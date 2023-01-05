ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K945

Four-Year-Old Innocent Bystander Shot in Shreveport Altercation

In the afternoon of January 7th, shots rang out on Peach Street. Just before noon, Shreveport police were called to the scene of a shooting involving multiple people. According to Shreveport Police Department, an altercation involving 2 groups of people, lead to a gunfight. The two groups seem to have...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Mayor: Woman killed Saturday hit by stray bullet while in bed

SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport woman was killed early Saturday morning by a stray bullet while in her bed. That’s according to a statement from Mayor Tom Arceneaux’s office that also said the bullet that killed Renata Lewis was meant for another person. “Unfortunately, Ms. Lewis died...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Attempted traffic stop leads to police chase; car crashes, catches fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Shreveport Police Department, a man has been arrested after a traffic stop led to a chase on Sunday, Jan. 8. Officers say they tried to conduct a traffic stop of a Honda Civic at Clark Boulevard and Jewella Avenue at around 5:40 p.m. The vehicle refused to stop and officers began the chase.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Caddo commissioner arrested on felony arrest warrant

BOSSIER CITY, La. – Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven Jackson was arrested this weekend for impersonating an officer, according to authorities. Jackson surrendered to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Saturday on a felony arrest warrant, Bossier City spokeswoman Erin Buchanan said. The incident leading to his arrest happened on...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

4-year-old boy shot in gun crossfire on Peach Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Just before 12 p.m. on Jan. 7, the Shreveport Police Department was called to Peach Street for a shooting that led to a 4-year-old boy getting shot. Two different groups of people got into an altercation then began shooting at each other. According to SPD, the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Coroner Names Shreveport’s Second Murder Victim of 2023

A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday, January 7, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shooting on Peach Street in Shreveport injures child

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in the Cooper Road neighborhood Saturday afternoon. According to Caddo 911 records, the shooting was reported just after 12 p.m. on Peach Street between Knox and Hill Streets. Police say a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Two injured in Alston Street shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two people were injured after an afternoon shooting in Shreveport. The Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting on N. Dale Avenue and Alston Street just before 3 p.m. Saturday. Police say a man and a woman were shot and sustained life-threatening issues in the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Coroner identifies victim of overnight north Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman was found dead in her home after police responded to shots fired on Bond Drive in Shreveport. Caddo 911 logs show a shooting reported at 2:39 a.m. Saturday. Police officers said when they arrived at the home, they found a woman had been...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Violent Saturday in Shreveport with multiple shootings reported

SHREVEPORT, La. - It has been a violent Saturday in the Shreveport area with four reported shootings. Five victims have been transported to Ochsner LSU Hospital. Shreveport Police Department responded to another shooting on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. that happened on the 5600 block of Fallowmont Drive. SPD located a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Woman found shot to death in Martin Luther King; Caddo Coroner releases victim’s name

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to shots fired on Bond Drive and then discover a victim inside a house. On Jan. 7, at 2:40 a.m., SPD responded to a report of shots fired on the 3300 block of Bond Drive, in the Martin Luther King neighborhood. When officers arrived they discovered a woman victim who had been shot multiple times inside a residence.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Anti-Semitic banner appears on I-20 overpass

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — From flyers scattered across Shreveport/Bossier City neighborhoods to now a banner. And one local man wasn’t about to let its message of hate fly freely over an interstate in Shreveport. It was not the kind of welcome sign he was expecting to see over...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview Police officer, veteran dies from cancer

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police Department has announced that Officer Larry Solomon died from angiosarcoma cancer at his home, surrounded by his family on Saturday morning Jan. 8. Solomon was a veteran of the U.S Marine Corp and served as police officer in Longview for eight years. He and his wife had two children. […]
LONGVIEW, TX
ktalnews.com

Fairfield Avenue: house burns while occupants away

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than 15 units from the Shreveport Fire Department were on hand Sunday afternoon to extinguish flames that destroyed a one-story, wood-frame home on Fairfield Avenue. Members of the SFD are still on the scene near the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Marx Street as of Sunday evening.
SHREVEPORT, LA
easttexasradio.com

Lone Star Convenience Robbery Under Investigation

Marion County authorities continue investigating the armed robbery of Delton’s Convenience Store and gas station Hwy 155 in Lone Star. It happened on December 28 at about 7:10 pm. Store security shows the suspect climbing over the counter into the cashier area. Investigators aren’t saying if the suspect got away with any cash or how much.
LONE STAR, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy