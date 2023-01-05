ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscogee County, GA

Hal Kirven
3d ago

Good grief! Why aren't the original contractors for the jail...and we might as well look at the Government Center ones and the most recent "old" Spencer High, too.... being called on the carpet for shoddy construction?

Reply
2
WTVM

Two suspects arrested in November murder on Cross Tie Ct. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested two men in a November 2022 murder. On Saturday, November 19, at 1:15 a.m., Columbus officers responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Cross Tie Court. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in front of the apartment. EMS responded and transported the victim to Piedmont Columbus Regional ER.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Police: One person shot during carjacking near Alpine Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting near Alpine Drive. According to CPD, one person was shot during a carjacking at the intersection of Alpine Dr. and Regatta Court. It happened around 3 p.m. on January 9 in broad daylight, according to authorities. Below is...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

CPD and MCSO aid statewide operation targeting gang activity resulting in several local arrests

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS), along with over 100 state, federal, local agencies conducted warrant searches, 4th Ademendment searches, parol searches, and field interview with multiple verified gang members across Georgia between Dec. 5-9, 2022. The statewide operation resulted in the following: The Columbus Police Department and the Muscogee […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Saturday shooting on Hawthorne Drive leads to an investigation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Saturday night, law enforcement and crime scene investigators were seen on Hawthorne Drive, in Columbus. According to authorities, a shooting investigation is underway in the 2900 block of Hawthorne Drive. This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Teen dead after shooting at Spring Creek Village Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Saturday January 7, around 10:26p.m, the Columbus Police Department’s Patrol Unit was dispatched to the 8000 block of Veterans Parkway, in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, law enforcement observed a Hispanic male lying on the ground. While suffering from a gunshot wound, the...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus Police Department issuing fines for false alarms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is cracking down on people who make false alarms. Police say they had been responding to about 20,000 calls on average, but those numbers are falling. The False Alarm Reduction Program, or FARP, is in place to decrease the number of police...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Red Light Safety Program expands in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Phenix City expanded its Red Light Safety Program by adding additional cameras to monitor traffic and keep the roads safer at busy intersections. The city contracted Verra Mobility, a third-party company, to maintain the camera systems and infrastructure. Since implementing the program and installing cameras about 10 years ago, Phenix City […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

One person injured in Sunday morning drive-by shooting on Georgetown Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On early Sunday morning, law enforcement responded to a shooting, where one male was injured. According to authorities, the drive-by shooting happened in the 6100 block of Georgetown Drive. Currently, the Columbus Police Department Robbery and Assault Unit is investigating. This is a developing story. Stay...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

DEVELOPING: Columbus Government Center evacuated

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Government Center is being evacuated, Mayor Skip Henderson confirms. The center evacuated as of 10:25 a.m. due to a fire alarm. This building houses courts as well as some city government offices, including the mayor’s office. There is no further information available at this time. WRBL News 3 will […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Escaped Alabama inmate captured on Mahan Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An escaped Alabama inmate has been captured on Mahan Drive in Columbus. On Jan. 3, 53-year-old Linwood Harris escaped from police custody during a work detail in Montgomery. The suspect stole a vehicle and then fled the area. Police say on Jan. 5, after a patrol...
COLUMBUS, GA
alabamanews.net

Man Killed Lee County Crash

A man has been killed in a wreck in Lee County. Alabama State Troopers say 26-year-old Gudiel Lopez was killed in a wreck between a van and a pickup. Investigators say he was riding in the van without wearing a seat belt. State troopers say the van hit a pickup...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

LaGrange man charged with kidnapping, domestic disturbance caught on video

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On January 4, at approximately 3 p.m., LaGrange officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Thornton Street. At the scene, officers made contact with the victim. The victim stated that she was involved in a verbal dispute with her live-in boyfriend, Terrance White. According to the victim, the verbal dispute resulted in White hitting her, while the incident was captured on video.
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Lee County Humane Society waiving fees due to pet overflow

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Humane Society is at maximum capacity and needs your help fostering or adopting their dogs at the shelter to avoid having to euthanize them. The shelter had nine intakes - seven strays and two surrenders just yesterday. Due to the overcrowding, many...
LEE COUNTY, AL

