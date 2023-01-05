ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoita, AZ

Patagonia Regional Times

How I Survived

My life as I knew it disappeared into thin air when I tried to get out of bed on Dec. 26 of 2021. My kids and I had just come back from Florida. Our family had partied at a hotel for my niece’s wedding. I’m glad I had a great time with the kids because that will be the last of fun like that for me, maybe forever!
Patagonia Regional Times

Town Doctor Retires

“For the almost two dozen years we worked together, Dr. Anderson kept saying she was going to retire. It’s hard for me to believe she really meant it this time,” said Sharon Cordova, Office Supervisor at the Family Health Center in Patagonia, part of the Mariposa Clinic group headquartered in Nogales.
Patagonia Regional Times

Patagonia Pool Off to a Good Start

This has been a great year for the Patagonia Pool and PRAC (Patagonia Regional Aquatic Center). We have secured 501(C)3 nonprofit status, received five grants, held, or participated in, at least 11 local events which brought in over $12,000, received donations from about 70 donors, purchased a basketball hoop and volleyball net for the pool, and have had many, many hours of time donated. The relationships with Patagonia Schools and the town are strong and we foresee that continuing into the future.
azbilingual.news

Tucson’s Largest Artisan Show: Colors of the Stone at Casino Del Sol

Colors of the Stone, the largest artisan show in Tucson returns to Casino Del Sol, from January 28th through February 4th, along with To Bead True Blue, and Artisan Workshops. The show brings together a diverse group of artisans, gemcutters, beadmakers, wholesalers, lapidaries, and tradespeople. With ample free parking, and free shuttle service to downtown and Gem Mall/Holidome, Casino Del Sol is the perfect first stop on your gem show route!
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Hit With 10 Health Code Violations

A local restaurant was cited for 10 health safety violations.Photo byAni KolleshionUnsplash. The calendar might say it is officially 2023, but some 2022 information for local Tucson restaurants is still coming out. This includes the food safety inspections performed at the tail end of December. While a number of restaurants were cited for minor infractions, typically with no impact on the overall quality of food consumed by guests, one particular restaurant did rack up a total of 10 safety infractions, with five priority infractions and five core infractions.
Greyson F

New Pizza Joint Is Now Open in Town

Are you the kind of person that has to try every new pizza restaurant, just to determine exactly which spot has the best slice? Then good news, because there’s a new restaurant open and ready to slide you a freshly baked pie. And yet while new, the restaurant’s founders have been around for about a decade now, you just know them by a slightly different name.
realestatedaily-news.com

Tribal Casino at I-10 and Grant in Tucson Moves closer to Reality

TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 5, 2023 -- The Pascua Yaqui Tribe has publicly announced its intention to build a new casino in Tucson, closer to the city center than any other local gaming facilities. New agreement:. Under the terms of a new gaming agreement between the State of Arizona and its...
Patagonia Regional Times

Locals Pay Tribute to Joni Mitchell

It was a chilly mid-December night at the Patagonia Lumber Company when the air was warmed by a large crowd who had gathered to witness ten of Patagonia’s bravest show their stuff. No, not the volunteer firefighters or the Sheriff’s posse, but rather amateur singers stepping to the microphone (many for the first time) to play tribute to Joni Mitchell, one of the greatest singer/songwriters of all time. The evening was organized by the Sashas, a local band who wanted to honor Mitchell and give local folks a chance to perform on stage.
azmarijuana.com

Arizona’s Largest Marijuana Dispensary Opens on Jan 10th

The new D2 Dispensary, opening on January 10, will be Arizona’s largest dispensary and the only dispensary in Tucson with an indoor drive-thru. “We have museum display cases showing little elements that highlight the products. We have vegan edibles, ketogenic products, and a little bit of everything,” Moe Asnani, owner of D2 Dispensary and The Downtown Dispensary, told KVOA.
Patagonia Regional Times

Update on Hermosa Project Water Permits

In December 2022, the Patagonia Area Resource Alliance (PARA) filed legal objections to two permits issued by Arizona state agencies for the Hermosa Project in the Patagonia Mountains: an Aquifer Protection Permit (groundwater impacts) and an Arizona Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Permit (surface water impacts). Aquifer protection permit. In 2018,...
Patagonia Regional Times

2022 Christmas Bird Count

For the Patagonia Christmas Bird Count held on December 15, 2022, 42 observers counted a total of 127 species of birds, the most noteworthy of which were: bald eagle, white-tailed kite, numerous gray hawks (normally not here in the winter), ferruginous hawk, Williamson’s sapsucker, Steller’s jay, red-breasted nuthatch, evening grosbeak, Cassin’s finch, mountain bluebird, Townsend’s solitaire, northern parula, and Louisiana waterthrush.
