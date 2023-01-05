Business buzz: First looks at Natick’s new recreational cannabis dispensary & luxury EV maker Lucid; authors coming to Wellesley; Mature Caregivers provides help for elders

While Lunar New Year didn’t make the official 2023-2024 Wellesley Public Schools calendar, there’s a good chance it will in coming years. The Wellesley School Committee has a bit of time to consider the addition of this important holiday for the Asian community locally and around the world, as its start falls on the weekend this year (Jan. 22) and next. Lunar New Year, along with other holidays such as Diwali and Eid al-Fitr, could all get consideration, as the School Committee and school system figure out how to balance the interests of various growing communities within the system while maintaining the state standard for 180 school days.

