Business buzz: First looks at Natick’s new recreational cannabis dispensary & luxury EV maker Lucid; authors coming to Wellesley; Mature Caregivers provides help for elders

Man Arrested in the 36-Year-Old Cold Case Murder of Claire GravelTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Salem, MA
Boston apartments as low as $1,257 per month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family MemberFinnBrockton, MA
Popular regional grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this weekKristen WaltersShrewsbury, MA
In Massachusetts, authorities are working "around the clock" to find a mother who has been missing since New Year's DayMalek SherifCohasset, MA
FedEx Drops Plan for Warehouse at Taunton’s Former Silver City Galleria
Not long ago, it appeared as though FedEx Corp. would develop a warehouse where once the Silver City Galleria mall was located at Routes 140 and 24 in Taunton. Economic conditions being what they are, those plans have changed. The Taunton City Council voted unanimously in July 2022 to advance...
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay Opening
(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Those living in the Bridgewater area who were looking to do some shopping at Periwinkle's Consignment Store on Tuesday, January 3rd, may have been surprised when they arrived at the small boutique consignment store.
Market Basket opening new store in Massachusetts this week
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Market Basket is launching a new store in Massachusetts later this week. The Tewksbury-based grocery chain is opening Market Basket #93 at 200 Hartford Turnpike in Shrewsbury on Friday, according to the store’s website. The store boasts a Market Kitchen and Market Cafe in addition...
Prosecutor: Bloody knife found in Ana Walshe’s home, husband bought cleaning supplies at Home Depot
QUINCY, Mass. — A man accused of misleading an investigation into the disappearance of his wife, a missing Cohasset mother who hasn’t been seen for a week, was ordered held on $500,000 bail Monday after prosecutors say a bloody knife was found in the basement of her home.
Major retail store opens new location in New Hampshire
A major retail store chain recently opened a new location in New Hampshire. Read on to learn more. This weekend the LEGO Store held a grand opening event for its first New Hampshire store location in Nashua.
Home of the Week: 15-Room Sudbury Home at $2.395 Million
SUDBURY – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is an estate-like home in the Town of Sudbury. The 39 Thornberry Lane property was built in 2003. Priced at $2.395 million the house has 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, and a 5-car garage. The 15-room house has...
iheart.com
One Lynnfield Developer Tests Less Conventional Materials To Build Houses
LYNNFIELD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — One Lynnfield developer is pushing wood aside and testing out some other materials to build houses. Lynnfield Developer, Alb-Illyrians Housing, is building a 56-hundred-square-foot home entirely made out of steel and concrete. "It's a fireproof home, has all metal [and] concrete inside, metal roofing,...
The Swellesley Report
Community makes strong case to add Lunar New Year to school calendar
While Lunar New Year didn’t make the official 2023-2024 Wellesley Public Schools calendar, there’s a good chance it will in coming years. The Wellesley School Committee has a bit of time to consider the addition of this important holiday for the Asian community locally and around the world, as its start falls on the weekend this year (Jan. 22) and next. Lunar New Year, along with other holidays such as Diwali and Eid al-Fitr, could all get consideration, as the School Committee and school system figure out how to balance the interests of various growing communities within the system while maintaining the state standard for 180 school days.
The latest development over the Mass. Pike will lift Fenway livability
'The Fenway District is the foundation of a new life sciences hub in the City of Boston and will reconnect Kenmore Square with Longwood Medical and Academic Area.'. Another piece of the Massachusetts Turnpike is about to get shrouded in shadows, but it will also bridge together two parts of Boston.
Brian Walshe, husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe, arrested for misleading police. A timeline of the case.
Investigators reportedly discovered blood and a bloody, damaged knife in the basement of the couple's home. The husband of Ana Walshe, the missing Cohasset woman who disappeared on New Year’s Day, was arrested Sunday. Brian Walshe, 46, of Cohasset, was taken into custody and charged with misleading a police...
Opus in Salem closing its doors; new concept coming soon
SALEM, Mass — Opus a popular restaurant in Salem featuring the Underground music bar is closing its doors, but a new concept is coming soon under the same ownership. The restaurant announced on their social media pages that the final show in the Underground was on New Year’s Eve, and the restaurant will close its doors on January 7th.
51-year-old Weymouth man drives onto MBTA commuter rail tracks
BRAINTREE, Mass — A 51-year-old Weymouth man drove onto the MBTA commuter rail tracks. According to Transit Police, around 5 p.m,., they received a call that a man has driven onto the MBTA commuter rail tracks. The man said he missed his turned and ended up on the MBTA...
Wakefield police searching for man who left healthcare facility overnight
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Wakefield Police are searching for a man who left the My Genesis HealthCare facility on Bathol Street. Panos Bazos is set to have left the healthcare facility overnight. Bazos is described as a white male, betweet 6′3-6′5, and weighs191 lbs. Bazos has long grey...
Popular regional grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this week
A popular regional supermarket chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Massachusetts this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the well-known regional grocery store chain Market Basket will be opening its newest Massachusetts supermarket location in Shrewsbury.
Dartmouth Mall Kicks Out Viral TikTok Traffic Cone Saxophone Player
A famous TikToker's SouthCoast visit ended with mall security and local police involved. Viral saxophone player Wenzl McGowen was spotted at Dartmouth Mall Jan. 6 with his infamous traffic cone saxophone. The tenor/baritone saxman travels everywhere, with his 821,000 TikTok followers watching every step and wondering where he'll pop up next.
newportdispatch.com
Body found in Bedford, New Hampshire identified
BEDFORD — Investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body found in Bedford, New Hampshire in 1971 as Katherine Ann Alston of Boston, Massachusetts. Katherine’s family and friends have been notified and investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. On October 6,...
Framingham Police Responds To Gunshots
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a report of gunshots on Main Street on Sunday night, January 8. Reports indicate shots were fired, but unknown at this time if anyone was injured. The incident happened last night between 10 and 11 p.m. No other information is available at this...
An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: January edition
Including a breakdown by Boston neighborhoods. The news is getting better for renters looking for anything less than a three-bedroom apartment in many Boston neighborhoods. Studio prices are down nearly 6% in Allston, but the neighborhood has seen double-digit drops in asking prices for one- and two-bedroom apartments since August, according to a market report Apartment Advisor released Wednesday.
whdh.com
Dedham couple charged in drowning of teen at graduation party to appear back in court
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dedham couple facing charges in connection with the drowning of a 17-year-old at a graduation party will appear back in court Monday. James Coughlin, a retired state police captain, and his wife, Leslie, have pled not guilty in Dedham District Court to reckless endangerment and furnishing alcohol to a person under the age of 21.
What we know about a big late-week storm for the Boston area
By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON - We are now nearly one-third of the way through January and we are still waiting on our first big snowstorm! Boston has yet to record an inch of snow in a single storm this winter. The average date of the first inch in Boston is December 11 (nearly a month ago).If we can make it another week without an inch in a storm, the city will slip into the Top 5 latest on record!A few rain and snow showers Monday morning across southeast Mass. cleared out quickly and our weather will...
