Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
FOX Sports
Ravens waive DeSean Jackson, elevate QB Brett Hundley
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens waived veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Saturday, a day before their regular-season finale at Cincinnati. The Ravens also elevated quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad, a sign that their quarterback situation may be even more uncertain this weekend. Lamar Jackson will miss his fifth straight game because of a knee injury, and Tyler Huntley is questionable with shoulder issues.
FOX Sports
Falcons beat Tom Brady for first time as Bucs pull starters to avoid injuries
ATLANTA — For the Bucs, Sunday's regular-season finale against the Falcons had the awkward feel of a preseason game: key starters sitting out or getting pulled early, an outcome that ultimately didn't matter and a postgame need to look ahead and not back in any way. "Everything will be...
FOX Sports
Ridder throws first 2 TD passes as Falcons top Brady, Bucs
ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie Desmond Ridder's first two career touchdown passes powered the Atlanta Falcons to a 30-17 win over the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday after Tom Brady added to his imposing list of records. Brady broke his own NFL record for most completions in a season...
FOX Sports
Packers, Lions and Seahawks, which of these three teams will get the final playoff spot? | FOX NFL Kickoff
The Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks will all battle it out for the final playoff spot on the final day of the season. The FOX NFL Kickoff crew discuss which of these teams they believe will make it in as the seventh seed.
FOX Sports
Rodgers, Packers lose 20-16 to Lions, miss playoffs
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw a late interception and the Green Bay Packers lost 20-16 to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night to fall short of the playoffs. After winning four straight games and receiving plenty of help from other teams, the Packers had control of their postseason fate heading into the final game of the NFL regular season. But they fell short against the Lions, who had been eliminated from the playoffs earlier Sunday when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams 19-16 in overtime.
FOX Sports
Houston Texans fire coach Lovie Smith after just one season
HOUSTON (AP) — Lovie Smith was fired as coach of the Houston Texans on Sunday night after just one season in which the team went 3-13-1. It’s the second straight season in which the Texans have fired a coach after just one year. They parted ways with David Culley last January after he went 4-13 in his only season.
FOX Sports
Steelers beat Browns 28-14 but miss out on playoffs
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Najee Harris ran for 84 yards and a touchdown and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 28-14 on Sunday but were eliminated from the playoffs when Miami edged the New York Jets. The Steelers (9-8) will have to settle for a 16th straight non-losing season...
FOX Sports
Bears land No. 1 draft pick after Texans win late; top 14 picks determined
Houston spent a majority of its season on the losing end — but on Sunday, the Texans earned a win at the most unfortunate time. Less than a minute away from securing the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Texans scored a late touchdown and two-point conversion in Indianapolis to knock off the Colts, 32-31.
FOX Sports
Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to continue recovery
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin said the Bills safety was moved to a hospital in Buffalo on Monday, an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress he has made a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
FOX Sports
Is Aaron Rodgers the right QB for the Packers next season? | What's Wright?
The Packers were eliminated from playoff contention after Week 18’s loss to the Lions. Nick explains the decision not to shut things down earlier in the season has come back to bite the Packers. This offseason the Packers must come to a decision on picking up Jordan Love’s fifth-year option which is heavily dependent on the status of Aaron Rodgers returning. Nick believes Rodgers has come short in multiple opportunities throughout his career and explains the Packers have failed in putting themselves in position to be competitive next season.
FOX Sports
'Hitting on all cylinders' - Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma break down Vikings' offense in 29-13 victory over Bears
Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma broke down the defensive and offensive effort in the Minnesota Vikings' 29-13 victory over the Chicago Bears. Alexander Mattison was key for the offense as he racked up two TD on the ground.
FOX Sports
NFL Super Wild-Card Weekend odds: Lines for every playoff matchup
Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, both 14-3, get a well-deserved weekend off as the NFL Super Wild Card Weekend will be held this upcoming Saturday through Monday. And there's an intriguing first-round matchup as the Dallas Cowboys play on the road against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday. The Cowboys are seeking their sixth Super Bowl title but their first since the 1995 season. Brady is after his eighth Super Bowl title.
FOX Sports
Falcons have huge second half comeback to beat the Buccaneers
Tom Brady set the NFL record for most completions in a single season, but the Atlanta Falcons' took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-17 with a big second half comeback. Desmond Ridder threw his first two NFL touchdowns and Tyler Allgeier ran for 135 yards.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 18 highlights: Lions eliminate Packers; Seahawks make playoffs
The 2022 NFL regular season came to a close Sunday with a jam-packed Week 18 slate — and you can check out the full playoff picture here. On the opening possession of the game, Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs was called for a 46-yard pass interference on Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard, putting the ball at the Detroit 5-yard line. The Lions kept the Packers out of the end zone, though, forcing a field goal.
FOX Sports
Packers playoffs spoiled, Aaron Rodgers last game in GB? | THE CARTON SHOW
The Green Bay Packers miss out on the postseason after losing at home to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Despite the Lions already having been eliminated, they played the role of spoiler, keeping Aaron Rodgers away from the playoffs by capitalizing off a interception late in the 4th quarter. Greg Jennings joins Craig Carton to talk about the low points of the game, and what the future for Aaron Rodgers looks like after this loss.
FOX Sports
Nick says Jaguars will 'not lose again until they face Chiefs in Divisional Round' | What's Wright?
The Jacksonville Jaguars and 'Prince that was Promised' (Trevor Lawrence) defeated the Tennessee Titans for the AFC South title and No. 4 seed. They will host the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round and Nick Wright is all-in on the prince, even saying that the Jags will not 'lose again until they face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead in the Divisional Round.' Watch as Nick breaks down what makes Lawrence the QB he is, along with why he trusts him over Justin Herbert.
FOX Sports
'I'm proud of the way we finished' — Kirk Cousins speaks on the Vikings' win over the Bears in Week 18
Kirk Cousins spoke with Shannon Spake on the Minnesota Vikings' 29-13 win over the Chicago Bears. Cousins elaborates on what his team needs to do better as they advance to the NFL playoffs.
FOX Sports
Clock ticking for Bears with No. 1 pick after brutal season
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — As much as he would have liked to set the NFL single-season rushing record for a quarterback, Justin Fields seemed only mildly disappointed he didn't get the opportunity. A strained hip kept him out of the Chicago Bears’ season-ending loss to the Minnesota Vikings....
FOX Sports
Sean Payton spoke with Broncos about HC vacancy
Sean Payton figures to be one of the NFL's most sought-after coaches this offseason. The process for his potential return to the sidelines has already begun. The former New Orleans Saints coach and current FOX studio analyst said Sunday morning that he recently spoke with the Denver Broncos — presumably CEO Greg Penner, who's in charge of most of the team's day-to-day operations — about their vacancy.
Comments / 1