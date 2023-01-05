Read full article on original website
War game suggests Chinese invasion of Taiwan would fail at a huge cost to US, Chinese and Taiwanese militaries
A Chinese invasion of Taiwan in 2026 would result in thousands of casualties among Chinese, United States, Taiwanese and Japanese forces, and it would be unlikely to result in a victory for Beijing, according to a prominent independent Washington think tank, which conducted war game simulations of a possible conflict that is preoccupying military and political leaders in Asia and Washington.
A quarter of Britain's soldiers are classed as 'dangerously' overweight in the past five years
Almost 40,000 of the military's 145,000 personnel have been classed as overweight or obese in the last five years.
US senators urge Joe Biden not to sell ‘scarce’ nuclear submarines to Australia
Two top US senators have urged president Joe Biden not to sell nuclear-powered submarines to Australia, warning it would diminish US national security given the vessels are “scarce”. The intervention confirms the US is under pressure not to sell its submarines before Australia is able to build its...
Pentagon prepares for series of GOP-led investigations
Pentagon officials have held multiple high-level meetings in recent months in preparation for a barrage of Republican-led House investigations into issues varying from the US withdrawal from Afghanistan withdrawal to what conservative lawmakers have deemed "woke" military policies, according to a senior defense official. House Republicans have long signaled their...
Biden makes tightly controlled visit to the southern border, his first as president
President Joe Biden visited the US-Mexico border on Sunday for the first time as president, but he did not appear to see or meet with migrants, including during a trip to a migrant respite center. Biden spent several hours in El Paso in his first visit to the southern border...
FBI spending to top $3 billion at Redstone Arsenal
Funding for ongoing construction at the FBI campus on Redstone Arsenal has now exceeded $3 billion. As part of the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill passed by Congress last month, $652 million was allocated for FBI construction at the Army post in Huntsville, according to a press release last month from former Sen. Richard Shelby, who retired this week.
