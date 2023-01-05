ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dayton at Fordham odds, picks and predictions

The Dayton Flyers (11-5, 3-0 A-10) and Fordham Rams (13-3, 1-2) tussle in a Tuesday night Atlantic-10 contest in the Bronx. The opening tip at Rose Hill Gymnasium will be at 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Dayton vs. Fordham odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
DAYTON, OH
WSAV News 3

Falcons defensive coordinator Pees, 73, announces retirement

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees announced his retirement on Monday, one day after completing his second season with the team. The 73-year-old Pees is ending a 50-year career in football. He previously coached 16 years in the NFL, including a combined 12 seasons as the defensive coordinator at Tennessee (2018-19), Baltimore […]
ATLANTA, GA

