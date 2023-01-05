ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

whatsupnewp.com

Built Before 1765: Oldest buildings in Newport, Rhode Island

Newport has the highest concentrations of colonial homes in the nation, the What’sUpNewp crew started this project as a list of the “Top 10 oldest houses in Newport”. It wasn’t soon after starting our research that we found ourselves digging deeper and deeper into Newport’s history completely fascinated.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up This Week in Newport County: Jan. 9 – 15

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County, Rhode Island this week, Monday, January 9 through Sunday, January 15, 2023. 2 pm: A Craft Talk with Helen Schulman at Ochre Court. 7 pm: A Reading with Diana Goetsch at Ochre Court. For more events...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
whatsupnewp.com

17 popular movies filmed in and around Newport

With the filming of Hocus Pocus 2 and HBO’s The Gilded Age in Newport recently, we’re taking a look back at some of the other films that also used Newport as a filming location. According to IMDB, there are more than 100 films, documentaries and tv show that...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up Today: Monday, January 9

Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is 807 words — a 4-minute read. 🍕 The former Panera Bread is becoming a pizzeria → Team at Giusto to open a neighborhood pizzeria in former Panera Bread. 🍳 WUN columnist Jay Flanders is kicking off 2023 with an interesting recipe...
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Meet Zeus: The dog who may be part wolf

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island man surrendered his dog last month, who he believes is a wolfdog hybrid. The man told Potter League for Animals that the dog came from a hybrid breeder. The facility recently administered a DNA test for 4-year-old Zeus. Kara Montalbano, director of...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
ecori.org

1990s Law Designed to Build Natural Area Preserves Instead Created a Mystery

A 30-year-old law that required Rhode Island to create protected areas to support rare and endangered species remains ignored. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Three decades ago the Rhode Island General Assembly passed the Natural Areas Protection Act of 1993, to provide, among other things, the “highest level of protection to the state’s most environmentally sensitive natural areas.”
WARWICK, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Five fun facts about each of Newport’s oldest and most historic churches

If you thought the City of Newport had a long history, you should spend some time reading up on each and every church, congregation, parish and religious meeting place. The triumphs and tribulations of each organization over hundreds of years is beautiful, remarkable and something that we should all spend more time learning about.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Stanley J. Shoppell

Stanley J. Shoppell, 64, of Middletown, RI unexpectedly passed away on December 31, 2022. He was born in Portsmouth, VA on June 28, 1958, to Catherine E. (Hegarty) and Samuel J. Shoppell, Jr. Stanley graduated from Rogers High School. He worked as an exceptional contractor and craftsman for several companies in Rhode Island. Stanley helped in the construction of numerous buildings and private residences, as he would love to point out as you drove around with him. To name a few, Newport Hospital, J.H. Gaudet Middle School, and the Warwick Mall.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Exeter man wins $1 million on ‘The Next Rhode Island Millionaire’ instant ticket

The Rhode Island Lottery today announced that a man from Exeter recently cashed in a winning $1 million “The Next Rhode Island Millionaire” Instant Ticket. The man, who was not identified by Rhode Island Lottery, purchased the winning ticket at the Stop at Shop in North Kingstown. He might buy a new truck with his winnings, according to Rhode Island Lottery.
EXETER, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Have an event in Newport County to promote? Submit it here

Are you hosting, organizing, and/or planning an event in Newport County?. The What’sUpNewp Event Calendar is the go-to spot for tens of thousands of local residents and visitors to discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County and Rhode Island. But we’re in search of...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
fallriverreporter.com

MassDOT releasing project timeline, design/construction information for Route 79-Davol Street project

FALL RIVER – After Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler joined Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver, Mayor Paul Coogan, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, and Fall River officials celebrated the beginning of the $135 million Route 79 and Davol Street Corridor Improvement project late last month, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation is announcing a virtual public information meeting for the Route 79-Davol Street Corridor Improvements Project that will be held on Wednesday, January 18, at 6:30 p.m.
FALL RIVER, MA
whatsupnewp.com

This Day in History: January 9, 1948 – Bill Cowsill born in Middletown

Singer, songwriter, and producer William Joseph Cowsill Jr. was born on January 9, 1948 in Middletown, RI. Bill Cowsill was the eldest of seven siblings from the Newport-based family band The Cowsills, and also performed as a solo artist and produced several Canadian bands over the course of his career.
MIDDLETOWN, RI

