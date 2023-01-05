ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

War game suggests Chinese invasion of Taiwan would fail at a huge cost to US, Chinese and Taiwanese militaries

A Chinese invasion of Taiwan in 2026 would result in thousands of casualties among Chinese, United States, Taiwanese and Japanese forces, and it would be unlikely to result in a victory for Beijing, according to a prominent independent Washington think tank, which conducted war game simulations of a possible conflict that is preoccupying military and political leaders in Asia and Washington.
Pentagon prepares for series of GOP-led investigations

Pentagon officials have held multiple high-level meetings in recent months in preparation for a barrage of Republican-led House investigations into issues varying from the US withdrawal from Afghanistan withdrawal to what conservative lawmakers have deemed "woke" military policies, according to a senior defense official. House Republicans have long signaled their...
FBI spending to top $3 billion at Redstone Arsenal

Funding for ongoing construction at the FBI campus on Redstone Arsenal has now exceeded $3 billion. As part of the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill passed by Congress last month, $652 million was allocated for FBI construction at the Army post in Huntsville, according to a press release last month from former Sen. Richard Shelby, who retired this week.
