article on original website
Booker T Says He Always Preached To Big E To Stop Jumping Through The Ropes
On the March 11, 2022 episode of WWE SmackDown, Big E suffered a neck injury when he landed on his head following a belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland. Big E fractured his C1 vertebrae and C6 vertebrae, but didn't suffer any ligament or spinal cord damage. Big E won't know...
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Huntsville, AL (1/8): Braun Strowman Teams With The Brawling Brutes
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on January 8 from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Huntsville, AL (1/8) Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods) def. Kit Wilson (with Elton Prince) Raquel Rodriguez def....
WWE RAW (1/9/23) Results: Alexa Bliss Explains Her Actions, Austin Theory Moves Forward, More
WWE Raw (1/9) - Kevin Owens started the show and was immediately interrupted by Baron Corbin & JBL. JBL says no one believes Owens will beat Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. Corbin boasts that he's the last person to pin Roman. KO pretends to fall asleep from boredom. Corbin threatens him. KO challenges him to a match.
Producers For December 30 WWE Smackdown, John Cena's Return, Backstage News
- Women's Title: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ronda Rousey: Jamie Noble. - John Cena & Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn: Jason Jordan. - The pre-show dark match of Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox vs. Sonya Deville and Xia Li was produced by Molly Holly. - The post-show dark...
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event (1/7) Results From Jackson, MS: Pretty Deadly, Bobby Lashley, More
WWE held its latest Saturday Night's Main Event live show in Jackson, Mississippi at the Mississippi Coliseum on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights can be found below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event (1/7) Results From Jackson, MS. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins &...
Bayley Reflects On A Decade In WWE, Taz Names Dream Opponent, Young Rock Viewership | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Saturday, January 7, 2023:. - On social media, Bayley reflected on reaching the 10-year mark as a WWE Superstar. - Taz was recently interviewed by Dark Puroresu Flowsion and spoke about his appreciation for Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida and named the Great Muta as his dream opponent from Japan.
Former WWE PR Rep Dawn Pappas Recalls Working For Vince McMahon In 2004
In February 2004, Dawn Pappas joined WWE as a media relations manager in Canada. Pappas had a background EMI Music Canada and BMG Music Canada before joining WWE. Pappas admitted she didn't know much about the world of wrestling, only citing Roddy Piper and Cyndi Lauper as her points of reference, before she joined, but given her role in the company, she did work alongside Vince McMahon at various points.
Nyla Rose: Serpentico Will Be The Character That I Test Moves Out On In AEW Fight Forever
Nyla Rose is excited to play AEW Fight Forever. After being announced back in 2020, All Elite Wrestling's first video game is expected to be released around the world sooner rather than later. Although the company has yet to confirm a official release date, websites such as GameStop and Amazon currently note that the game will be released on December 31, 2023, which is usually a placeholder date in most cases.
Josh Alexander Talks Hard To Kill Bout Against Bully Ray, Says Fans Will See A Different Side Of Him
Josh Alexander is ready to get violent at Hard To Kill. At the upcoming Hard To Kill pay-per-view, Josh Alexander will defend his IMPACT World Championship against Bully Ray in a Full Metal Mayhem match. This will arguably be one of Alexander's biggest tests that he has endured throughout his entire reign, as the 'Walking Weapon' doesn't regularly engage in matches that involve weapons.
Orange Cassidy On How He'd Beat Bryan Danielson: I'd Try To Punch Him In The Face And Pin Him
Orange Cassidy has a sound strategy for beating Bryan Danielson. Bryan Danielson is set to run a gauntlet of opponents through February 8 as he looks to earn an AEW Championship match against MJF at AEW Revolution. While it is unknown who Danielson will face over the next month, should...
Saraya Says 'Hey' To RJ City, The Rock Has The Guts To Fail, Top 10 Raw Returns | Fight Size Update
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, January 8, 2023:. - Saraya was the latest guest on Hey! (EW) with RJ City. Fans can watch the video above. - The Rock recently took to Twitter and spoke about embracing having the guts to fail. - The Rock also took...
Travel Woes Affected WWE And AEW's Last Week Of 2022
WWE ran live events on December 26 instead of television, but one of them ended up being a logistical mess. Several WWE talent missed the Columbus live event, with even more showing up late. Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Alexa Bliss all missed the event, and several more had to rush to even make the show. Rollins was set to main event against Theory but was replaced by Damian Priest and Johnny Gargano. WWE passed on running a live televised Raw to give production employees extra time off. Had WWE ran a televised event it, it would have been the hampered Columbus show.
Grayson Waller Reflects On Working WWE Main Event, Previews NXT Championship Match Against Bron Breakker
Grayson Waller discusses working WWE Main Event and looks ahead to the biggest match of his career, an NXT Championship opportunity at NXT New Year's Evil 2023. In recent months, WWE has used their Main Event program, exclusive to Hulu, to put NXT superstars in front of new audiences and give them a brief experience of what it's like to wrestle on the WWE main roster.
Kevin Nash: Vince McMahon Hates Tag Matches, Would Call Them 'Garnish'
Kevin Nash talks Vince McMahon's dislike of tag team matches and throws a quick jab at The Ultimate Warrior's promo abilities on his latest podcast. Vince McMahon not being fond of tag team matches is nothing particularly new for those that have been following professional wrestling for long enough. However, wrestlers who have worked for Vince McMahon will occasionally speak out about his particular likes and dislikes as it pertains to pro wrestling.
WWE Raw 1/9/23 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise Salcedo
Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for January 9, 2023!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the best night's sleep of your life and 100 nights risk free on a great mattress...
Saraya: Triple H Gave Me The Opportunity To Potentially Be GM Or Wrestle Again
Saraya (Paige in WWE) was officially released by WWE on July 7, 2022 after she announced that WWE would not be renewing her contract in June. Saraya would end up signing with AEW, making a surprise appearance at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. Before she joined AEW, she did get an offer from Triple H, who took over creative duties in WWE on July 22 following Vince McMahon's retirement, to return to the company.
Grayson Waller On Young Rock, The Challenge, Bron Breakker, Ladder Match Spot | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to Grayson Waller ahead of NXT New Year's Evil on January 10 on USA Network!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Eric Bischoff: I Can't Imagine That Vince McMahon's Primary Focus Will Be WWE Creative Right Now
Eric Bischoff comments on Vince McMahon's return and a potential WWE sale. On January 5, the Wall Street Journal reported that McMahon was taking actions to return to WWE and participate in media rights negotiations. McMahon subsequently confirmed these plans. Vince McMahon officially returned to the WWE Board of Directors, and WWE then confirmed the news. Former WCW President Eric Bischoff discussed the news before it became official, and now he has taken a deep dive into McMahon's return.
WWE Reveals Shoulder Injury To Johnny Gargano On 1/9 WWE Raw
WWE provides an update on Johnny Wrestling. Johnny Gargano hasn't competed since December 30, 2022, and WWE has now revealed why. In a short announcement on the January 9 edition of WWE Raw, commentators Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick revealed that Johnny Gargano is currently suffering from a Grade 2 AC sprain. It was not made clear when the injury was sustained.
