Read full article on original website
Related
Former Permian star Boobie Miles arrested in Abilene
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Former Permian runningback chronicled in the book and film Friday Night Lights, James ‘Boobie’ Miles, was arrested in Taylor County on an outstanding warrant for violation of bond/protective order and failing to register as a sex offender, according to Taylor County jail records. He faced a $20,000 combined bond. Miles […]
Crime Reports: Two victims report harassment in Abilene
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of S 1st Street – Forgery – To Defraud or HarmA 68-year-old […]
BREAKING: Fire engulfs shed in North Abilene, two cars & RV damaged
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A structure fire behind a house on Burger street burned a shed, RV and two cars. At 4:54 p.m., the Abilene Fire Department responded to a structure fire. Neighbors reported hearing what sounded like gunshots, but authorities confirmed that the sound was from something in the fire. No injuries were reported. […]
ktxs.com
Pre-trial hearing held for Abilene father, son, facing murder charges in 2018 shooting
ABILENE, Texas — A pre-trial hearing was held today for a father and son charged with a murder. The shooting was caught on camera and they'll be tried together. Johnnie and Michael Miller are facing murder charges for the shooting death of Aaron Howard. It happened September 1st of...
Man found deceased by Jones County roadway, possible homicide
JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Jones County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a possibly deceased person off of County Road 310. On December 31, Deputies found a deceased male off of County Road 310. The man was identified as Christopher Zarate, according to a press release from Jones County Sheriff’s Office. This incident […]
BREAKING: Building fully engulfed in north Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A building has caught on fire near North 12th and Grape Street. Around 10:00 p.m. on January 4, the Abilene Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Mulberry Street. Upon arrival, crews saw flames coming from the top of a building. This building was vacant and […]
Abilene man to be charged with murder after assault victim dies
An Abilene man who was initially charged with aggravated assault has now been charged with murder after a victim died from his injuries. Abilene Police say shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, officers responded to an injured person call in the 600 block of North Bowie Drive. They found...
Wanted man apprehended after driving through yards while trying to evade police in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man who crashed into another vehicle while trying to evade the police has been apprehended. Around 5:00 p.m. on January 4, agents with the Abilene Police Department (APD) Surveillance, Apprehension and Tactics Team and Patrol approached a wanted man in south Abilene. 21-year-old Damien Joiner stopped in the 2000 block […]
Report: Victim shot in abdomen in Abilene New Year’s Day
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A victim was shot in the abdomen during an incident in Abilene New Year’s Day. The shooting happened at a home on the 1700 block of Briarwood Lane just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday. An incident report states a 29-year-old male victim was shot in the abdomen by a 24-year-old male suspect. […]
nomadlawyer.org
Top Rated 05 Amazing Places to Visit in Abilene, Texas
Places to Visit in Abilene: Abilene is a beautiful city in Texas that exudes the West Texas charm with its vibrant art scene, rich western heritage, family attractions, and cultural experiences. Whether you’re looking for a romantic retreat, a family holiday, or a solo getaway, Abilene won’t disappoint.
Abilene man charged after fleeing from police, crashing vehicle
ABILENE, Texas — A wanted Abilene man was charged with two accounts of Aggravated Assault and one charge of Felony Evading in a Vehicle after he attempted to flee from officers in the 2100 block of S. Sycamore Street Jan. 4. 21-year old Damien Joiner was stopped by the...
‘We’re going to continue to let people be loved in that home’: Abilene couple rebuys historic home, plans to restore ACU staple to its 1930s heyday
ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A home near Abilene Christian University (ACU) has long been an asset to staff and students since its construction in 1929. But the story behind the man who built that house, John E. McKinzie, tells one of love for ACU that’s been passed down generation-to-generation. “I have like 80 family members […]
City of Abilene pushes recycling with hit parody song
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene has stepped outside of the box while trying to bring public awareness to recycling by creating three parody songs and music videos. It started with a parody from the Jackson Five’s hit ‘ABC,’ then on to Garth Brooks ‘Friends in Low Places’ and lastly, the 90s hit […]
‘I could throw that ball, man’: Happy 105th birthday to Buddy ‘Fireball’ Haley, Legendary Big Country pitcher
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Mr. Buddy ‘Fireball’ Haley was born in 1918 and just 12 short years later, he found his life’s calling on the pitchers mound. At an early age, he moved to Hamlin, Texas, where he would live most of his adolescent life and later play semi-pro on the all Black Hamlin team. […]
‘I can’t imagine going… With anyone else’: Abilene friends set to travel world at 81 in 80 days
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For Dr. Sandy Hazelip and Ellie Hamby, the open road is an old friend. First meeting at a medical mission conference in Dallas in the early 2000s, they made a fast friendship that has seen them through the many adventurous stages of their lives. “We have been in uncomfortable situations, but […]
Comments / 0