In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Community gathers to honor fallen nurse, killed while providing at-home careEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Spokane shooting reignites debate over need for stricter gun control lawsEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Residents in Coeur d'Alene share thoughts as Coeur Terre project moves forward
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Ron Orcutt bought his home on Broken Arrow Road 44 years ago. It’s part of the idyllic Indian Meadows neighborhood where residents know each other, wave to each other and exchange greetings, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press. On a cold, cloudy...
Coeur d'Alene's Children's Village seeks special use permit
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Children’s Village is seeking a special use permit to build a multi-agency resource center and other future buildings on its campus, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The request will go before the Coeur d'Alene Planning Commission at its 5:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday. "We...
Gov. Inslee’s proposed budget could create years-long delays for North-South freeway project
SPOKANE, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee’s proposed transportation budget could cause some long delays in the construction of Spokane’s North-South freeway project. Gov. Inslee released his biennial transportation budget on December 14, outlining a 16-year spending plan for the Department of Transportation’s capital construction programs. Under this plan, the North Spokane Corridor likely wouldn’t be finished until 2033-2035, six years...
Coeur d'Alene Streets and Engineering Department to get a million dollar makeover
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The home of the Streets and Engineering Department is in line for a million-dollar makeover, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved paying Design West up to $49,000 for architectural services for the remodel project.
$1,000,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Airway Heights Still Unclaimed Over Two Months Later
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA - A winning Powerball ticket from the drawing held on November 7, 2022 that is worth $1,000,000 remains unclaimed over two months later. The seven-figure ticket was sold in Airway Heights, WA, according to the Washington Lottery. The lucky winner matched each of the five regular numbers,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Dishman Mica Road closes due to multiple rollovers
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Dishman Mica Rd. is closed between Madison and Hallet due to multiple collisions with three rollovers. Spokane County Fire District 8 (SCFD8) is on scene at this time and reports no injuries at this time. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) laid some fresh sand through the area, but there is no estimated time for reopening.
spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane Police will double their downtown presence, patrols, to address lagging 911 response times
Spokane city leaders have reorganized the police department – putting 30 more officers on patrol in hopes of decreasing 911 response times. That reorganization however did come with a few sacrifices. Those officers now on patrol were previously in the city’s traffic unit. There will also be no more neighborhood resource officers, said Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl.
Idaho group opposes Greene as Lincoln Day speaker
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A coalition that says it is committed to defending Idaho values is calling on the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee to rescind its invitation to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, to be the keynote speaker for its Lincoln Day Dinner next month, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
huckleberrypress.com
Brothers Flooring Plus Design: Making Spokane Homeowners Dreams Come to Life
Normally people don’t want people to walk all over their work, but that is not the case with Brothers Flooring plus Design. Considered as area flooring experts, Brothers Flooring, a local flooring, and design service, has been in business since 2007. Although the business began in 2007, the storefronts...
KREM
'I did what I thought was right' | Ozzie Knezovich signs off as Spokane County Sheriff
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — First appointed, then elected in 2006, Ozzie Knezovich would go on to become the second longest serving sheriff in Spokane County history. "When my wife and I talked about should I do this job, I said, 'Well, if we do this, it's going to be all out,'" Knezovich said.
pullmanradio.com
Dredging Underway On The Lower Snake River For The First Time Since 2015
For the first time in 8 years the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is dredging portions of the Lower Snake River to maintain the shipping channel. Dredging has begun near the Ports of Lewiston and Clarkston. The dredged material is being barged downriver and deposited just below Blyton Landing near the Whitman County bank. The critical work will continue through next month. The dredging costs about 6 million dollars.
'She adds this feeling of safety': Special skilled dog helping kids at Coeur d'Alene Children's Advocacy Center
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A new team member at Safe Passage's Children's Advocacy Center is providing her special skills to make uncomfortable situations a little easier to bear, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. She knows how to make kids feel comfortable, she...
Woman escapes apartment fire on Lower South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. — A fire broke out on the Lower South Hill in Spokane Saturday night, where a woman successfully escaped from the fire. The Spokane Fire Department says they were sent to a fire at 1724 W. 8th Ave. just past 9 p.m. Firefighters arriving to the scene saw smoke and fire coming from the first story of a...
FOX 28 Spokane
Monday school closures due to hazardous road conditions
Parts of the region was hit by freezing rain and fog overnight, with roadways and sidewalks extremely slick. Some school districts have announced closures due to hazardous conditions. Closures:. FOX28 Spokane©
North Idaho College interim president Greg South receives contract
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho has committed to paying a minimum of $465,000 per year to its two presidents, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Trustees voted 3-2 last month to hire Greg South as interim president for NIC, effective Dec. 21, with a $235,000 contract that runs through June 30, 2024 and an option to extend it.
Spokane police responding to potential explosive device at Sacred Heart, ER back open
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police and Providence security are currently responding to a potentially explosive device at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. According to the police, the situation is currently contained. However, there are traffic revisions on W 8th Ave. while the investigation continues. Police say preliminary info indicates...
‘There’s not much doubt’: Families of murdered Idaho students react to suspect’s initial court appearance
MOSCOW — After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter. “I just got overcome with emotions,” Mogen said Thursday. Court documents released for the first time Thursday described some of the evidence investigators have collected to charge Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University graduate student accused of killing Madison Mogen and three other University of Idaho students...
KXLY
Another round of rain on Monday – Matt
It was a rainy Sunday afternoon, and more rain is on the way for Monday. Snow levels will lower below 3000 feet on Monday evening, which will lead to some snow or wintry mix around the region. Some light slushy accumulations are possible in places like Newport, Spirit Lake, Metaline, Sandpoint, Wilbur, Omak and Republic during this time period. The next storm arrives on Thursday.
KREM2
