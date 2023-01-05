Read full article on original website
Eminem Rejected $8 Million Offer To Perform At World Cup
While Eminem’s no stranger to million dollar deals, it seems some still don’t pan out to see the light of day. Slim Shady’s one of the most successful and profitable names in hip-hop, but even he missed out on some major bags sometimes. In a recent interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood, 50 Cent revealed that Eminem rejected an $8 million offer to perform at last year’s World Cup. Moreover, the offer came after the two performed alongside Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Kendrick Lamar at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show.
Travis Scott Single Again, He & Kylie Jenner Will “Always Remain Friends”: Report
The co-parents were supposed to spend the holidays together. However, the reality star opted to travel to Aspen with her friends and family instead. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott aren’t a pair who typically embrace PDA. In the early days of their relationship, we frequently caught glimpses of their life together on Instagram. Recent years have seen them embrace privacy more. However, they still step out for red-carpet events and celebrate some holidays in the public eye.
Keith Murray Claims He Saw Suge Knight Slap Diddy
The New York MC went on to defend Puff’s toughness and gave a very vivid account of what happened. After so many years of history, rappers took it upon themselves to share the genre’s tales with as much vigor and vividness as possible. At least, that seems to be the mission for Keith Murray, who gave an animated account of the time when Suge Knight allegedly slapped Diddy. Moreover, the New York rapper sat down for an interview with The Art of Dialogue where he made such claims. Moreover, it’s not his first claim regarding Bad Boy Records.
Ice Spice Gets “In Ha Mood” On Our First “Fire Emoji” Update Of 2023
New releases from French Montana, NBA YoungBoy, and more are also inside. The holiday season brought plenty of hustle and bustle. As a result, it was necessary for our Fire Emoji playlist updates to take a brief intermission. With a new year, though, comes new music. We’ve accordingly rounded up this week’s best releases for you in our first edition of 2023.
Bishop Lamor Whitehead Challenges Uncle Murda To A Fight After “Rap Up” Diss
The controversial pastor took to social media to respond to the New York rapper’s jabs at his shady practices. Uncle Murda’s latest “Rap Up” track caused a storm online as we head into 2023. One of his targets was Bishop Lamor Whitehead, which might raise some eyebrows if that name’s new to you. Moreover, suspects robbed Whitehead’s service and federal authorities later arrested him for fraud. Furthermore, church members claimed that he scammed them out of thousands of dollars. While this was an unfortunate one-two punch for the pastor, the New York MC wasted no time in taking aim on his track.
Kanye West Spotted With Mystery Woman Amid “Missing” Rumors
Kanye West was seen with a mystery woman in Beverly Hills on Sunday. Kanye West drove around Beverly Hills in his Maybach with a mystery woman on Sunday. TMZ published photos of the rapper, amid rumors that he’s been “missing” for several weeks. In the car, West...
Future Settles Lawsuit Over “High Off Life” Album Title
Both parties have come to a mutual agreement. 2022 turned out to be yet another wildly successful year for Future. Although he’s more than a decade into his career as a rapper, he continues to dominate the charts and be one of the most popular emcees in the game.
50 Cent Details Filming With Snoop Dogg & Eminem For “BMF”
50 Cent described what it was like being on set with Snoop Dogg and Eminem for “BMF.”. 50 Cent recently discussed what it was like being on set with Snoop Dogg and Eminem for his STARZ hit series BMF. Speaking with HipHopDX, 50 compared the intensity of both rappers.
“You People” Netflix Trailer Expertly Roasts Drake’s “Views” Era
The forthcoming Netflix Original film stars Jonah Hill and Lauren London, among other famous faces. Not all Netflix Original films are made equally. However, an upcoming one has managed to capture the public’s attention in particular. You People, which stars Superbad actor Jonah Hill and California native Lauren London, received a new trailer a few days ago. Of course, fans couldn’t help but notice the way it expertly roasts Drake.
EBK Young Joc & Big Sad 1900 Link Up For New Single, “Prada Steppin”
EBK Young Joc is quickly becoming one of the hottest rappers out of California. Hailing from Stockton, he’s undeniably the face of his hometown’s newly-emerging rap scene. In August 2022, however, one of his closest collaborators, Young Slo-Be was tragically shot and killed at just 29. The pair were actively working together to put Stockton on the map. Slo-Be’s viral single, “I Love You” and the duo’s countless music videos with each other were allowing them to do just that.
50 Cent Explains “It’s Your Birthday” Line From 2003 Hit “In Da Club”
The Queens rapper explained why he started the hit single with the famous line. Following the success of 50 Cent’s breakout 2003 single “In da Club,” the New York native went on to achieve a successful career in rap and business. Ahead of the song’s 20-year anniversary,...
Chance The Rapper & Vic Mensa‘s Black Star Line Festival Reaches 50k Attendees
Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa’s music festival in Ghana drew a crowd of 50,000. Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa‘s Black Star Line Festival drew a crowd of 50,000 in Ghana over the weekend. T-Pain, Erykah Badu, Jeremih, Tobe Nwigwe, and Talib Kweli were among the performers.
Stormzy Drops FLO Remix Of Song “Hide & Seek”
London group FLO just dropped their remix of Stormzy’s “Hide & Seek” off of his latest album, This Is What I Mean. Moreover, it adds even more beauty and calming vibes than its already breezy original. If anything, it shows a true chemistry between these artists, as they emulate the original’s R&B vocals quite skillfully.
“BMF” Season 2 Premiere Recap: “Family Dinner”
Over thirteen months have passed since the Season 1 finale of BMF aired at the tail-end of 2021. The Starz original crime drama follows the rise, as well as the eventual downfall, of the infamous Black Mafia Family. Executive produced by Power mogul 50 Cent, BMF offers a dramatized account of Demetrius “Big Meech” and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s exploits as the founding members of one of the most notorious African American crime families in the history of the United States. What’s more, Big Meech’s own son — Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. — was cast in the lead role as his father, and rising actor Da’Vinchi portrayed Southwest T.
50 Cent Confirms Three New Spinoff Shows From “Black Mafia Family”
It’s been a big week for 50, as he also announced the development of an “8 Mile” series based off Eminem’s hit film of the same name. It’s a big week for TV fans and G-Unit riders alike. 50 Cent recently announced that his Starz series Black Mafia Family (or BMF) will receive three new spinoff series. Moreove, this comes hot off of another TV announcement from the hip-hop and media mogul. Recently, he spoke to Big Boy about upcoming music in an interview and said he’s developing an 8 Mile show.
Rarelyalways Announces Debut Album Along With “LET’S” Single
Rather than waiting until New Music Friday, this week we’ve got some tracks to share with you on Monday. Coming through with “LET’S” is London-based artist Rarelyalways, whose latest arrival is sure to help start your week on a high note. The single arrived earlier today...
Homeboy Sandman Drops Ethereal Album, “12 Days Of Christmas & Día De Los Reyes”
Queens rapper Homeboy Sandman just released 12 Days of Christmas & Día de Los Reyes, his new holiday project. Well, kind of: the theme may be based around Christmastime, but it’s still the same abstract word wizardry you’ve come to expect from him. Moreover, he dropped a single from this album every day leading up to its release starting on December 25th. With tracks like “Eighth Day of Christmas,” he built a concise and laidback collection of interesting beats and flows.
Air Jordan 7 “White Infrared” Channels The AJ6
Another Air Jordan 7 is dropping this summer. One of the best 90s Jordans is the Air Jordan 7. This is a model that dropped in 1992 and thanks to the Olympics, it became iconic. Last year, the Jordan 7 celebrated its 30th anniversary, which ultimately led to a plethora of new offerings on the market.
Chrisean Rock Reacts After Blueface Blocks Her & Deletes Their Music Video From His Page: Watch
Sunday is upon us once again, which means it’s time for a new episode of Zeus’ “Crazy In Love.”. Their relationship was nothing short of rocky throughout 2022. Still, Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s endless antics landed them a reality TV show of their own – something most people only ever dream of.
Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Collab Receives “Pine Green” Colorway
The Air Jordan 4 and Nike SB are coming together for two new shoes. If you are a huge Nike SB fan, then you have seen some great shoes over the last couple of years. With Nike Dunks seeing a huge resurgence, the Nike SB brand has greatly benefitted as a whole. However, there is no denying that there is some room to innovate right now.
