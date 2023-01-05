Live Updates: 1 In Custody After Pursuit Involving Multiple Agencies
One person is in custody following a pursuit Thursday afternoon near northeast Oklahoma City.
The pursuit moved through Jones into parts of northeast Oklahoma City, and at one point turned into the parking lot of National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum along 63rd Street.
Oklahoma City Police confirm that they were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle.
The person inside of the vehicle was taken into custody after crashing into a tree in a neighborhood near East Wilshire Boulevard and North Luther Road.
This is a developing story.
