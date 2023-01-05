ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘You can be nervous later’: McMurry athletic trainer speaks on importance of preparation after Damar Hamlin collapse

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – No matter the sport, spectators keep a close eye on the action. Down on the sideline, it’s athletic trainers like McMurry’s Case Harvey who are watching as well, but their focus is a bit more attuned to the players than the game – watching closely in case they’re needed. Harvey is […]
ABILENE, TX
Axios Dallas

TCU disappoints in title game

TCU got walloped by Georgia in the national title game Monday night 65-7 — the biggest blowout in championship game history.Why it matters: TCU overcame preseason underdog status to star on the national stage, calling attention to both the school and its home city.Visit Fort Worth bought a full-page ad in Sunday's New York Times promoting the city. Courtesy of Visit Fort WorthThe big picture: Georgia was heavily favored going into the game and TCU looked outmatched from the start. TCU's quarterback, Heisman Trophy runner up Max Duggan, finished the game with only 152 yards passing and a stunning -38...
FORT WORTH, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dayton at Fordham odds, picks and predictions

The Dayton Flyers (11-5, 3-0 A-10) and Fordham Rams (13-3, 1-2) tussle in a Tuesday night Atlantic-10 contest in the Bronx. The opening tip at Rose Hill Gymnasium will be at 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Dayton vs. Fordham odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
DAYTON, OH

