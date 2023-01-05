Read full article on original website
These are the 8 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Still hungover from the holiday madness? There’s a dinner to cure that this week at a local brewery. It’s also officially ski season, but if you can’t hit the slopes this winter, one local bar and restaurant is hosting its own ski-themed party with winter cocktails, pine trees, and real snow. Lastly, get ready for grilling season with a barbecue Q&A session that comes with dinner, drinks, and demos. Monday, January 9 CFP National Championship watch party at Quarter Bar If you're not in L.A. to cheer on the TCU Horned Frogs in person, head over to the French Quarter-inspired bar in...
Dallas hospitality team opens boutique liquor store at Mockingbird Station
Dallas' Mockingbird Station has a new boutique wine and spirit shop. Called Perrault Beverage, it's a family-owned shop specializing in world-class wine, spirits, and local brewers, located at 5331 E. Mockingbird Ln. #180, across from West Elm, where it opened on December 16. The shop is from husband-and-wife Fausto and Jaclyn Vallejo, two food & beverage pros who are taking their hospitality background and applying it to the sometimes-sterile world of liquor stores. "We hope to become a one-stop shop for beverage enthusiasts, industry professionals, and adventurous drinkers," Fausto says. That'll include everything from advice on purchases and pairings, with a wide range...
How to join the cast of 'Yellowstone' spinoff '1883: The Bass Reeves Story' filming in North Texas
Dallas-Fort Worth fans of the hit TV shows Yellowstone and 1883 will have the chance to act in the shows’ newest spinoff, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, at the end of January. The new series' talent agency, Legacy Casting, announced on Facebook that they're seeking people, ages 16-50, to cast as Union and Confederate soldiers for scenes being shot in North Texas.Casting director Andrei Constantinescu says they are also seeking Native American, specifically Black Seminole, men and women. “But really, in the world of extras, we’re looking for all body types, ages, etc.,” Constantinescu says. The agency is hoping to...
Dallas catches major new seafood spot from high-powered restaurant group
Dallas is catching a major new seafood restaurant: Called Catch Dallas, it's from Catch Hospitality Group and it will open at Maple Terrace, the mixed-use development under construction in Uptown Dallas from international real estate firm Hines with partners Mitsui Fudosan America and McNair Interests.According to a release, the restaurant will open in mid-2024.Catch Hospitality Group is from Tilman Fertitta, Mark Birnbaum, and Eugene Remm, who opened the first Catch in 2011 in New York. There are now locations in Los Angeles, Aspen, and Las Vegas at the ARIA Resort & Casino, along with sister concept Catch Steak, which debuted...
Grapevine cracks open its first and only indie bookstore
Grapevine is finally getting an independent bookstore, and it's women-owned, to boot. Talking Animals Books, located at 103 W. Worth St. in Grapevine, is throwing open its doors to the public on February 2. Founded by Katy Lemieux and co-owned with Valerie Walizadeh, the shop will also double as an arts venue, with the popular Shakespeare in the Bar becoming its resident theater company.Customers can expect a wide selection of new and used books, including adult and children’s literature, modern fiction, true crime, cookbooks, foreign-language titles, art books, plays, poetry, and YA, as well as the regular spotlighting of local...
Healthy restaurant bows out of Dallas' Deep Ellum just as New Year hits
In a fatal stroke for New Year's resolutions, a healthy restaurant has closed in Dallas' Deep Ellum: Sweetgreen, the California-based fast-casual restaurant concept with salads and bowls, shuttered its location at 2614 Main St. According to a representative from the very tight-lipped very-corporate chain, the restaurant closed in December — less than a year after its opening in February 2022. This was the second Sweetgreen in the DFW area. The first debuted in the West Village in November 2021. They've since added outlets in Lakewood, Fort Worth, and Southlake, which opened in mid-December. Sweetgreen was founded in 2007 by three college students, with...
Deep Ellum will celebrate major anniversary and more Dallas news
This roundup of Dallas news includes notes about a major anniversary in Deep Ellum, the return of scooters, a redesigned website by DART, an update on new state laws as of 2023, and a crime tidbit to the tune of $29 million.Here's what happened around Dallas this week:Scooter comeback updateElectric rental scooters and bikes will return to Dallas in 2023, this time with more regulations. The city is allowing only three companies to be purveyors: Lime, Bird, and Superpedestrian. It'll start out with fewer vehicles, a wider geographical distribution (not just confined to the city center), and limited hours:...
Esteemed BBQ chain Sugarfire from St. Louis shuts down smokers in Dallas
A barbecue restaurant from St. Louis has departed Dallas: Sugarfire Smoke House, an award-winning BBQ chain from St. Louis, Missouri, closed its location at 6750 Abrams Rd. #110 in Lake Highland's Creekside development. According to a spokesperson, it closed in December 2022."We closed about three weeks ago," they said. "We just couldn't make it." Sugarfire Smoke House was founded by Charlie Downs and chef Mike Johnson in St. Louis in 2012. Johnson has served as a celebrity guest pitmaster and competitor in events globally, and has appeared on the Food Network, Destination America's BBQ Pitmasters, and Travel Channel’s Food Paradise. In...
Dallas apartment renters squeezed into 3rd tightest market in Texas, says report
Many looking to rent an apartment in Dallas might be having a hard time — and RentCafe offers the reason why in its year-end report on Texas' most-competitive rental markets. Dallas was the state's third most competitive market in 2022, behind El Paso and McAllen.In Dallas, there are 14 renters for every available unit, and those who spy a vacant apartment better grab it fast. RentCafe says the units in Big D stay vacant for only about 30 days.More than 95 percent of apartments for rent in Dallas were occupied last year, which was partly due to the fact that...
Zaap Kitchen to bring spicy Lao Thai food to 2 new Dallas-area locations
Acclaimed Asian restaurant concept Zaap Kitchen Lao & Thai Street Eats is bringing more of its top-notch spicy food to Dallas-Fort Worth.The small, popular family-run restaurant from husband-and-wife Tony and Manichanh Moe Singharaj that's famous for serving both Laos and Thailand cuisine, is opening two new locations: one in Plano and another in Las Colinas. The Plano location is going into a former T-Mobile store at 5976 W. Parker Rd. #304, at the southeast corner of the Dallas North Tollway in mid-2023. The Las Colinas restaurant is a former Jimmy John's and will open in late fall, says Managing Partner Kevin...
Popular play about history-making walk-out marches from Dallas to San Antonio in January
A popular play based on an important event in Texas history is heading to San Antonio, from the Dallas theater company that originally created and produced it.Called Crystal City 1969, the play is based on the true story of Chicano students in South Texas who walked out of class and into civil rights history.On December 9, 1969, Crystal City High School students Severita Lara, Diana Serna, and Mario Treviño led a historic walkout that inspired local Mexican Americans to run for political office.When those candidates won a majority on the school board in 1970, institutional changes were implemented to Crystal...
Dallas startup Beyond Booze Beverage Co. is ready to serve your cocktail AF
There's a new startup in Dallas that's taking an annual New Year's tradition and running with it all year long. Called Beyond Booze Beverage Co., it's a pop-up vendor that will stage itself at events and offer a menu of drinks that are alcohol-free (AF). The startup is a collaboration from Reid Robinson and Julie Wade Robinson, who previously owned The Forum and Brizo, two side-by-side bars in Richardson; and Andrea Benningfield and Jennifer Benningfield, who is general manager at Brewed, the coffee shop at Novel Bishop Arts. Cutting back on alcohol in January after the holidays is a common trend, but...
Singer Sam Smith makes first headlining visit to DFW arena with upcoming Gloria tour
Singer Sam Smith will headline a show at Fort Worth's Dickies Arena for the first time with a September 7 stop on their upcoming Gloria The Tour.The tour, Smith's first North American run since 2018, will go to 27 cities over the course of two months, starting in Miami, Florida on July 25. In addition to the Fort Worth concert, Smith will also go to Austin on September 5 and Houston on September 8.The tour is in support of Smith's fourth album, Gloria, which is set for release on January 27. They will be joined by special guest Jessie Reyez,...
Dallas-Fort Worth lands on new list of best places for long layovers
Given the Christmas-week travel nightmare for anyone flying, or working for, Southwest Airlines, it's natural for travelers to be thinking some version of, "What if that happens to me? Please don't let that happen to me."Lawn Love has been thinking about that, too. Well, perhaps not specifically about that week. But, the timing of the company's latest survey is coincidental. Lawn Love ranked the best and worst cities for long layovers, and Texas cities do well overall. Dallas (and, surely they mean Dallas-Fort Worth) came in seventh, while Houston ranked fourth. Dallas' top-10 placement was due in part to its...
Dallas chef-driven restaurant opens 2023 with debut on Greenville Ave
In one of the first Dallas restaurant openings of 2023, welcome Quarter Acre, the new Lower Greenville spot from chef Toby Archibald, which opened quietly over the weekend at 2023 Greenville Ave. #110.According to a release, the menu features contemporary global cuisine inspired by Archibald's world travels and New Zealand roots, with an emphasis on local produce as well as national and international ingredients such as seafood and wine from New Zealand and Australia.Archibald has been in Dallas since 2016, when he served as Chef de Cuisine of Bullion, then Executive Chef of Georgie by Curtis Stone.Menu highlights at Quarter...
Award-winning Dallas bakery champions unique twisty doughnut
Dallas has enjoyed a doughnut Renaissance in recent years, and now that Renaissance has a new twist. Namely: the cruller, a unique doughnut more commonly found in Canada, New England, and Midwest — but now in Dallas at Carte Blanche, the award-winning restaurant-bakery at 2114 Greenville Ave. The bakery, which operates out of the restaurant space Thursday-Sunday from 7 am-12 pm, has had doughnuts on the menu since it opened in mid-2021. That includes crullers, which are easy to spot, thanks to their grooved, ridged exterior, not unlike the churro, their Spanish cousin. The internet says that cruller — the "u" is...
'Immersive Monet & The Impressionists' makes return to Dallas in limited-time run
After a two-month run in 2022, Lighthouse Immersive and Impact Museums are welcoming a second, limited-time run of Immersive Monet & The Impressionists, now open at Lighthouse Dallas. Playing concurrently with Immersive Van Gogh, the exhibition features colorful animation that connects viewers to the art of the radical Impressionists of the 19th century, programmed exclusively for Dallas. It includes over 1.2 million frames of video, bathing viewers in the brushstrokes and colors of Claude Monet, Auguste Renoir, Edgar Degas, Mary Cassatt, and more.In addition to Impressionism, the program also features other artists who birthed movements that nudged the art world into the 20th century, including the complete marine paintings of J.M.W. Turner and the Post-Impressionist works of Toulouse-Lautrec.“The immersive shows that we have brought to Dallas so far have been a cultural boon for the city,” said Diana Rayzman, co-founder of Impact Museums, in a statement. “We invite Dallas audiences who have caught Immersive Van Gogh and Immersive Frida Kahlo to experience the latest offering in the immersive art industry."Tickets, which range from $20-$80 depending on time and date, are on sale now at immersivemonet.com, with dates through the end of January currently available.
Travel + Leisure heralds North Texas city among world's 11 best places to visit in January
A national magazine is proclaiming what Fort Worth-area residents already know - that the city is a pretty great place to be this month. A new report by Travel + Leisure has named Fort Worth one of the 11 best places to travel in the United States and around the world in January 2023."If the post-holiday blahs typically set in after the busy end-of-the-year season, planning a vacation, even a weekend getaway, can be just what the doctor ordered," writes Patricia Doherty in the article. "Whether you stay close to home for a local staycation or head to a far-off...
Dallas classical music radio station WRR releases new program lineup
A new, permanent schedule for WRR 101.1 FM, Dallas' classical music station, has been released, with what a release claims will be less interruptions and more classical music. The schedule comes in the wake of a new management arrangement for WRR, which was previously run by the city and will now function as an all-classical, noncommercial format under the management of KERA, effective January 3, 2023. This gives WRR revenue opportunities such as donations, grants, membership programs, and sponsorships. Expect "sponsorship messages" similar to those heard on KERA — like ads, but executed in a calm, low-key speaking voice. Longtime WRR advertisers who...
BBQ restaurant's new spinoff sizzles in this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.1. Dallas BBQ restaurant with Wagyu brisket will spin off location in Addison. Like a holiday gift to BBQ fans, a Dallas barbecue restaurant is expanding with a spinoff: Oak'd BBQ, which first debuted on Greenville Avenue in late 2020, is opening a location in Addison. It'll open in February at 4525 Belt Line Rd., a space that was home for 20-plus years to Chamberlain Seafood.2. Sprawling ranch in Texas bluebonnet mecca steps onto market for $7.75M. Anyone...
