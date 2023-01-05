The Packers were eliminated from playoff contention after Week 18’s loss to the Lions. Nick explains the decision not to shut things down earlier in the season has come back to bite the Packers. This offseason the Packers must come to a decision on picking up Jordan Love’s fifth-year option which is heavily dependent on the status of Aaron Rodgers returning. Nick believes Rodgers has come short in multiple opportunities throughout his career and explains the Packers have failed in putting themselves in position to be competitive next season.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO