Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Green BayTed RiversGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
TCU disappoints in title game
TCU got walloped by Georgia in the national title game Monday night 65-7 — the biggest blowout in championship game history.Why it matters: TCU overcame preseason underdog status to star on the national stage, calling attention to both the school and its home city.Visit Fort Worth bought a full-page ad in Sunday's New York Times promoting the city. Courtesy of Visit Fort WorthThe big picture: Georgia was heavily favored going into the game and TCU looked outmatched from the start. TCU's quarterback, Heisman Trophy runner up Max Duggan, finished the game with only 152 yards passing and a stunning -38...
CBS 58
'Spur of the moment': Sheboygan Falls couple ties knot outside Lambeau Field
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A lot of Green Bay Packers fans undoubtedly left Lambeau Field feeling very disappointed Sunday night. One Sheboygan Falls couple, however, isn't letting the final score keep them down. "It was just spur of the moment," Peter Gehrke said. "Nobody believed us, and we...
Falcons defensive coordinator Pees, 73, announces retirement
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees announced his retirement on Monday, one day after completing his second season with the team. The 73-year-old Pees is ending a 50-year career in football. He previously coached 16 years in the NFL, including a combined 12 seasons as the defensive coordinator at Tennessee (2018-19), Baltimore […]
CBS 58
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from hospital 7 days after collapse
(CNN) -- Damar Hamlin was released from the hospital on Monday, a week after the Buffalo Bills safety's heart stopped and he had to be resuscitated on the field during an NFL game, Dr. William A. Knight said Monday during a video news conference. Knight said he went with Hamlin...
Lakers' five-game winning streak ends with loss to the Nuggets
Denver's Nikola Jokic has a triple-double while Jamal Murray scores 34 points in the Nuggets' victory over the short-handed Lakers on Monday night.
Comments / 0