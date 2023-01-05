MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A new way of allocating donor lungs that eliminates geographical restrictions could save more lives, new research suggests. In early 2023, the current U.S. system, which looks for compatible candidates within a fixed radius, will be replaced by the Composite Allocation Score. The new score will prioritize a candidate's medical needs.

OHIO STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO