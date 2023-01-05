Read full article on original website
Mudbugs End Year With Sweep Of Ice RaysUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)Under The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Four-Year-Old Innocent Bystander Shot in Shreveport Altercation
In the afternoon of January 7th, shots rang out on Peach Street. Just before noon, Shreveport police were called to the scene of a shooting involving multiple people. According to Shreveport Police Department, an altercation involving 2 groups of people, lead to a gunfight. The two groups seem to have...
KSLA
Security camera captures image of person of interest in shooting of 4-year-old boy
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are sharing surveillance photos in hopes of identifying who’s responsible for shooting a 4-year-old boy. The child was struck by gunfire just before noon Saturday, Jan. 7 while playing on a playground in the 2900 block of Peach Street. Authorities said two...
KTBS
Mayor: Woman killed Saturday hit by stray bullet while in bed
SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport woman was killed early Saturday morning by a stray bullet while in her bed. That’s according to a statement from Mayor Tom Arceneaux’s office that also said the bullet that killed Renata Lewis was meant for another person. “Unfortunately, Ms. Lewis died...
KSLA
Commissioner Steven Jackson addresses accusation of impersonating a police officer
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo Commissioner Steven Patrick Jackson held a news conference Monday, Jan. 9 at Government Plaza to address a recent accusation brought against him. The Bossier City Police Department issued a felony warrant Jan. 5 on a charge of false impersonation of a police officer against...
KSLA
Attempted traffic stop leads to police chase; car crashes, catches fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Shreveport Police Department, a man has been arrested after a traffic stop led to a chase on Sunday, Jan. 8. Officers say they tried to conduct a traffic stop of a Honda Civic at Clark Boulevard and Jewella Avenue at around 5:40 p.m. The vehicle refused to stop and officers began the chase.
KTBS
Caddo commissioner arrested on felony arrest warrant
BOSSIER CITY, La. – Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven Jackson was arrested this weekend for impersonating an officer, according to authorities. Jackson surrendered to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Saturday on a felony arrest warrant, Bossier City spokeswoman Erin Buchanan said. The incident leading to his arrest happened on...
KSLA
4-year-old boy shot in gun crossfire on Peach Street
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Just before 12 p.m. on Jan. 7, the Shreveport Police Department was called to Peach Street for a shooting that led to a 4-year-old boy getting shot. Two different groups of people got into an altercation then began shooting at each other. According to SPD, the...
KSLA
SPD hosting blood drive in remembrance of Officer Chatéri Payne
The wreck occurred just after 3 a.m. on Stateline Avenue. Jackson says that he voluntarily submitted himself to Bossier Parish authorities last weekend after being accused of impersonating a police officer.
Coroner Names Shreveport’s Second Murder Victim of 2023
A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday, January 7, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
ktalnews.com
Shooting on Peach Street in Shreveport injures child
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in the Cooper Road neighborhood Saturday afternoon. According to Caddo 911 records, the shooting was reported just after 12 p.m. on Peach Street between Knox and Hill Streets. Police say a...
ktalnews.com
Two injured in Alston Street shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two people were injured after an afternoon shooting in Shreveport. The Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting on N. Dale Avenue and Alston Street just before 3 p.m. Saturday. Police say a man and a woman were shot and sustained life-threatening issues in the...
ktalnews.com
Coroner identifies victim of overnight north Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman was found dead in her home after police responded to shots fired on Bond Drive in Shreveport. Caddo 911 logs show a shooting reported at 2:39 a.m. Saturday. Police officers said when they arrived at the home, they found a woman had been...
KTBS
Violent Saturday in Shreveport with multiple shootings reported
SHREVEPORT, La. - It has been a violent Saturday in the Shreveport area with four reported shootings. Five victims have been transported to Ochsner LSU Hospital. Shreveport Police Department responded to another shooting on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. that happened on the 5600 block of Fallowmont Drive. SPD located a...
KSLA
Woman found shot to death in Martin Luther King; Caddo Coroner releases victim’s name
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to shots fired on Bond Drive and then discover a victim inside a house. On Jan. 7, at 2:40 a.m., SPD responded to a report of shots fired on the 3300 block of Bond Drive, in the Martin Luther King neighborhood. When officers arrived they discovered a woman victim who had been shot multiple times inside a residence.
KSLA
Anti-Semitic banner appears on I-20 overpass
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — From flyers scattered across Shreveport/Bossier City neighborhoods to now a banner. And one local man wasn’t about to let its message of hate fly freely over an interstate in Shreveport. It was not the kind of welcome sign he was expecting to see over...
Longview Police officer, veteran dies from cancer
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police Department has announced that Officer Larry Solomon died from angiosarcoma cancer at his home, surrounded by his family on Saturday morning Jan. 8. Solomon was a veteran of the U.S Marine Corp and served as police officer in Longview for eight years. He and his wife had two children. […]
ktalnews.com
Fairfield Avenue: house burns while occupants away
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than 15 units from the Shreveport Fire Department were on hand Sunday afternoon to extinguish flames that destroyed a one-story, wood-frame home on Fairfield Avenue. Members of the SFD are still on the scene near the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Marx Street as of Sunday evening.
Bossier Police Hope You Can Identify These Counterfeiters
Twice in just three days, retailers at Pierre Bossier Mall were hit by a couple of counterfeiters. The first of these two instances took place on Saturday, 12/24/22, when the black female, pictured below, wearing a grey sweater and a black face mask went into Dillard's at Pierre Bossier Mall.
easttexasradio.com
Lone Star Convenience Robbery Under Investigation
Marion County authorities continue investigating the armed robbery of Delton’s Convenience Store and gas station Hwy 155 in Lone Star. It happened on December 28 at about 7:10 pm. Store security shows the suspect climbing over the counter into the cashier area. Investigators aren’t saying if the suspect got away with any cash or how much.
Autopsy rules East Texas missing man found in November died by drowning
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An East Texas man, whose body was found in November 2022 after he went missing, died by drowning, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. William Chad Martin, 35 of Ore City, was reported missing on Nov. 7, and his body was found on Nov. 16 off Live Oak Road […]
