It was a chilly mid-December night at the Patagonia Lumber Company when the air was warmed by a large crowd who had gathered to witness ten of Patagonia’s bravest show their stuff. No, not the volunteer firefighters or the Sheriff’s posse, but rather amateur singers stepping to the microphone (many for the first time) to play tribute to Joni Mitchell, one of the greatest singer/songwriters of all time. The evening was organized by the Sashas, a local band who wanted to honor Mitchell and give local folks a chance to perform on stage.

PATAGONIA, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO