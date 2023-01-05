ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake

Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
CASS COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Another Minnesota DNR ‘Take A Kid Fishing Weekend’ Is Coming

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hosting another Take A Kid Fishing Weekend across the state, which is perfect reason to get outdoors for fun family time. During the three-day weekend, any Minnesota resident can go ice fishing for free if fishing with a child 15 years old or younger. The Minnesota DNR notes that Minnesotans 15 years old or younger don’t need fishing licenses any time of the year.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

A Minnesota Man’s Mullet Trends As He Shares A Special Moment With His Love In New York

Duluthian Jared Jank sports a mullet and was a finalist for the "Powerball First Millionaire Of The Year" promotion. He seized the opportunity for a heart warming moment. The 'First Millionaire of the Year' promotion has been going on for the last four years. The special drawing for the $1 million prized is televised on 'Dick Clarke's Rocking New Year's Eve With Ryan Seacrest".
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Minnesota Has Three $1 Million Unclaimed Lottery Tickets

With the Mega Millions creeping back up to another billion-dollar jackpot, three people in Minnesota have yet to claim their $1 million prize. The next drawing for the Mega Millions is coming up on Tuesday (1/10/23) with a jackpot of $1.1 billion. This will be the fourth time in just over four years that the jackpot has topped $1 billion. If someone wins on Tuesday, it would be the third-largest jackpot in the game’s history.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

US Bank Announces Billy Joel + Stevie Nicks Minnesota Concert Date

Two legendary headliners from the 1970's and 1980's are coming to Minnesota for a concert in 2023. U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis took the unusual strategy of having a public news conference to announce that Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will co-headline a one-night show at the venue on Friday, November 10. The public announcement - complete with Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders - was the payoff for a media blitz that teased that "they'd reveal the artists for 'one of this year's biggest concerts'".
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://squatchrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy