Spokane, WA

Coeur d'Alene's Children's Village seeks special use permit

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Children’s Village is seeking a special use permit to build a multi-agency resource center and other future buildings on its campus, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The request will go before the Coeur d'Alene Planning Commission at its 5:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday. "We...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Gov. Inslee’s proposed budget could create years-long delays for North-South freeway project

SPOKANE, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee’s proposed transportation budget could cause some long delays in the construction of Spokane’s North-South freeway project. Gov. Inslee released his biennial transportation budget on December 14, outlining a 16-year spending plan for the Department of Transportation’s capital construction programs. Under this plan, the North Spokane Corridor likely wouldn’t be finished until 2033-2035, six years...
SPOKANE, WA
One of Kind Estate! This Elegant Home Features Classic Architectural and Complete Seclusion in Spokane, WA Listings for $3.19M

The Home in Spokane offers grand foyer with mirror staircases & domed glass ceilings, now available for sale. This home located at 13310 S Covey Run Ln, Spokane, Washington; offering 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 12,808 square feet of living spaces. Call Mike Bass – CENTURY 21 Beutler & Associates – (Phone: 509-990-4980) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Spokane.
SPOKANE, WA
Dishman Mica Road closes due to multiple rollovers

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Dishman Mica Rd. is closed between Madison and Hallet due to multiple collisions with three rollovers. Spokane County Fire District 8 (SCFD8) is on scene at this time and reports no injuries at this time. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) laid some fresh sand through the area, but there is no estimated time for reopening.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Spokane Police will double their downtown presence, patrols, to address lagging 911 response times

Spokane city leaders have reorganized the police department – putting 30 more officers on patrol in hopes of decreasing 911 response times. That reorganization however did come with a few sacrifices. Those officers now on patrol were previously in the city’s traffic unit. There will also be no more neighborhood resource officers, said Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl.
SPOKANE, WA
Idaho group opposes Greene as Lincoln Day speaker

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A coalition that says it is committed to defending Idaho values is calling on the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee to rescind its invitation to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, to be the keynote speaker for its Lincoln Day Dinner next month, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
IDAHO STATE
Brothers Flooring Plus Design: Making Spokane Homeowners Dreams Come to Life

Normally people don’t want people to walk all over their work, but that is not the case with Brothers Flooring plus Design. Considered as area flooring experts, Brothers Flooring, a local flooring, and design service, has been in business since 2007. Although the business began in 2007, the storefronts...
SPOKANE, WA
Dredging Underway On The Lower Snake River For The First Time Since 2015

For the first time in 8 years the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is dredging portions of the Lower Snake River to maintain the shipping channel. Dredging has begun near the Ports of Lewiston and Clarkston. The dredged material is being barged downriver and deposited just below Blyton Landing near the Whitman County bank. The critical work will continue through next month. The dredging costs about 6 million dollars.
CLARKSTON, WA
Woman escapes apartment fire on Lower South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. — A fire broke out on the Lower South Hill in Spokane Saturday night, where a woman successfully escaped from the fire. The Spokane Fire Department says they were sent to a fire at 1724 W. 8th Ave. just past 9 p.m. Firefighters arriving to the scene saw smoke and fire coming from the first story of a...
SPOKANE, WA
North Idaho College interim president Greg South receives contract

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho has committed to paying a minimum of $465,000 per year to its two presidents, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Trustees voted 3-2 last month to hire Greg South as interim president for NIC, effective Dec. 21, with a $235,000 contract that runs through June 30, 2024 and an option to extend it.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
‘There’s not much doubt’: Families of murdered Idaho students react to suspect’s initial court appearance

MOSCOW — After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter. “I just got overcome with emotions,” Mogen said Thursday. Court documents released for the first time Thursday described some of the evidence investigators have collected to charge Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University graduate student accused of killing Madison Mogen and three other University of Idaho students...
MOSCOW, ID
Another round of rain on Monday – Matt

It was a rainy Sunday afternoon, and more rain is on the way for Monday. Snow levels will lower below 3000 feet on Monday evening, which will lead to some snow or wintry mix around the region. Some light slushy accumulations are possible in places like Newport, Spirit Lake, Metaline, Sandpoint, Wilbur, Omak and Republic during this time period. The next storm arrives on Thursday.
SPOKANE, WA
