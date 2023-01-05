Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Thousands enjoying snowfall at Great Bear Ski Valley
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — The recent snow storms have many wishing for the snow to go away. But for people at Great Bear Ski Valley, the snow is just what they have been waiting for. While some people do their best to stay away from the snow…. Snowboarders...
KELOLAND TV
An updated look at snowfall predictions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy snow last week in southeast KELOLAND vaulted the snow totals in and around Sioux Falls. It’s the second week of January and I’m only a little more than a foot away from my prediction for Sioux Falls. While the numbers haven’t changed for others. Here’s a look at where we are at.
KELOLAND TV
Is fast or slow better for driving over potholes?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It is a rough ride across many paved streets these past few weeks, especially in Sioux Falls as snow, ice and plowing have all combined to gouge out deep, jagged holes and crevices in the city streets. Hitting these holes, especially at driving speed,...
KELOLAND TV
‘Snow’ much fun at the Outdoor Campus
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The winter months might not hold the outdoor appeal as the summer, but there’s still ways to get out and have some fun. The Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls gave visitors the chance to try out snowshoeing and cross-country skiing for free during their Snow and Go event. Their goal is to help people find ways to enjoy the outdoors, even in the winter.
KELOLAND TV
The problem of potholes in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the City of Sioux Falls continues to clear the streets of snow, a new problem has emerged. The melting snow has exposed a sea of potholes in Sioux Falls streets. “They’re starting to pop up, just like they typically would every year, but...
KELOLAND TV
Second Sioux Falls Fazoli’s near opening
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fazoli’s, a value fast-food Italian chain, will open its second Sioux Falls location January 12, according to an announcement. The east-side store, located at 5120 E. Arrowhead Parkway, will join the current location at 4224 W Empire Pl. “Since opening our first Fazoli’s,...
Why Does South Dakota Snow Appear To Have A Blue Tint?
What is that picture? Is it a giant pile of shaving cream? Or could it be a big egg that is about to hatch an alien? OK, maybe I'm watching too many sci-fi movies. It's actually a pile of snow in Sioux Falls that has buried a high-power white LED floodlight. The alien egg sound more fun though. But the question I had when I took the picture is how come the snow appears to be blue?
KELOLAND TV
Dry pattern continues; No bitter cold for now
The weather pattern this week is looking mostly dry and quiet in large sections of KELOLAND. We have had some patchy fog, including this view from our Eureka LIVE CAM. The snow cover map hasn’t changed much over the weekend. Sioux Falls still has 19″ on the ground.
KELOLAND TV
Man in wheelchair struggles on snowy sidewalks
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls wants to remind homeowners and businesses to make sure they scoop their sidewalks clear of snow. While it may be easy for some of you to get around on unshoveled walks, that’s not the case for everyone. It’s...
KELOLAND TV
As snow days mount, Tea schools utilize ‘virtual days’
TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Across South Dakota, many schools have already had a handful of snow days this winter. During the mid-December blizzard, many schools in central South Dakota had three or four snow days. In Sioux Falls, the Sioux Falls School District has had three snow days of no school this year.
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 […]
KELOLAND TV
Jacks win national title; Noem sworn into 2nd term
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 9! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your week. It was a sea of blue in the South Dakota State tailgate area as thousands of Jackrabbits fans geared up for the game enjoying much warmer weather than we have here at home.
What South Dakota Town Was Named to “Must Visit List” and Why
Those of us that are lucky enough to call South Dakota home already know that it is a special place. A recent article outlining 50 underrated cities from across the nation includes one in South Dakota as a 'must visit.'. Unsurprisingly, there are many SD gems, including Sioux Falls, that...
kelo.com
Snow alert is over in Sioux Falls; crews continue to remove snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Parking can resume in all zones and on emergency snow routes in Sioux Falls. Keep in mind plows will still be removing snow from the streets. To request additional plowing or sanding on your street, go to siouxfalls.org/report and file a request. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue reminds fire hydrants should be cleared wide enough to walk around, and there should be clear a path from the hydrant to the street. A house fire can double in size each minute it takes emergency responders to shovel out a hydrant.
KELOLAND TV
Street crews hard work recognized on Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Back-to-back snowfalls has meant a busy month for Sioux Falls street crews, with many working without breaks since December 10th. Saturday, all that hard work is being recognized. The Table Ministry decided to host a lunch, providing a hot meal, snacks and support. Boss...
KELOLAND TV
26 inches of snow; Skiing through storm; Man wanted for murder
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 6. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Communities across the region continue to dig out from this week’s snow storm, where some areas received nearly 30 inches of snow. KELOLAND...
Puppy stolen in the middle of the night from Sioux Falls pet shop
A Sioux Falls pet shop is asking for your help finding the person who broke into their store and stole one of their expensive puppies.
KELOLAND TV
Feeding SD administers Senior Box Program across state
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A statewide food non-profit wants to make sure people of all ages aren’t making the tough decision between paying bills or buying food. Feeding South Dakota is making sure older adults will continue to have the food they need by administering the Senior Box Program across the entire state.
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: January 8th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Enjoy a day of free winter outdoor fun during Frosty Frolics in Sioux Falls. Activities wrap up today with a Snowman Hunt starting at 1 p.m. from Pasley Park to Spencer Park. That’s followed by K9 Root Beer Keg Races at Spencer Dog Park starting at 3:30 p.m. There are also free skate rentals at all city outdoor rinks.
dakotanewsnow.com
Snow removal priorities: parks vs streets
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When the plow makes it down your street, it can be a cause for celebration. Some are left wondering about priorities of snow removal between city parks and residential streets. The question came up as certain neighborhoods were still waiting for the plows...
