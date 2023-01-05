Read full article on original website
kslsports.com
Things To Know About Utah Athletics For The Week Of 1/9/23
SALT LAKE CITY- With football on a bit of a hiatus till February’s final signing period for the 2023 class and several of the smaller sports in full-swing and having success, we thought a one-stop-shop for little tidbits of information might be helpful for you, the fan. This list will include rankings updates, upcoming events for the week, and important dates to keep track of among other things of interest concerning Utah Athletics for the week of 1/9/23.
520sportstalk.com
Volleyball Outside Hitter Deanna Almaguer commits to University of Texas at El Paso
(Tucson, AZ) Pima Community College volleyball player Deanna Almaguer (Mayfield HS, NM) has committed to an NCAA Division I program to continue her collegiate career and education. Almaguer, a sophomore outside hitter, will play at the University of Texas at El Paso. The Miners play in Conference USA. Almaguer spent...
kslsports.com
Bountiful Redhawks Announce Cancer Diagnosis Of Football Player
SALT LAKE CITY – The Bountiful High School football team announced the cancer diagnosis of offensive/defensive lineman Roman Groves. The Redhawks shared the news via the team’s Twitter account on January 7. “With permission from the family, we are reaching out to our football community. One of our...
kslsports.com
Weber State Drops First Big Sky Game With Home Loss To Idaho State
SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State men’s basketball program suffered its first defeat in Big Sky Conference play this season with a home loss to the Idaho State Bengals. The Wildcats hosted the Bengals at Dee Events Center in Ogden on Saturday, January 7. Weber State lost...
Seriously? The Best Burrito In Texas Is Not In El Paso?
According to the folks at MSN.com, the burrito bragging rights in Texas do not go to El Paso. Not only is the "best" burrito in Texas not made in El Paso, it's not even made by a stand alone restaurant. It's part of a statewide chain with locations in Austin, San Antonio and Houston.
Texas Defiantly Stands Behind 'Border Wall' Of Shipping Containers
The GOP-led state is sticking with its makeshift barrier, even as Arizona dismantles a similar wall under federal orders.
El Paso sees traffic closures due to President Biden’s visit
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — At around 12:25 p.m., President Biden arrived to the City of El Paso on Sunday. This means that El Paso will be experiencing some heavy traffic as well as some closures throughout the day. Here’s some traffic closures El Paso is currently experiencing:
KFOX 14
Semitruck along U.S. 54 at Fred Wilson leaves shattered glass on roadway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency services responded to the scene at U.S. 54 at Fred Wilson Monday morning after a semitruck shattered glass on the roadway. Glass that was being carried on the semitruck spilled onto the roadway. It's unknown what caused the incident. All lanes reopened by...
2 people fall from border wall near UTEP, taken to hospital in stable condition
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two people fell off the border wall near UTEP Friday night and were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The El Paso Fire Department’s Special Rescue Units teamed up with Customs and Border Protection to respond to the border wall near Paisano and Spur 1966 Friday evening. The scene […]
One person injured after train struck in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A person was struck by a train in central El Paso according to El Paso Police department. The individual was transported to the hospital and expected to survive. The incident happened at 2:36 a.m. on Chico and Birch streets. Piedras North and Southbound were blocked at Elm. This is a […]
City of El Paso encourages residents to register for STEAR
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is encouraging residents to register for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR). STEAR is a free and voluntary service that helps local emergency responders have access to critical information when a disaster strikes. “STEAR is an important tool that allows emergency management to adequately […]
El Paso man dies after ejection on I-10 Sunday morning
UPDATE: Early Sunday morning, Special Traffic Investigators responded to a vehicle collision at I-10 West and MM 24. The initial investigation revealed that 23-year-old Angel Barraza-Karnes was driving a Ford Mustang at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle. According to officials, Barraza and two passengers were in the vehicle. The […]
Man attacked by multiple dogs in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to a fire spokesman, at approximately 12:58 p.m., a man in his 30s was attacked by multiple dogs Wednesday on 2405 E Wyoming. According to the spokesman, the man is currently in critical condition. El Paso police is currently at the scene. No further information has been reported.
Law enforcement trying to capture man in West El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A large police presence is occurring in west El Paso near exit zero. Air support is assisting in the desert area. Information is limited however police are attempting to take a man into custody. The public is asked to avoid the area for safety reasons. This is an ongoing situation […]
KVIA
Sunday Funday Moment: Viva La Mocha opens their first store in Downtown El Paso
El Paso, Texas-- What started off as a dream has now turned into a reality for the owners of Viva La Mocha as they opened up their first store in Downtown El Paso. Monica Rios Monarrez and her husband, Charlie, have come a long way from screen printing t-shirts out of their home kitchen.
Las Cruces police search for answers in Friday morning shooting
If you have information on the shooting police would like you to call 575-526-0795.
‘Do your job’: Abbott hand-delivers letter to president upon arrival in El Paso
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Sunday hand-delivered a letter to President Joe Biden, upon his arrival in El Paso for his first trip to the border, calling on him to “do your job” and secure the border by enforcing federal immigration laws.
KRQE News 13
Two New Mexico cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub compared more than 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and more.
Federal, state charges filed against El Paso man accused of aiming gun at migrants
El Paso police have identified a man accused of pointing a gun at migrants outside Sacred Hearth Church on News Year's Eve in South El Paso.
30-year-old man shot in Las Cruces; condition unknown
UPDATE: Las Cruces police say a 30-year-old man was shot around 10:30 a.m. Friday. There are no updates on the man's condition and there is no indication as to who the shooter was. Police are asking for anyone with information to call them at (575) 526-0795. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police The post 30-year-old man shot in Las Cruces; condition unknown appeared first on KVIA.
