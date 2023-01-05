ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padres' Fernando Tatis Cleared to Resume Baseball Activities

Fernando Tatis has been cleared to start baseball activities for the San Diego Padres, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Tatis has been making news for the past year for the wrong reasons. He was suspended after testing positive for using performance-enhancing drugs and won’t be able to return for the first 20 games of the 2023 season. The talented shortstop also underwent surgery on both his wrist and shoulder last fall. He has recovered from those surgeries and will be available to the Padres when spring training starts next month.
Bruins Wrap: David Pastrnak Fuels Boston’s Thrashing Of Ducks

The Boston Bruins completed a three-game sweep of their West Coast road trip Sunday, defeating the Anaheim Ducks, 7-1, at Honda Center. The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 32-4-4 with the win, while the Ducks dropped to 12-25-4. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. There isn’t a more...
Trent Frederic Shines Against Kings Ahead Of Bruins Vs. Sharks

Trent Frederic and the Boston Bruins had quite the night Thursday in Los Angeles. The Black and Gold defeated the Kings 5-2, with two of those goals coming from Trent Frederic after his spirited fight against Brendan Lemieux. The Bruins look to bring that energy against the San Jose Sharks...
