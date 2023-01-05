Federal regulators want to know what Elon Musk meant in a Tweet about disabling driver alerts on Tesla's "Full Self Driving" driver assist system. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirmed Monday that it is in contact with Tesla about Musk's tweet in which he "agreed" that Tesla drivers should be allowed to disable the alert reminding them to keep their hands on the steering wheel while in "Full Self Driving" mode, which is a driver assist system in an early "beta" version that does not fully drive the car itself.

11 HOURS AGO