Live Updates: 1 In Custody After Pursuit Involving Multiple Agencies

One person is in custody following a pursuit Thursday afternoon near northeast Oklahoma City.

The pursuit moved through Jones into parts of northeast Oklahoma City, and at one point turned into the parking lot of National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum along 63rd Street.

Oklahoma City Police confirm that they were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

The person inside of the vehicle was taken into custody after crashing into a tree in a neighborhood near East Wilshire Boulevard and North Luther Road.

This is a developing story.