Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake
Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
Another Minnesota DNR ‘Take A Kid Fishing Weekend’ Is Coming
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hosting another Take A Kid Fishing Weekend across the state, which is perfect reason to get outdoors for fun family time. During the three-day weekend, any Minnesota resident can go ice fishing for free if fishing with a child 15 years old or younger. The Minnesota DNR notes that Minnesotans 15 years old or younger don’t need fishing licenses any time of the year.
See Photos Of Stunning Ice Formations On Minnesota’s North Shore
Some beautiful photos were taken this last week along Minnesota's North Shore Scenic Drive. Recent weather kicked up enough waves to spray water along the North Shore of Lake Superior. The spray or mist then froze to trees, creating stunning frozen sculptures that were captured by motorists who happened to notice them.
Tiny A-Frame Cabin In Minnesota Looks Suprisingly Cozy & Affordable
Tiny houses and cabins have been all the buzz lately. I recently found a YouTuber who has hundreds of thousands of views on his tiny A-frame cabin that's located near the suburbs of the Twin Cities. From what I gather, this couple owns some land and decided to put up...
A Minnesota Man’s Mullet Trends As He Shares A Special Moment With His Love In New York
Duluthian Jared Jank sports a mullet and was a finalist for the "Powerball First Millionaire Of The Year" promotion. He seized the opportunity for a heart warming moment. The 'First Millionaire of the Year' promotion has been going on for the last four years. The special drawing for the $1 million prized is televised on 'Dick Clarke's Rocking New Year's Eve With Ryan Seacrest".
16 Celebs Who Were Spotted In Minnesota And Wisconsin In 2022
It seems like 2022 was the year of the celebrity in Minnesota - and Wisconsin! It may seem random but we had many celebrity sightings over the course of the year. The list includes movie stars and major artists, to say the least. Why would a celebrity want to spend...
Minnesota Has Three $1 Million Unclaimed Lottery Tickets
With the Mega Millions creeping back up to another billion-dollar jackpot, three people in Minnesota have yet to claim their $1 million prize. The next drawing for the Mega Millions is coming up on Tuesday (1/10/23) with a jackpot of $1.1 billion. This will be the fourth time in just over four years that the jackpot has topped $1 billion. If someone wins on Tuesday, it would be the third-largest jackpot in the game’s history.
Some Minnesota Lawmakers Committed To Legalize Marijuana In 2023
Back in May of 2021 the Minnesota House of Representatives approved a measure to legalize recreational marijuana. But with the GOP-controlled Senate, the bill did not pass despite a few Republicans backing the bill. Fast forward to 2023 and this proposal to legalize adult use, of recreational marijuana in Minnesota...
US Bank Announces Billy Joel + Stevie Nicks Minnesota Concert Date
Two legendary headliners from the 1970's and 1980's are coming to Minnesota for a concert in 2023. U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis took the unusual strategy of having a public news conference to announce that Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will co-headline a one-night show at the venue on Friday, November 10. The public announcement - complete with Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders - was the payoff for a media blitz that teased that "they'd reveal the artists for 'one of this year's biggest concerts'".
