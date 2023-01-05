Read full article on original website
Hal Kirven
3d ago
Good grief! Why aren't the original contractors for the jail...and we might as well look at the Government Center ones and the most recent "old" Spencer High, too.... being called on the carpet for shoddy construction?
Reply
2
Related
WTVM
Two suspects arrested in November murder on Cross Tie Ct. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested two men in a November 2022 murder. On Saturday, November 19, at 1:15 a.m., Columbus officers responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Cross Tie Court. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in front of the apartment. EMS responded and transported the victim to Piedmont Columbus Regional ER.
WTVM
Police: One person shot during carjacking near Alpine Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting near Alpine Drive. According to CPD, one person was shot during a carjacking at the intersection of Alpine Dr. and Regatta Court. It happened around 3 p.m. on January 9 in broad daylight, according to authorities. Below is...
Columbus weekend marked by shootings, armed robberies and home invasions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus was no stranger to crime this past weekend, Friday, Jan. 6 to Sunday, Jan. 8. The weekend was marked by numerous shootings, some fatal, armed robberies, and armed home invasions. WRBL spoke with Columbus police Monday morning to talk about the various incidents from this weekend. Here’s what has been […]
CPD and MCSO aid statewide operation targeting gang activity resulting in several local arrests
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS), along with over 100 state, federal, local agencies conducted warrant searches, 4th Ademendment searches, parol searches, and field interview with multiple verified gang members across Georgia between Dec. 5-9, 2022. The statewide operation resulted in the following: The Columbus Police Department and the Muscogee […]
WTVM
Saturday shooting on Hawthorne Drive leads to an investigation
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Saturday night, law enforcement and crime scene investigators were seen on Hawthorne Drive, in Columbus. According to authorities, a shooting investigation is underway in the 2900 block of Hawthorne Drive. This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.
WTVM
Teen dead after shooting at Spring Creek Village Apartments
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Saturday January 7, around 10:26p.m, the Columbus Police Department’s Patrol Unit was dispatched to the 8000 block of Veterans Parkway, in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, law enforcement observed a Hispanic male lying on the ground. While suffering from a gunshot wound, the...
WTVM
4 men, including gang member, arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested four men, including a known gang member, on multiple drug charges. On January 6, investigators conducted an investigation that led to the seizure of the following:. Over 20 grams of cocaine. 98 oxycodone pills. 75 hydrocodone pills. 13 pounds...
WTVM
Two LaGrange men stabbed during an altercation, aggravated assault suspect unknown
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) -On January 6, around 11:13pm, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to 1302 Lindsey Street, in reference to a stabbing. When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with victims Justin Wilson and Rodricous Moody. Wilson and Moody were victims of an aggravated assault. The...
WTVM
Columbus Police Department issuing fines for false alarms
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is cracking down on people who make false alarms. Police say they had been responding to about 20,000 calls on average, but those numbers are falling. The False Alarm Reduction Program, or FARP, is in place to decrease the number of police...
WTVM
Columbus police searching for missing 41-year-old man with ‘violent tendencies’
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man with ‘violent tendencies’. 41-year-old Justin Payne was last seen on Sunday, January 8, in the 1100 block of 15th Street in Columbus. His clothing description is unknown. Police...
WTVM
‘Sleep in peace, Dre’: Candlelight vigil for 23-year-old Lawyers Lane shooting victim
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Just four days into the new year, Columbus police responded to a shooting in the driveway of a home on Lawyers Lane in Columbus. Police say 23-year-old DeAndre Meadows died after being shot multiple times. Family and friends gathered Saturday night to celebrate the life of...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn Police Department joins nationwide initiative with goal to have 30% female officers by 2030
The Auburn Police Department has joined the 30x30 Initiative, which is a nationwide goal to increase the percentage of female officers to 30% by the year 2030. Currently women only make up about 12% of sworn officers and about 3% of police leadership in the U.S. Auburn Assistant Police Chief...
Red Light Safety Program expands in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Phenix City expanded its Red Light Safety Program by adding additional cameras to monitor traffic and keep the roads safer at busy intersections. The city contracted Verra Mobility, a third-party company, to maintain the camera systems and infrastructure. Since implementing the program and installing cameras about 10 years ago, Phenix City […]
WTVM
One person injured in Sunday morning drive-by shooting on Georgetown Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On early Sunday morning, law enforcement responded to a shooting, where one male was injured. According to authorities, the drive-by shooting happened in the 6100 block of Georgetown Drive. Currently, the Columbus Police Department Robbery and Assault Unit is investigating. This is a developing story. Stay...
DEVELOPING: Columbus Government Center evacuated
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Government Center is being evacuated, Mayor Skip Henderson confirms. The center evacuated as of 10:25 a.m. due to a fire alarm. This building houses courts as well as some city government offices, including the mayor’s office. There is no further information available at this time. WRBL News 3 will […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Nonprofit that helped rebuild Beauregard after 2019 tornado to build new homes in Opelika
To build three houses in one week may seem like a daunting task. But big challenges are the norm for the Chattahoochee Fuller Center. It’s the same team, after all, that rebuilt 20 new homes in Beauregard after the 2019 tornado. In October of this year, the group plans...
WTVM
Escaped Alabama inmate captured on Mahan Drive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An escaped Alabama inmate has been captured on Mahan Drive in Columbus. On Jan. 3, 53-year-old Linwood Harris escaped from police custody during a work detail in Montgomery. The suspect stole a vehicle and then fled the area. Police say on Jan. 5, after a patrol...
alabamanews.net
Man Killed Lee County Crash
A man has been killed in a wreck in Lee County. Alabama State Troopers say 26-year-old Gudiel Lopez was killed in a wreck between a van and a pickup. Investigators say he was riding in the van without wearing a seat belt. State troopers say the van hit a pickup...
WTVM
LaGrange man charged with kidnapping, domestic disturbance caught on video
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On January 4, at approximately 3 p.m., LaGrange officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Thornton Street. At the scene, officers made contact with the victim. The victim stated that she was involved in a verbal dispute with her live-in boyfriend, Terrance White. According to the victim, the verbal dispute resulted in White hitting her, while the incident was captured on video.
WTVM
Lee County Humane Society waiving fees due to pet overflow
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Humane Society is at maximum capacity and needs your help fostering or adopting their dogs at the shelter to avoid having to euthanize them. The shelter had nine intakes - seven strays and two surrenders just yesterday. Due to the overcrowding, many...
Comments / 9