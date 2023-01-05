Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
‘You can be nervous later’: McMurry athletic trainer speaks on importance of preparation after Damar Hamlin collapse
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – No matter the sport, spectators keep a close eye on the action. Down on the sideline, it’s athletic trainers like McMurry’s Case Harvey who are watching as well, but their focus is a bit more attuned to the players than the game – watching closely in case they’re needed. Harvey is […]
TCU disappoints in title game
TCU got walloped by Georgia in the national title game Monday night 65-7 — the biggest blowout in championship game history.Why it matters: TCU overcame preseason underdog status to star on the national stage, calling attention to both the school and its home city.Visit Fort Worth bought a full-page ad in Sunday's New York Times promoting the city. Courtesy of Visit Fort WorthThe big picture: Georgia was heavily favored going into the game and TCU looked outmatched from the start. TCU's quarterback, Heisman Trophy runner up Max Duggan, finished the game with only 152 yards passing and a stunning -38...
Georgia routs TCU in college football title game at SoFi Stadium
Stetson Bennett threw four touchdown passes and ran for two more scores as Georgia routed TCU, 65-7, in the College Football Playoff title game Monday evening at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The Bulldogs (15-0) scored on all six of their first half-possessions to build a 38-7 halftime lead en route...
Dayton at Fordham odds, picks and predictions
The Dayton Flyers (11-5, 3-0 A-10) and Fordham Rams (13-3, 1-2) tussle in a Tuesday night Atlantic-10 contest in the Bronx. The opening tip at Rose Hill Gymnasium will be at 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Dayton vs. Fordham odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
