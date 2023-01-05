ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

North Carolina receives economic development award as taxpayers fund incentives

By Victor Skinner
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago
Forza X1 president Jim Leffew, left, and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper answer questions about the new electric boat factory to be built in Marion, North Carolina. Facebook/ North Carolina Department of Commerce

(The Center Square) — North Carolina was named State of the Year by Business Facilities magazine this week, though the distinction will cost taxpayers millions.

The corporate site selection publication ranked North Carolina first in the nation for the best business climate in its 2022 Annual State Rankings Report, citing the state’s taxpayer funded incentives for a wide range of industries.

"A succinct regional economic development strategy in recent years has propelled North Carolina, and 2022 was another banner year for the state in capital investment and jobs creation," Business Facilities Editorial Director Anne Cosgrove said on Wednesday. "Paired with world-class education and R&D resources, the support of incentives and programs from organizations at all levels for a variety of industries, including high-growth sectors such as electric vehicles, made the state our choice for top recognition this year."

The Tar Heel State, which also ranked in the top five for Tech Talent Pipeline and Foreign Direct Investment/Capital Investment, was previously recognized as Business Facilities’ 2020 State of the Year.

Business Facilities credits a bipartisan focus on "a business-friendly environment for a diversity of industries" for a steady stream of relocation and expansion announcements in 2022 that totaled $19.3 billion in investments, an increase of about $9.2 billion over 2021.

Those investments are expected to translate into a state record of 28,300 new jobs announced in 2022.

"Last year, the top five North Carolina project announcements for job creation were Vinfast (7,500), Macy’s (2,800), Wolfspeed (1,800), Boom Supersonic (1,760), and Eli Lilly and Company (nearly 600)," according to Business Facilities.

Those jobs, however, come at a cost to taxpayers, and state records show that despite the large incentives, many companies fall short of their job creation goals.

The top five project announcements cited by Business Facilities are expected to cost taxpayers at least $316.1 million over 32 years for Vinfast, $2.3 million over 12 years for Macy’s, $76.1 million over 20 years for Wolfspeed, $87.2 million over 20 years for Boom Supersonic, and $12.1 million over 12 years for Eli Lilly and Company, according to announcements from Gov. Roy Cooper.

Taken together, the taxpayer subsidies equate to about $34,000 per job, if they materialize. Recent reports show they often do not.

Data from an October Economic Development Grant Report shows that out of the 384 Job Investment Development Grants announced between 2003 and the summer of 2022, only 37 had been completed through the end of December 2020. Another 183 were currently active, while 85 were terminated with some funds dispersed, 68 were terminated with no funds dispersed, and 11 had withdrawn.

Only 37 grants completed grant terms and closed with funds dispersed, according to the report.

Critics of the incentives contend the taxpayer subsidies are unfair and ineffective, arguing the state’s low tax rate does far more to draw businesses to North Carolina than the government handouts.

"North Carolina is the nation’s most business-friendly state, but not because of these economic development projects," said Paige Terryberry, senior analyst for fiscal policy at the John Locke Foundation. "These projects are political tools. Politicians use billions of taxpayer dollars to choose winners and losers in our state.

"Moreover, the handouts are not a major factor for a business choosing to move to North Carolina," she said. "Instead, our favorable tax climate draws businesses to the Tar Heel State."

Comments / 3

Phillip Hickey
4d ago

The tax payers pay for EVERYTHING. Everyone stop paying taxes and see how far the state and federal government get. Give the 1.7 trillion back to the people. Don't know how you got it anyway. No that many working and paying taxes. Most are sitting around waiting on their next government check, that this administration keeps giving to them so they DONT work.

Reply
4
D. Stauffer
4d ago

Just typical abuse of Lord Cooper over his tax slaves.

Reply
9
