Nordstrom Just Dropped Lunar New Year Beauty Products That Include Limited-Edition Shades of This TikTok-Viral Lipstick

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you thought that holiday celebrations were finally coming to an end, think again. It’s almost time to celebrate the Lunar New Year — a new year traditionally celebrated in Asian countries, but it is also observed by many other cultures too. This year, the festivities officially begin on February 5, but you can start celebrating early because Nordstrom just dropped a selection of limited edition Lunar New Year beauty products that you’re going to want to fill your cart with.

You can now browse Nordstrom’s newest launches that celebrate the Lunar New Year. From hydrating serums to viral lipsticks, the entire selection is a “must-add” to your cart. Each beauty product has limited edition packaging that is so stunning you will want to show it off. We recommend picking up Charlotte Tilbury’s Lunar New Year Magic Cream Face Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid and this Luxe Eyeshadow Quad since they’re selling fast. Keep reading to see all of our favorite, festive Lunar New Year picks.

Charlotte Tilbury Lunar New Year Matte Revolution Lipstick

If this packaging doesn’t make you add this lipstick to your cart in under a minute, then maybe the rich pigment will. Charlotte Tilbury’s Lunar New Year Matte Revolution Lipstick has a creamy application and matte finish. The lipstick is crafted with 3D pigments, which give the illusion of fuller lips.

“These limited edition lipstick in a special packaging for celebrating the new lunar year edition are so fantastic,” one shopper said. “The formula is comfortable to wear and glides on so easily, even on dry lips. It is very hydrating but also long-lasting.

Shiseido Lunar New Year Vital Perfection Uplifting and Firming Cream Enriched

Shiseido Lunar New Year Vital Perfection Uplifting and Firming Cream Enriched

Lunar New Year Matte Revolution Lipstick $37.00 Buy now

If you’re on the hunt for a new face cream, listen up! This formula from Shiseido has a rich consistency that’s just in time to combat dry, winter skin. The cream helps skin look more sculpted, firm, and lifted thanks to its effective ingredients, like Kurenai-TruLift Complex with benibana flower that strengthens and smooths skin. Aside from its visible results, the limited edition box is also something to talk about.

Oribe Lunar New Year Signature Hair Set

Vital Perfection Uplifting and Firming Cream Enriched $135.00 Buy now

This haircare set from Oribe has everything you need to restore your hair back to greatness this new year. You get a Signature Shampoo, one conditioner, and a best-selling Gold Lust Oil, suitable for all hair types. The trio helps cleanse, detangle, and protect strands while leaving hair with a silky finish. The set is wrapped in a gorgeous traditional red and gold-foil floral motif to celebrate the “year of the rabbit.”

Lunar New Year Signature Hair Set

Price: $110.00

Buy Now

Bobbi Brown Lunar New Year Luxe Eyeshadow Quad

You can never have too many eyeshadow palettes, especially when it’s a limited edition one from Bobbi Brown . This Lunar New Year-inspired eyeshadow quad has four illuminating shades that add a smooth layer of sparkle to your lids. The best feature? You can lightly wet the eyeshadow to add more dimension to your look.

Gucci Lunar New Year Rouge à Lèvres Satin Lipstick

Lunar New Year Luxe Eyeshadow Quad $55.00 Buy now

If you’re looking for a rustic red, this lipstick has the most intense shade. The lip color provides a satin finish that doesn’t leave your lips looking (or feeling) dry.

Charlotte Tilbury Lunar New Year Magic Cream Face Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid

Rouge à Lèvres Satin Lipstick $42.00 Buy now

If you’re an Alix Earle fan, you already know the magical powers that this Charlotte Tilbury moisturizer holds. It (of course) moisturizes, but it also creates a flawless base for your makeup products. The formula is packed with hyaluronic acid that hydrates skin and leaves it plump and firm. You can now get the cream in a special limited edition “inspired by the Lunar New Year.”

Augustinus Bader Lunar New Year The Serum

Magic Cream Face Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid $100.00 Buy now

Your skin deserves to be spoiled this new year. Thankfully this serum is the perfect way to do so. This Lunar New Year, “ The Serum ” is the serum to add to your collection this year. It promises to revive skin so it looks radiant, youthful, and healthier. And it actually delivers on those promises. In a 12-week study conducted by the brand, “96% agreed the complexion looked lifted and tighter,” and “100% agreed skin felt deeply hydrated.”