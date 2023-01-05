ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Comments / 0

Related
kslsports.com

Things To Know About Utah Athletics For The Week Of 1/9/23

SALT LAKE CITY- With football on a bit of a hiatus till February’s final signing period for the 2023 class and several of the smaller sports in full-swing and having success, we thought a one-stop-shop for little tidbits of information might be helpful for you, the fan. This list will include rankings updates, upcoming events for the week, and important dates to keep track of among other things of interest concerning Utah Athletics for the week of 1/9/23.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Bountiful Redhawks Announce Cancer Diagnosis Of Football Player

SALT LAKE CITY – The Bountiful High School football team announced the cancer diagnosis of offensive/defensive lineman Roman Groves. The Redhawks shared the news via the team’s Twitter account on January 7. “With permission from the family, we are reaching out to our football community. One of our...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
kslsports.com

Weber State Drops First Big Sky Game With Home Loss To Idaho State

SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State men’s basketball program suffered its first defeat in Big Sky Conference play this season with a home loss to the Idaho State Bengals. The Wildcats hosted the Bengals at Dee Events Center in Ogden on Saturday, January 7. Weber State lost...
OGDEN, UT
95.5 KLAQ

Seriously? The Best Burrito In Texas Is Not In El Paso?

According to the folks at MSN.com, the burrito bragging rights in Texas do not go to El Paso. Not only is the "best" burrito in Texas not made in El Paso, it's not even made by a stand alone restaurant. It's part of a statewide chain with locations in Austin, San Antonio and Houston.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

One person injured after train struck in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A person was struck by a train in central El Paso according to El Paso Police department. The individual was transported to the hospital and expected to survive. The incident happened at 2:36 a.m. on Chico and Birch streets. Piedras North and Southbound were blocked at Elm. This is a […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso encourages residents to register for STEAR

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is encouraging residents to register for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR). STEAR is a free and voluntary service that helps local emergency responders have access to critical information when a disaster strikes. “STEAR is an important tool that allows emergency management to adequately […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man dies after ejection on I-10 Sunday morning

UPDATE: Early Sunday morning, Special Traffic Investigators responded to a vehicle collision at I-10 West and MM 24. The initial investigation revealed that 23-year-old Angel Barraza-Karnes was driving a Ford Mustang at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle. According to officials, Barraza and two passengers were in the vehicle. The […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man attacked by multiple dogs in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to a fire spokesman, at approximately 12:58 p.m., a man in his 30s was attacked by multiple dogs Wednesday on 2405 E Wyoming. According to the spokesman, the man is currently in critical condition. El Paso police is currently at the scene. No further information has been reported.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Law enforcement trying to capture man in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A large police presence is occurring in west El Paso near exit zero. Air support is assisting in the desert area. Information is limited however police are attempting to take a man into custody. The public is asked to avoid the area for safety reasons. This is an ongoing situation […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Two New Mexico cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub compared more than 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and more.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA ABC-7

30-year-old man shot in Las Cruces; condition unknown

UPDATE: Las Cruces police say a 30-year-old man was shot around 10:30 a.m. Friday. There are no updates on the man's condition and there is no indication as to who the shooter was. Police are asking for anyone with information to call them at (575) 526-0795. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police The post 30-year-old man shot in Las Cruces; condition unknown appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy