Lowcountry high school coaches discuss CPR, AED requirements

By Erin Morgan
 4 days ago

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Family members of Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin said Thursday that Hamlin continues to improve after he suffered from cardiac arrest during Monday night’s football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

News 2 reached out to high school coaches in several Lowcountry school districts to see how they are prepared if a player suffered from sudden cardiac arrest on their fields.

According to guidance from the South Carolina High School League, all coaches in the state must be CPR certified, which includes knowing how to use an AED.

High school football coaches from Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester School Districts said everyone from volunteers to head coaches are certified in these areas.

Shane Fidler, Ashley Ridge High School’s head football coach, said he and all other coaches in Dorchester School District Two get recertified every two years.

For high schools, athletic trainers are also present at both practices and games and have an AED with them.

Some trainers work at the schools, while the Medical University of South Carolina provides trainers for Berkeley. Roper provides athletic trainers to Charleston and Dorchester school districts.

“They’re at every practice whether it’s before school, after school, every sport — we will have multiple at games, sometimes Roper even sends doctors to be on the sidelines for games as well,” said Fidler. “Our trainers are so great they even go to JV away football games.”

Both paid and volunteer coaches alike must take several courses on sudden cardiac arrest, as well as concussions and heat illness.

