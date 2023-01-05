After a two-month run in 2022, Lighthouse Immersive and Impact Museums are welcoming a second, limited-time run of Immersive Monet & The Impressionists, now open at Lighthouse Dallas. Playing concurrently with Immersive Van Gogh, the exhibition features colorful animation that connects viewers to the art of the radical Impressionists of the 19th century, programmed exclusively for Dallas. It includes over 1.2 million frames of video, bathing viewers in the brushstrokes and colors of Claude Monet, Auguste Renoir, Edgar Degas, Mary Cassatt, and more.In addition to Impressionism, the program also features other artists who birthed movements that nudged the art world into the 20th century, including the complete marine paintings of J.M.W. Turner and the Post-Impressionist works of Toulouse-Lautrec.“The immersive shows that we have brought to Dallas so far have been a cultural boon for the city,” said Diana Rayzman, co-founder of Impact Museums, in a statement. “We invite Dallas audiences who have caught Immersive Van Gogh and Immersive Frida Kahlo to experience the latest offering in the immersive art industry."Tickets, which range from $20-$80 depending on time and date, are on sale now at immersivemonet.com, with dates through the end of January currently available.

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO