Community expresses grief for woman known as 'Umbrella Lady'
The Tucson community is expressing grief over a woman known as 'The Umbrella Lady' after a car hit her Thursday morning.
How I Survived
My life as I knew it disappeared into thin air when I tried to get out of bed on Dec. 26 of 2021. My kids and I had just come back from Florida. Our family had partied at a hotel for my niece’s wedding. I’m glad I had a great time with the kids because that will be the last of fun like that for me, maybe forever!
3 Arizona Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Bed Bath & Beyond shuts down in Tucson
Bed Bath & Beyond announced 56 of its stores will be closing across the country, including two in Tucson.
Town Doctor Retires
“For the almost two dozen years we worked together, Dr. Anderson kept saying she was going to retire. It’s hard for me to believe she really meant it this time,” said Sharon Cordova, Office Supervisor at the Family Health Center in Patagonia, part of the Mariposa Clinic group headquartered in Nogales.
Patagonia Pool Off to a Good Start
This has been a great year for the Patagonia Pool and PRAC (Patagonia Regional Aquatic Center). We have secured 501(C)3 nonprofit status, received five grants, held, or participated in, at least 11 local events which brought in over $12,000, received donations from about 70 donors, purchased a basketball hoop and volleyball net for the pool, and have had many, many hours of time donated. The relationships with Patagonia Schools and the town are strong and we foresee that continuing into the future.
azbilingual.news
Tucson’s Largest Artisan Show: Colors of the Stone at Casino Del Sol
Colors of the Stone, the largest artisan show in Tucson returns to Casino Del Sol, from January 28th through February 4th, along with To Bead True Blue, and Artisan Workshops. The show brings together a diverse group of artisans, gemcutters, beadmakers, wholesalers, lapidaries, and tradespeople. With ample free parking, and free shuttle service to downtown and Gem Mall/Holidome, Casino Del Sol is the perfect first stop on your gem show route!
Here's Where To Get The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best all-you-can-eat brunch spots in each state.
Arizona witness videotapes hovering saucer-shaped object over Tucson
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching and videotaping a silent, hovering, saucer-shaped object at 10:30 p.m. on January 7, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Local Restaurant Hit With 10 Health Code Violations
A local restaurant was cited for 10 health safety violations.Photo byAni KolleshionUnsplash. The calendar might say it is officially 2023, but some 2022 information for local Tucson restaurants is still coming out. This includes the food safety inspections performed at the tail end of December. While a number of restaurants were cited for minor infractions, typically with no impact on the overall quality of food consumed by guests, one particular restaurant did rack up a total of 10 safety infractions, with five priority infractions and five core infractions.
New Pizza Joint Is Now Open in Town
Are you the kind of person that has to try every new pizza restaurant, just to determine exactly which spot has the best slice? Then good news, because there’s a new restaurant open and ready to slide you a freshly baked pie. And yet while new, the restaurant’s founders have been around for about a decade now, you just know them by a slightly different name.
realestatedaily-news.com
Tribal Casino at I-10 and Grant in Tucson Moves closer to Reality
TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 5, 2023 -- The Pascua Yaqui Tribe has publicly announced its intention to build a new casino in Tucson, closer to the city center than any other local gaming facilities. New agreement:. Under the terms of a new gaming agreement between the State of Arizona and its...
Arizona witness captures tic-tac-shaped object over Air Force Base
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching and videotaping a hovering, tic-tac-shaped object over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base at 12:15 a.m. on January 4, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Fire Chiefs Discuss 2022, Anticipate Challenges Ahead
The Patagonia and Sonoita-Elgin fire services both had a busy 2022, and anticipate more of the same in 2023. “It used to be that the wildfire season began in May, but recent history shows that the fire season is now year round,” said Patagonia Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company Chief Ike Isakson in a recent interview.
Locals Pay Tribute to Joni Mitchell
It was a chilly mid-December night at the Patagonia Lumber Company when the air was warmed by a large crowd who had gathered to witness ten of Patagonia’s bravest show their stuff. No, not the volunteer firefighters or the Sheriff’s posse, but rather amateur singers stepping to the microphone (many for the first time) to play tribute to Joni Mitchell, one of the greatest singer/songwriters of all time. The evening was organized by the Sashas, a local band who wanted to honor Mitchell and give local folks a chance to perform on stage.
azmarijuana.com
Arizona’s Largest Marijuana Dispensary Opens on Jan 10th
The new D2 Dispensary, opening on January 10, will be Arizona’s largest dispensary and the only dispensary in Tucson with an indoor drive-thru. “We have museum display cases showing little elements that highlight the products. We have vegan edibles, ketogenic products, and a little bit of everything,” Moe Asnani, owner of D2 Dispensary and The Downtown Dispensary, told KVOA.
KOLD-TV
Oro Valley Police Department removed dozens of impaired drivers in December
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Oro Valley Police Department officers removed 50 impaired drivers from the roads of Oro Valley in the month of December. OVPD stresses the importance of planning ahead. “Please pre-plan a safe ride home if you choose to drink. We all want...
Update on Hermosa Project Water Permits
In December 2022, the Patagonia Area Resource Alliance (PARA) filed legal objections to two permits issued by Arizona state agencies for the Hermosa Project in the Patagonia Mountains: an Aquifer Protection Permit (groundwater impacts) and an Arizona Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Permit (surface water impacts). Aquifer protection permit. In 2018,...
2022 Christmas Bird Count
For the Patagonia Christmas Bird Count held on December 15, 2022, 42 observers counted a total of 127 species of birds, the most noteworthy of which were: bald eagle, white-tailed kite, numerous gray hawks (normally not here in the winter), ferruginous hawk, Williamson’s sapsucker, Steller’s jay, red-breasted nuthatch, evening grosbeak, Cassin’s finch, mountain bluebird, Townsend’s solitaire, northern parula, and Louisiana waterthrush.
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. The beloved local restaurant chain FireTruck Brewing Company recently opened its newest Arizona restaurant location in Tucson.
