Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin HelmsNikPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Holds Auction in Pennsylvania After Store ClosedBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Bicycle HeavenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?IBWAAPittsburgh, PA
10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyPittsburgh, PA
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to insane Pittsburgh Steelers news
For most of the season, it looked like the Pittsburgh Steelers were headed toward a very disappointing year as the team lost seven of its first 10 games and looked more like team that would be contending for the No. 1 overall pick than a team that would be contending for a playoff spot. But even though the Steelers did ultimately miss the playoffs, they finished the year strong and preserved an insane streak for head coach Mike Tomlin.
Four Winners, Three Losers From Steelers Victory Over Browns
The Pittsburgh Steelers were led by a suffocating effort from the defensive line.
2023 Pittsburgh Steelers schedule
While the dates and times won’t be announced for a few months, the Steelers know who will be on the 2023 regular season schedule, which includes traditional AFC North opponents. With 17 games on the schedule, the Steelers will have an additional home game this year, with the NFL rotating the 17th game on a […]
FOX Sports
Ravens waive DeSean Jackson, elevate QB Brett Hundley
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens waived veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Saturday, a day before their regular-season finale at Cincinnati. The Ravens also elevated quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad, a sign that their quarterback situation may be even more uncertain this weekend. Lamar Jackson will miss his fifth straight game because of a knee injury, and Tyler Huntley is questionable with shoulder issues.
Steelers Miss Playoffs Because of Controversial Penalty in Dolphins-Jets Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers fell on the wrong end of a controversial call in the Jets-Dolphins game.
NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin's Performance This Year
The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't receive the necessary help to make the playoffs, but they still closed the season strong Sunday. Despite starting 2-6, Mike Tomlin extended his impeccable stretch of 16 straight seasons without a losing record. The Steelers finished 9-8 following a 28-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns. After...
Myles Garrett Talks About the Browns Future, Frustrating Finish to the Season
Myles Garrett talked about the Cleveland Browns 7-10 finish on the season and much more.
Fans denounce Steelers’ behavior after apparent mock CPR celebration
PITTSBURGH — An on-field celebration after a successful sack has attracted public criticism of the Steelers. With less than 2 minutes left in the game Sunday, Pittsburgh Steeler Alex Highsmith tackled Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. In a video posted to social media by several fans, a teammate comes up to Highsmith and, before helping him stand, appears to mimic performing CPR on him.
Yardbarker
A Looming Decision In The Steelers Organization Could Have Damaging Effects On 2023 Season And Beyond
As Pittsburgh Steelers‘ Head Coach, Mike Tomlin put it after the team’s 28-14 Week 18 win over the Cleveland Browns, the organization’s season came to a ”screeching halt” on Sunday. Despite the victory, the Miami Dolphins escaped the New York Jets, 11-6 and punched their ticket to the NFL playoffs as the AFC’s seventh seed. All hope quickly diminished late in the afternoon and the franchise heads into the off-season with plenty of things to work and improve on. The question every fan currently has for Tomlin is: will offensive coordinator, Matt Canada be back as the play-caller in 2023?
FOX Sports
Falcons beat Tom Brady for first time as Bucs pull starters to avoid injuries
ATLANTA — For the Bucs, Sunday's regular-season finale against the Falcons had the awkward feel of a preseason game: key starters sitting out or getting pulled early, an outcome that ultimately didn't matter and a postgame need to look ahead and not back in any way. "Everything will be...
Updated AFC playoff picture after wins by Chiefs, Jaguars
Bills (12-3) — vs. Patriots. Jaguars (8-8) — won vs. Jaguars, clinched No. 4 seed. For the Chargers, if the Ravens lose to the Bengals at 10 am PT, they will clinch the No. 5 seed and face the Jaguars next weekend. However, if Baltimore beats Cincinnati, Los Angeles will have to beat the Broncos to clinch the fifth seed.
Browns bracing for 'a lot of new faces' in 2023 after season-ending loss to Steelers
PITTSBURGH — The last view of the Browns as they walked off the field after Sunday's 28-14 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers will be much different than the first view of them when training camp opens in July. "I think I heard one time, I think I was a rookie or something, that every year the turnover is like a 30 or 40% change," receiver Amari Cooper said after the game. "You know, always see new faces...
FOX Sports
Packers, Lions and Seahawks, which of these three teams will get the final playoff spot? | FOX NFL Kickoff
The Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks will all battle it out for the final playoff spot on the final day of the season. The FOX NFL Kickoff crew discuss which of these teams they believe will make it in as the seventh seed.
FOX Sports
Ridder throws first 2 TD passes as Falcons top Brady, Bucs
ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie Desmond Ridder's first two career touchdown passes powered the Atlanta Falcons to a 30-17 win over the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday after Tom Brady added to his imposing list of records. Brady broke his own NFL record for most completions in a season...
FOX Sports
Rodgers, Packers lose 20-16 to Lions, miss playoffs
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw a late interception and the Green Bay Packers lost 20-16 to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night to fall short of the playoffs. After winning four straight games and receiving plenty of help from other teams, the Packers had control of their postseason fate heading into the final game of the NFL regular season. But they fell short against the Lions, who had been eliminated from the playoffs earlier Sunday when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams 19-16 in overtime.
Cam Heyward asks Joe Flacco for major favor ahead of crucial Jets-Dolphins game
Joe Flacco used to be the leader of a fierce Pittsburgh Steelers rival in the AFC North, but Steelers veteran defensive tackle Cam Heyward is willingly forgetting the history between his team and Flacco’s Baltimore Ravens — at least for now — as he has openly sought for the quarterback’s help ahead of a crucial Sunday that will determine whether the Steelers make or miss the NFL playoffs.
FOX Sports
Houston Texans fire coach Lovie Smith after just one season
HOUSTON (AP) — Lovie Smith was fired as coach of the Houston Texans on Sunday night after just one season in which the team went 3-13-1. It’s the second straight season in which the Texans have fired a coach after just one year. They parted ways with David Culley last January after he went 4-13 in his only season.
FOX Sports
Steelers beat Browns 28-14 but miss out on playoffs
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Najee Harris ran for 84 yards and a touchdown and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 28-14 on Sunday but were eliminated from the playoffs when Miami edged the New York Jets. The Steelers (9-8) will have to settle for a 16th straight non-losing season...
FOX Sports
Bears land No. 1 draft pick after Texans win late; top 14 picks determined
Houston spent a majority of its season on the losing end — but on Sunday, the Texans earned a win at the most unfortunate time. Less than a minute away from securing the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Texans scored a late touchdown and two-point conversion in Indianapolis to knock off the Colts, 32-31.
Comments / 0