High school girls basketball: Keystone stands alone atop LC8, but conference battle is far from over

Morning Journal
Midview steals show from host Columbia to win Jacob Wasko Memorial wrestling tournament
Heading into the Jacob Wasko Memorial Tournament finals at Columbia High School on Jan. 7, Midview and Columbia held onto first and second place, respectively. Not to mention, they held those spots by wide margins. Wasko, who would have been a senior, died in an automobile accident and his family...
Morning Journal
Avon football: Wide receiver Ethan Holbrook commits to Tiffin University
Avon head coach Mike Elder said wide receiver Ethan Holbrook was the “real deal.”. On Jan. 7, the Eagles’ first-team All-Ohioan made his commitment to play college football at Tiffin University. “I am very excited (to play college football),” he said. “The days of football never leave me....
Morning Journal
Midview vs. North Ridgeville girls basketball: Middies’ defense fuels win over Rangers
Midview prides itself on its defense. In the Middies’ home Southwestern Conference matchup against North Ridgeville, the defense and diverse scoring led to a 59-37 win over the Rangers on Jan. 7. “The whole goal was not letting (North Ridgeville) start off with high energy,” Midview’s Olivia DiFranco said....
Morning Journal
Oberlin vs. Elyria boys basketball: Crutcher nails seven 3-pointers, Pioneers roll
It was a special night at Elyria High School with five decades of alumni and coaching legend Bob Walsh in attendance. Led by seven 3-pointers from Jayden Crutcher, the host Pioneers won convincingly over Oberlin, 67-33, on Jan. 7. In the first half alone, Crutcher scored 22 points on six...
Morning Journal
High school boys basketball: Coach Bob Walsh’s legacy on display at Elyria-Oberlin on Jan. 7
Even after being retired from head coaching for 15 years, Bob Walsh’s legacy continues to grow in Lorain County. In front of a big crowd at Elyria High School on Jan. 7 before the game between Oberlin and Elyria, along with plenty of Elyria alumni and his 1986 Oberlin Class AA state championship team, Walsh was honored.
Bed bugs in Northeast Ohio: New list ranks Cleveland-Akron among highest in country
CLEVELAND — Um. Gross. When it comes to bed bugs, Northeast Ohio is among the worst locations in the country. That's according to the “Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List” from Orkin, which was released in a new report Monday morning. Cleveland-Akron has landed at No. 4,...
Winning Powerball lottery ticket worth $2 million sold in Northeast Ohio: See where the ticket was sold
VERMILION, Ohio — Check your tickets!. Although nobody hit the $320 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says a $2 million ticket was sold in Northeast Ohio. The winning ticket, which matched 5/5 numbers, was sold at the Get-Go in Vermilion.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
cleveland19.com
Massillon 18-year-old turns himself in for murder of Akron woman
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Massillon male turned himself into Akron police on Saturday for the fatal shooting of a woman in April 2022. Akron police said Darrion Rackley and multiple others were shooting at each other and the victim was caught in the cross fire. This happened around...
Window contractor facing cases in Valley and Pa.
A man with trouble running his window installation business is facing charges in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Ohio
A popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new grocery store location in Ohio later this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the rapidly-expanding discount grocery store chain Aldi will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Ohio supermarket location in Oberlin, according to the company's website. They also have some great giveaways planned for the event.
newsnet5
FORECAST: Cold & snow hanging around Ohio through the weekend
CLEVELAND — A few snow showers linger through the day adding up to a couple inches. The evening drive could be slick as well and for any of your Friday night plans. The first weekend of the year, will feel seasonable with temperatures in the mid 30s. Lingering snow showers are expected on Saturday - mainly early. I think the sun could come out for a bit this weekend before another disturbance brings isolated mixed showers to the area Sunday PM.
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Ohio
From scenic lakes in the north to mountains and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Ohio and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
Hamlin’s collapse feels personal for former Miss Ohio who helped pass Lindsay’s Law
Damar Hamlin's collapse hit close to home for national heart health advocate Lindsay Davis of Lakewood, who helped pass Lindsay's Law
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
If you find yourself in Greater Akron, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). Located in Cuyahoga Falls, this diner offers tasty breakfasts that are a great way to start your morning. You can't go wrong with staples like the country fried steak with sausage gravy and pancakes (the restaurant offers regular, oatmeal, pecan, blueberry, banana, chocolate chip, and coconut pancakes). Patrons also recommend the diner's croissant French toast, pesto tomato provolone omelet, and eggs benedict.
2 in custody in Cleveland Heights drive-by shooting
“We want to assure the residents there that we are actively and aggressively investigating this shooting,” said police Chief Chris Britton.
Here's what will happen when Akron's Gorge Dam is torn down
The Gorge Dam, no longer functioning, is one of the last unresolved water quality issues on the Cuyahoga River. Its removal is expected to cost around $130 million.
Morning Journal
Lorain County: Speak Up, Speak Out sheds light on issues
The Lorain County section of the National Council of Negro Women’s 23rd annual forum, known as “Speak Up and Speak Out,” took place on Jan. 7. Darryl Tucker, Managing Editor of the Morning Journal, was the moderator for the event. Retired Lorain City Schools educator Sylvia Duvall also joined the panel as a co-moderator next to Tucker on the Zoom meeting.
cleveland19.com
‘It’s terrifying’: Akron man records gun fight in store parking lot
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are trying to get to the bottom of what started a shootout at 11 in the morning in a mini-mart parking lot Monday. 19 News tracked down a witness who caught the shooting on camera. He shared that video exclusively with 19 News. “You...
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for great corned beef, you can't go wrong with this joint, which has been around since 1981. Their corned beef sandwiches are massive and piled high with the juicy meat. Customers also love their Reubens and New Yorker sandwiches. For breakfast, they offer great corned beef omelets and wraps stuffed with corned beef, eggs, cheese, and home fries.
