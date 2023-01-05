ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope, AR

Redwater ISD holds a successful active shooter training

REDWATER, Texas – The Redwater ISD in Texas held an active shooter training on Monday. The event was facilitated by Lee Gill with Region VIII Education Service Center School Safety and area law enforcement in response to a manmade threat. Region VIII school safety consultant Lee Gill from Pittsburgh, Texas organized the event and said it appeared to proceed seamlessly and was well-organized.
REDWATER, TX
Texarkana celebrates sesquicentennial with Stone Soup event

TEXARKANA, Texas - Texarkana is turning 150 years old this year. The year-long celebration kicked-off Saturday with a special event at the Texarkana Museum of Regional History. A committee of community leaders are working together to plan several events this year celebrating Texarkana's rich heritage and exciting future. The community...
TEXARKANA, TX
January is human trafficking awareness month

TEXARKANA, Texas - January is recognized as National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Each year, agencies across the country use this month to increase awareness about human trafficking and educate the public on how to identify and prevent this crime from continuing in their communities. Human trafficking is a billion dollar...
TEXARKANA, TX
Fiery crash kills 2 in Texarkana Monday morning

TEXARKANA, Ark. – A single-vehicle crash kills two in Texarkana early Monday morning. TEXARKANA, Ark. – A single-vehicle crash kills two in Texarkana early Monday morning. The car was traveling northbound on State Line Ave when it left the roadway and collided with a concrete foundation of a former building, flipped and caught on fire, Cpl. Les Munn said.
TEXARKANA, AR

