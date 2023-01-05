ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Philadelphia

Jim's Steaks Now Has a Date for Planned Reopening on South Street

The rebuild of Jim's Steaks on South Street has finally begun after the building was damaged by a fire in July, and the almost 47-year-old Philadelphia cheesesteak shop is targeting a Labor Day weekend reopening, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. After teasing the new blueprints for the building via Twitter...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Police and Loved Ones Search for Missing Montgomery County Mom

Loved ones are searching for a Montgomery County mother who has been missing for several days. Jennifer Brown, 43, of Limerick Township, Pennsylvania, was last seen at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, by her friend and business partner Antonio “Blair” Watts-Richardson. Watts-Richardson told NBC10 he was with...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

