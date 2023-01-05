ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellesley, MA

Business buzz: First looks at Natick’s new recreational cannabis dispensary & luxury EV maker Lucid; authors coming to Wellesley; Mature Caregivers provides help for elders

By Bob Brown
The Swellesley Report
 4 days ago
iheart.com

One Lynnfield Developer Tests Less Conventional Materials To Build Houses

LYNNFIELD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — One Lynnfield developer is pushing wood aside and testing out some other materials to build houses. Lynnfield Developer, Alb-Illyrians Housing, is building a 56-hundred-square-foot home entirely made out of steel and concrete. "It's a fireproof home, has all metal [and] concrete inside, metal roofing,...
LYNNFIELD, MA
The Swellesley Report

Community makes strong case to add Lunar New Year to school calendar

While Lunar New Year didn’t make the official 2023-2024 Wellesley Public Schools calendar, there’s a good chance it will in coming years. The Wellesley School Committee has a bit of time to consider the addition of this important holiday for the Asian community locally and around the world, as its start falls on the weekend this year (Jan. 22) and next. Lunar New Year, along with other holidays such as Diwali and Eid al-Fitr, could all get consideration, as the School Committee and school system figure out how to balance the interests of various growing communities within the system while maintaining the state standard for 180 school days.
WELLESLEY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Opus in Salem closing its doors; new concept coming soon

SALEM, Mass — Opus a popular restaurant in Salem featuring the Underground music bar is closing its doors, but a new concept is coming soon under the same ownership. The restaurant announced on their social media pages that the final show in the Underground was on New Year’s Eve, and the restaurant will close its doors on January 7th.
SALEM, MA
FUN 107

Dartmouth Mall Kicks Out Viral TikTok Traffic Cone Saxophone Player

A famous TikToker's SouthCoast visit ended with mall security and local police involved. Viral saxophone player Wenzl McGowen was spotted at Dartmouth Mall Jan. 6 with his infamous traffic cone saxophone. The tenor/baritone saxman travels everywhere, with his 821,000 TikTok followers watching every step and wondering where he'll pop up next.
DARTMOUTH, MA
newportdispatch.com

Body found in Bedford, New Hampshire identified

BEDFORD — Investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body found in Bedford, New Hampshire in 1971 as Katherine Ann Alston of Boston, Massachusetts. Katherine’s family and friends have been notified and investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. On October 6,...
BEDFORD, NH
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Responds To Gunshots

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a report of gunshots on Main Street on Sunday night, January 8. Reports indicate shots were fired, but unknown at this time if anyone was injured. The incident happened last night between 10 and 11 p.m. No other information is available at this...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Boston

An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: January edition

Including a breakdown by Boston neighborhoods. The news is getting better for renters looking for anything less than a three-bedroom apartment in many Boston neighborhoods. Studio prices are down nearly 6% in Allston, but the neighborhood has seen double-digit drops in asking prices for one- and two-bedroom apartments since August, according to a market report Apartment Advisor released Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Dedham couple charged in drowning of teen at graduation party to appear back in court

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dedham couple facing charges in connection with the drowning of a 17-year-old at a graduation party will appear back in court Monday. James Coughlin, a retired state police captain, and his wife, Leslie, have pled not guilty in Dedham District Court to reckless endangerment and furnishing alcohol to a person under the age of 21.
DEDHAM, MA
CBS Boston

What we know about a big late-week storm for the Boston area

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON - We are now nearly one-third of the way through January and we are still waiting on our first big snowstorm! Boston has yet to record an inch of snow in a single storm this winter. The average date of the first inch in Boston is December 11 (nearly a month ago).If we can make it another week without an inch in a storm, the city will slip into the Top 5 latest on record!A few rain and snow showers Monday morning across southeast Mass. cleared out quickly and our weather will...
BOSTON, MA

