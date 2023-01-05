ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Live Updates: 1 In Custody After Pursuit Involving Multiple Agencies

 4 days ago
One person is in custody following a pursuit Thursday afternoon near northeast Oklahoma City.

The pursuit moved through Jones into parts of northeast Oklahoma City, and at one point turned into the parking lot of National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum along 63rd Street.

Oklahoma City Police confirm that they were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

The person inside of the vehicle was taken into custody after crashing into a tree in a neighborhood near East Wilshire Boulevard and North Luther Road.

This is a developing story.

KOCO

Police identify victim shot, killed outside Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released the identity of a man found dead with a gunshot wound over the weekend outside a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex. Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a 911 call and found a dead man lying in an apartment complex's parking lot along Drexel Avenue near South May and Southwest 89th Street. Police said the man appeared to have been shot to death.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OCPD Identify Victim In Weekend Shooting

Oklahoma City Police have identified a victim who died in a shooting that happened Saturday in southwest Oklahoma City shooting. Investigators said at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers found Rocky Gonzalez, age unknown, lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Southwest 89th Street and Drexel Avenue.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Residents escape early morning house fire in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Residents and their dogs escaped a house fire early Monday morning in Midwest City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the fire sparked at a home shortly before 5 a.m. in a neighborhood near Southeast 15th Street and Air Depot Boulevard. The fire started in a bedroom, and officials said it was likely due to a malfunctioning heater fan.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says information in affidavit was false

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma County sheriff said on Friday that some information released by his office last month was false. The sheriff's office said a piece of information in a probable cause affidavit relating to a former Deer Creek teacher inappropriately messaging a student last month was not true. In the affidavit, an investigator claimed Deer Creek Public Schools threatened to cancel contracts between the office and the district in the past.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
