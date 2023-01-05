TCU got walloped by Georgia in the national title game Monday night 65-7 — the biggest blowout in championship game history.Why it matters: TCU overcame preseason underdog status to star on the national stage, calling attention to both the school and its home city.Visit Fort Worth bought a full-page ad in Sunday's New York Times promoting the city. Courtesy of Visit Fort WorthThe big picture: Georgia was heavily favored going into the game and TCU looked outmatched from the start. TCU's quarterback, Heisman Trophy runner up Max Duggan, finished the game with only 152 yards passing and a stunning -38...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 13 MINUTES AGO