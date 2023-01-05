Read full article on original website
Deputies release names of couple found dead in quiet BR subdivision
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies have released the names of a couple found dead inside a home on Monday, Jan. 9. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the victims are Coby Manuel, 59, and Jenell Manuel, 59. Their bodies were found in a...
Couple found shot to death in home off O'Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in their home after an apparent shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood. Their bodies were found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the pair was a married couple, and it appeared they may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday.
Officer arrested after fatal car crash bonds out of WBR Jail
Addis Police Officer David Cauthron, who was arrested following a crash in a high-speed chase that killed two Brusly High School students on New Year’s Eve, bonded out of jail Sunday, according to Sheriff Mike Cazes. Cauthron, who was booked into West Baton Rouge Jail on two counts of...
5-year-old child with autism left alone on school bus for 4 hours, family says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Seayontai Banks Jr., 5, was supposed to be in class at Capitol Elementary on Thursday but instead spent four hours alone on a special needs bus. His great-grandmother, Pleasant Hebert said she found out he hadn’t made it to school when she got a...
Blood drive for Brusly crash survivor hosted in Baton Rouge on Monday
BATON ROUGE - A blood drive will be hosted in Baton Rouge for Liam Dunn, the third victim in a deadly crash during a high-speed police chase on New Year's Eve. Dunn is still listed to be in critical condition. He's in need of blood donations after an Addis police...
Juvenile Dies, Can You Help New Iberia Police Identify a Shooter?
A juvenile was shot multiple times Saturday night.
Mother shot intruder dead after he forced his way into Hammond home
HAMMOND - A convicted felon was shot to death after he forced his way into a house while armed with a shovel and lug wrench, deputies said. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies found Robert Rheams, 51, dead at the home on Klein Road after responding to a reported home invasion early Sunday morning. Deputies later learned the victim was there with her two young children when Rheams got into the home.
Louisiana girl, 7, dies after being mauled to death by neighbor's pit bull
Sadie Davila, 7, of East Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was mauled to death by a roaming pit bull on Friday night while playing outside a relative's home. The dog's owner was charged with negligent homicide.
NIPD investigating weekend shooting that left juvenile dead
On Sunday, January 8, 2023, the juvenile died because of his injuries. This incident is still under investigation and is being investigated as a homicide.
Youngsville Police Respond to Body Found on East Milton Avenue
The cause of death has yet to be determined.
Two From Louisiana Arrested Suspected of Armed Robbery and Attempted Murder in Baton Rouge
Two From Louisiana Arrested Suspected of Armed Robbery and Attempted Murder in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Two people from Louisiana have been arrested and are suspected of armed robbery and attempted murder after an alleged shooting and robbery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on January 2, 2023. The arrests were made with the help of a tip from Crime Stoppers.
Man killed in Baton Rouge shooting Friday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man killed on Oak Crest Drive on Friday, Jan. 6. Police responded to the 3100 block of Oak Crest Drive and found Eric Ricks, 38, had been shot multiple times. Ricks died at the scene, according to the police.
Louisiana Man Arrested, Charged with Murder, Weapons Charges, Other Crimes in Connection with a September 30 Shooting
Louisiana Man Arrested, Charged with Murder, Weapons Charges, Other Crimes in Connection with a September 30 Shooting. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property in connection with the homicide of Jasper Dorsey in Gonzales, Louisiana on September 30, 2022.
Baton Rouge General cardiologist discusses heart attack vs. sudden cardiac arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Millions of people saw Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin absorb a big hit, rise, and collapse again on the field in Cincinnati. The young man was in good health before the hit and has made great progress so far. “Very rare situation, especially a young...
Victim shot and killed in Baton Rouge, police say
Schools leaders mourn the loss of Sadie Davila
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Woodlawn Elementary community is also mourning the loss of 7-year-old Sadie Davila. Educators who knew Sadie tell WAFB she was a bright soul with a big heart. Hearing how Sadie was viciously attacked by a Pitbull on Friday evening, brought them many memories. “From...
Man arrested, accused of burning woman with chemicals, EBRSO says
A Central man was arrested Saturday, accused of trying to suffocate a woman with a mattress and burning her with a caustic cleaning product, after an argument turned violent from Thursday night into Friday afternoon, the arrest affidavit says. The victim told East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies at Lane Regional...
Man shot to death in neighborhood off Greenwell Springs Road Friday night
Missing Baker teen found safe, police say
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Baker police say the missing teenager returned home safely. BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager. Baker police said Kyle Tackno, 16, was last seen at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3. He is described...
Shooting in New Iberia leaves juvenile dead
The juvenile shot in New Iberia on Jan. 7 has died from their injuries.
